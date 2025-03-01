Top CRM Software - Trinidad & Tobago

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Submit New App
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Osmos Sales CRM
osmoscloud.com
Osmos Cloud is a cloud business management software (ERP) that is integraded with a customer relationship management (CRM) and reporting section that included accounting (BI) for micro and small business owners.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
SpinOffice CRM
spinoffice-crm.com
A CRM that really saves you time. With SpinOffice, you create a central spot for all your email, business contacts, appointments, tasks, projects, folders, documents, files and notes. No matter what you’re working on, how big or small the task may be, SpinOffice makes it super easy to get stuff done. And best of all, you share all information in the database with your colleagues. That makes SpinOffice CRM the ultimate team application for any small and medium-size business. SpinOffice CRM is available for macOS, Windows PC and on mobile (iOS and android).
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
ShootQ
shootq.com
ShootQ is a cloud-based CRM system for creative people including Professional photographers, videographers, wedding industry professionals, and many more creative types. This platform allows you to manage contacts, all of your jobs, send proposals, contracts, track your calendar and more.
SEO CRM
seocrm.com
SEOCRM.com is specially designed for Digital Marketing Agencies. It offers all in one platform where you can manage your seo, ppc, web design and development and other projects, manage sales, customer relationship invoices and billings and overall support.
Second CRM
secondcrm.com
Second CRM is an award winning business automation solution, designed to make small to mid-market businesses profitable, by automating their business operations, using Internet and mobile technologies. Second CRM focuses on improving sales & marketing, customer support and operations. Second CRM easily adapts to most business environments by offering a flexible, cost-effective and easy to use application. Second CRM provides a single view of customer interactions across sales, marketing, support and backend operations. Second CRM reduces workload and accelerates growth while enabling companies to focus 100% of their energy on what counts — Customers.
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
Ploomes
ploomes.com
Ploomes is the first platform that combined CRM, process automation and proposal generation. Have control of the entire commercial operation, from the lead generated to its conversion and loyalty, unifying the salesperson's work environment and enabling a 360º view of customers. We fill a market gap by combining the robustness of more traditional CRMs and the ease of implementation, use and maintenance of simpler CRMs. With this positioning, we have become the largest Latin American CRM company, serving clients such as Philips Healthcare, Intelbras, Grupo Moura and Unimed.
Pepper Cloud
peppercloud.com
Pepper Cloud is an easy-to-use, all-in-one sales CRM for small and medium enterprises. Pepper Cloud CRM helps SMEs by seamlessly managing leads, sales opportunities, customer interaction and revenue forecasting. Pepper Cloud is completely integrated with WhatsApp, Facebook, Zoom, Xero, G-suite, Office 365, Mailchimp and many other tools. With Pepper Cloud, you do not need to manage your sales data in multiple excel sheets, phone messages or emails. The CRM gives you a single platform from which you can manage your sales and customers.
Onpipeline
onpipeline.com
Onpipeline.com is a Sales CRM Software to manage your sales process and organize your customer data. Zero learning curve, inexpensive and scalable. Onpipeline offers a simple interface that really helps stay focused on the right deals. Tools designed to never miss an opportunity and bring more sales in less time. It includes native integrations with Google or Microsoft calendars, mailchimp, Quickbooks, and more. Also includes a powerful API, webhooks, and the ability to create widgets to integrate your external applications.
Birdy
mybirdy.co.uk
MyBirdy is a centralised CRM solution that can be used on multiple devices to manage your sales, tasks, customers and more, from anywhere in world.
Moovago
moovago.com
Moovago provides a simple solution to boost organization and customer follow-up. The application brings together the tools used by salespeople.
Markate
markate.com
Markate.com: Powerful CRM, Job Management, and Marketing Automation tools for Home Services Providers The Markate app is ideal for every service business that looks for an affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business. * Your Business, Your Way with Markate Markate partners with you, working together to achieve your business goals. * Streamline Your Operations for Efficiency Designed to reduce paperwork, automate processes, and free up your time. * Affordable, Flexible Solutions to Fit Your Needs Built to empower small businesses, helping them operate more efficiently while minimizing expenses. * Maximize Time, Resources, and Profits It’s here to simplify your operations so you can focus on what truly drives your business forward. * Keep Customers for Life Equipped with marketing tools designed to increase customer retention, which is a crucial aspect of your successful business.
FunnelMaker
funnelmaker.com
Funnel Maker delivers hundreds of CRM, communication, sales, and marketing software tools for small businesses under one login.
Upnify CRM
upnify.com
Upnify CRM is a sales system designed by professional salespeople.Through Upnify's automated tools and reports you will be able to accelerate your response speed and strengthen your follow-up patterns, controlling the activities of sales executives such as: follow-ups, calls, visits, videoconferences, quotes, emails, whatsApp, sms, etc. Take control of your sales process and sell more with Unify CRM.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.
Rolldog CRM
rolldog.com
Rolldog is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution, with the perks of Sales Enablement all rolled into one. Rolldog helps businesses manage their customer relationships, while proactively tracking and scoring leads and opportunities to help increase revenue, boost sales and marketing effectiveness. Rolldog also offers a suite of CRM-related solutions, including a Lead and Opportunity Management module designed to help companies already running a CRM to drastically improve the way they qualify, manage, score and close opportunities - all of this can be configured specifically to each business and their needs. It is Rolldog’s ability to help qualify and manage opportunities from ‘lead to close’ that really sets us apart.
Tapdesk
tapdesk.io
Tapdesk is a CRM and lead search tool designed to streamline the sales process of every sales organization allowing more time and energy to closing deals. It is a tool built for sales professionals and organizations with sales team. Tapdesk is powered by AI and our Machine learning algorithm provides you with relevant data to increase your productivity and cut out waste. We have a unique search capability that allows users to find decision makers and potential customers based on multiple criteria.
Livespace
livespace.io
A next gen. B2B process-focused CRM, with task & sales automation - Livespace is an intuitive & adaptable, cloud-based CRM platform, built for professionals by those in the know. Streamline your sales process, set goals, and keep all your customer information up to date. Using its adaptable lead scoring system & its automated sales processes, Livespace users are able to gain the most from every lead. With its open API for seamless integration, as well as mobile / tablet access, Livespace allows its users to prioritize & spend time where it matters.
Karma CRM
karmacrm.com
karmaCRM is the fully customizable solution for building better customer relationships through clarity and efficiency
Soffront
soffront.com
Soffront offers an award-winning CRM and marketing platform and fully managed marketing services. For over 25 years, Soffront has helped thousands of businesses establish their brand, generate more leads, and close more sales. Soffront gives customers access to an expert marketing team that works as their own extended team. Managed marketing services offered include website design, SEO, digital advertising, and social marketing services. The Soffront platform is entirely web-based, with no need to install anything and includes lead management, email and social marketing, reputation management, sales prospecting and forecasting, customer service, and more. The platform can be configured with drag-and-drop tools, instead of programming or needing external IT knowledge.
CentralStationCRM
centralstationcrm.com
The perfect customer relationship management tool for SMEs and small teams. User friendly, web based and ready to start in 60 seconds. For a free 30 day trial with no obligations use the link below.
Zixflow
zixflow.com
New way to manage, engage, & retain customers, with AI Drive success with an all-in-one workspace. Craft your own CRM, workflow automation, and engagement via email, SMS, or WhatsApp.
Teamgate
teamgate.com
Teamgate is the simply smart Sales CRM with the strength to power your success. Armed with a series of intelligent integrated features; such as Mailchimp, Zendesk, Quickbooks, Zapier and a multitude of others, the award-winning Teamgate software provides your sales team with both the simplicity and the strength to organically grow your business. For three years in a row, Teamgate has been recognized internationally and has received a host of awards acknowledging its exceptional customer service and support, its user-friendly interface, and has additionally been included among the leaders in the world of Sales CRM software.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
SmartSearch
smartsearch.com
SmartSearch's mission is to design a human-centered future of work through innovative software solutions including Applicant Tracking (ATS), Vendor Management (VMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and eSignature to hire faster, better, and smarter. It is a complete, agile software solution that brings powerful candidate sourcing and collaboration tools to your talent acquisition efforts. By integrating with your current technology and unique business processes, SmartSearch reduces paperwork, eliminates duplication of effort, streamlines onboarding, shortens time to fill jobs, and lowers hiring costs.
CrmOne
crmone.com
The lack of a centralised CRM system can result in data disorganisation, ineffective communication, missed sales opportunities and limited customer insights. Many small to mid sized companies struggle with managing customer relationships without paying the hefty price of different essential features, or multiple subscriptions. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. With CrmOne, businesses can empower themselves with one seamless solution that can manage their customer relationships all in one place without compromising any features that they may need for sales and marketing without breaking the bank. From lead management and sales pipeline tracking to customer support and analytics, CrmOne offers a versatile toolkit to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. CrmOne has a rich history of empowering over 4000 startups, growing businesses, and enterprises worldwide, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation.
Tall Emu CRM
tallemucrm.com
Tall Emu CRM is a comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) software system designed to streamline business operations and enhance customer interactions. Tall Emu CRM offers a wide range of features and benefits tailored to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. * Contact Management: Tall Emu CRM allows businesses to effectively manage their contacts, including customers, leads, and vendors, in one centralised platform. Users can easily access contact information, communication history, and interactions. * Sales Automation: The CRM offers robust sales automation tools, such as lead management, opportunity tracking, and sales forecasting. This helps sales teams prioritise leads, track sales pipelines, and identify opportunities for growth. * Marketing Automation: Tall Emu CRM enables businesses to automate marketing campaigns, including email marketing, social media integration, and lead nurturing. Users can create personalised marketing strategies to engage customers and drive conversions. * Customer Service: With built-in customer service features, businesses can efficiently manage customer inquiries, support tickets, and service requests. The CRM provides a unified platform for resolving issues and delivering exceptional customer support. Benefits: * Improved Efficiency: Tall Emu CRM streamlines business processes, automates repetitive tasks, and eliminates manual data entry, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity. Seamless integrations with MYOB and Xero accounting software means no double entry and reduced chance of errors. * Enhanced Customer Relationships: By centralizing customer data and interactions, businesses can deliver personalised experiences, build stronger relationships, and increase customer satisfaction. * Increased Sales Revenue: The CRM's sales automation capabilities help sales teams prioritize leads, close deals faster, and maximize revenue opportunities, leading to increased sales performance. * Effective Marketing Campaigns: Tall Emu CRM empowers businesses to create targeted marketing campaigns, track campaign performance, and measure ROI, resulting in more effective marketing strategies and higher conversion rates.
Team365 CRM
team365.io
What is Team365 CRM? Team365 CRM is a cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management platform that caters to the needs of businesses and industries of all sizes and types. Over 150,000 businesses across the world use Team365 CRM to build lasting customer relationships and maximize team productivity. Our expanded support for phone, email, live chat and in-person meetings make Team365 CRM the most tightly integrated system in the market. Team365's AI-powered sales assistant, AI provides advanced interpretations, solutions and predictions for salespeople. Your sales team can spend more time selling instead of entering data with the help of workflow automation, lead scoring, real-time notifications and built-in gamification. Our key features include: - Lead Management - Workflow Automation - Advanced Analytics - Process Management - Marketing Automation - Pipeline Management Automate routine sales, marketing, and support functions using Team365 CRM, giving you more time to concentrate on your customers. Create optimized workflows that help you reduce manual data entry, eliminate redundancies, and speed up your overall process. Accelerate your sales team's productivity with accurate forecasts of potential revenue, and make use of productivity games to exceed your sales quotas. Set up multiple currencies, use AI predictions to prioritize leads and deals likely to convert, and track website visitors to convert more prospects. Get your marketing and sales teams on the same page. Generate new leads, execute targeted email marketing campaigns, and compare ad spending to sales revenue using the Google Ads integration. Your security is our top priority. We understand that every organization needs to strike the right balance between protecting their customers' data and giving employees the freedom to get their work done. Team365 CRM succeeds in meeting both of these requirements.
Barantum
barantum.com
Barantum is the leading Cloud CRM Indonesia for field sales teams, designed to help salespeople in their day-to-day lives by acting as their personal assistant. Think of it as the Siri for your sales team built to make selling more efficient on-the-go.
Cratio CRM
cratiocrm.com
Cratio CRM Software is a cloud and mobile CRM software that enables organizations to manage entire sales process efficiently from a single platform. Cratio CRM is simple to use, affordable & customizable. The software has all required features for complete sales automation. Product Features: ** Lead Management System -> Capture Lead Automatically -> Distribute Leads to Sales Team -> Send Personalized Email & SMS to Clients -> Identify & Focus on Hot/Winning Leads -> Customize Lead Screen to Suit Your Business -> Monitor Lead Status with Timeline & User Activities ** Sales Activities Management -> Plan, Assign, Track Review - Calls, Tasks & Visits -> Send Email/SMS Reminders to Sales Team on Due Time -> Send Email/SMS to Clients in One Click -> Get Daily Activity & Sales Reports in Email -> Review Missed or Overdue or Escalated Activities -> Track Daily, Weekly, Monthly Team Productivity Reports ** Mobile CRM Software -> Daily Activity Plan in Mobile -> One Click Visit Updates -> Call, Email Clients directly from App -> Customer Address with Maps -> GPS Location based Activity Updates -> Mobile CRM Works on Android & IOS ** Customer Communications -> Automatic SMS & Email Alerts -> Mass Email & SMS With Templates -> Cloud Telephony Integration -> Click to Call Service -> Call Recordings in Audio format -> Integrated Email, SMS & Voice 5 Reasons to Choose Cratio CRM: * Affordable. Save at least 50% of CRM cost. * Simple to use yet with all needed CRM Features * Secured, Scalable & World Class Cloud Solution * Best Support & dedicated Customer Success Team * Completely Customizable to Suit your business About the Company: Cratio Software is software product Development Company based in Chennai, India. The company specializes in providing domain specific Mobile Sales CRM Software with less time and cost. The founding team consists of people with more than 15 years of experience in software development and products.
Adviai
adviai.com
Adviai is a CRM platform with all the software, integrations, and resources you need to connect marketing, sales, and customer service.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Oncourse CRM
tryoncourse.com
Intuitive software for the businesses of tomorrow, OnCourse is a Sales Automation platform and CRM,built by the team at Zibtek.
Kinabase
kinabase.com
Kinabase is a smarter way to manage your business information, processes and more, trusted by high-growth teams. Manage complexity, simply From companies and contacts, to processes, sales orders and infrastructure, Kinabase lets you keep track of what’s happening across your organization. Improve speed and efficiency Get the information you need at your fingertips. Improve efficiency, reduce risk, and find the information you need faster. Consolidate multiple data tools into one easy-to-use system. Gain the power of flexibility Kinabase has a unique and intelligent data structure, that allows you to move at the speed of thought. Without the rigidity of traditional CRM and ERP systems. From people, to processes, to perfection - Kinabase can easily be configured to manage the information that matters to you. Adaptable and effective for a wide variety of purposes, everything from manufacturing, to recruitment, to consultancy.
Inperium
inperium.com
Inperium Sell is a perfectly balanced sales CRM. You get the features you need to scale your business without unnecessary complexity to get in your way, at a fraction of the cost of traditional CRMs. Inperium Sell empowers your sales teams to focus on landing deals instead of fighting convoluted menus and interfaces. Orchestrate your sales process, enjoy full pipeline transparency, unify customer communication channels, and automate quoting, invoicing, and billing with a solution that integrates easily into your existing IT ecosystem, ensuring quick time to value and sustained return on investment.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.
Composity
composity.com
Composity is a cloud-based ERP solution extended with Sales and Marketing tools, designed especially for SMEs. It is a software solution "off-the-shelf" that manage all aspects of organization's internal and external business processes - Accounting, Inventory Management, Billing System, Document Management, Corporate Website and eCommerce, CRM, Organization of Client Base and Report Generator.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.