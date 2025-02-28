Find the right software and services.
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a world-leading project management platform designed for organizations to freely plan, track, manage, and deliver various complex projects. Trusted by more than 20,000 businesses and 6,000 agencies across the globe. The team continuously works with customers by offering the most advanced product management platform on the market. Whether you are a company owner, team lead, project manager, or individual contributor, Teamwork equips you with all the tools to seamlessly manage daily activities. The app offers the features needed to collaborate with colleagues on projects, maintain a holistic view of workflows, manage tasks, track resources, log time, and, most importantly, deliver projects on time.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
NeoDove
neodove.com
The only telecalling dialer and CRM you’ll ever need. A full-featured Dialer and Telecalling CRM to upgrade productivity and supercharge sales.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
500apps
500apps.com
CRM.io by 500apps is an advanced CRM Software to Drive more sales and grow your business faster with the best cloud-based Customer Relationship Management software. Get access to 50 apps for $14.99 per user. Features: 1. Lead Management: Lead Management Software could add and manage all your leads at one central location. Easily manage customer information and nurture customer relationships using best-in-class contact management features. Close more deals with less work. 2. Contact Management Software: Contact Management Software by CRM.io could manage customer information and grow stronger customer relationships from one central location. 3. Account Management Software: Smart Account Management Software understands your customer’s business needs and win more deals with a strategic view of key accounts in your sales pursuits. 4. Deals Management: Deal Management Software could track, manage, and win more deals with the growing business. 5. Sales Automation Software: Sales Automation Software for growing businesses to easily automate complex sales processes. Smart, powerful sales automation, Save time, streamline your sales process, and scale your business by automating your sales and business workflows in minutes.
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative AI tools, Sales Co-Pliot and Analytics Co-Pliot, are enabling efficient & high quality sales approaches enabled with instant analytics and indepth-insights. Majority of the CRMs are built primarily for B2B use cases and fail to accommodate effectively for B2C and B2B2C businesses. The high velocity and volume of modern B2C sales, necessitates an integrated sales platform enabling agile sales management for swiftly adapting to dynamic market environments.
ForceManager
forcemanager.com
ForceManager is the CRM chosen by sales teams on the move to accelerate their activity and sell more. Try it free from your PC or mobile device.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. MORE ABOUT NETHUNT CRM 🙂 Organize your customer base Use core CRM features in NetHunt to organize your customer base in the most efficient way. ✓ Say goodbye to tedious data entry forever. ✓ Use NetHunt’s duplicate prevention feature to keep your data clean at all times. ✓ The required fields feature watches over your data to make sure you’ve got what you need. ✓ Your customer base is securely stored in one place, protected from leaks or prying eyes by proper access management. 📞 Capture new leads through multiple channels NetHunt CRM is integrated with multiple tools that allows you to get new leads from different sources and store communication within CRM records. ✓ Create new leads from inbound and outbound calls ✓ Turn website chats into new leads ✓ Get new leads from social media platforms ✓ Add new leads to CRM from messengers ✓ Capture leads from custom web forms 📋 Segment leads and customers base Break down your customer base into targeted segments to send personalized pitches by using various macros - job title, need, company size and more. ✓ Use custom filters and views to segment your contacts. ✓ Save an unlimited number of segments for yourself or share them with the team. ✓ Have these segments updated automatically when new users match certain parameters. 💲 Build sales pipeline Turn contacts into leads and push them down the beautiful, functional pipeline. ✓ Add new deals, their value, probability of closing and expected close date. ✓ Track deals progress through the pipeline stages. ✓ Know revenue stuck at every stage of the pipeline ✓ Spot blocked leads and how to push them towards purchase. ✓ Create one or several custom pipelines for your products and services. ✓ Build forecasts you can trust. ⭕ Manage Tasks Organize your workday and manage the workload of your team. All within Gmail. ✓ Manage Tasks and collaborate with your team inside Gmail. ✓ Assign Tasks automatically by certain criteria or round-robin algorithm. ✓ Link Tasks to emails and CRM records. ✓ Receive daily Tasks Digest to plan your day. 🤖 Automate sales processes in Gmail NetHunt CRM allows users to automate the entire sales process – from lead capture to deals’ pipeline stage to notifications. ✓ Capture leads from different sources and add them in your CRM. ✓ Assign managers to leads and set up personalised auto-replies. ✓ Prioritise leads automatically depending on their behaviour ✓ Set sequences to nurture leads. ✓ Automatically link email conversations, chats, calls to CRM profiles. ✓ Have an algorithm move a lead to the next pipeline stage based on the lead’s response. ✓ Create automatic tasks for the team. ✓ Set notifications to the team when important changes happen in the pipeline. ✓ Automate data entry. ✉️ Email automation ✓ Create personal and shared email templates in Gmail. ✓ Write repetitive emails easily and quickly. ✓ Personalize email templates with custom fields. ✓ Use email templates in daily email correspondence, email campaigns or automated email sequences. 📩 Email tracking Track your email opens and clicks in Gmail. ✓ Know if, when, and how often the receiver views your emails in real-time. ✓ Know when people open your emails to provide insights for your team. ✓ Prioritise leads based on how many times they open emails or click on the links. ✓ Use email tracking for regular emails, email campaigns and automated email sequences. 🔁 Email campaigns Send email campaigns and follow-up campaigns in Gmail. ✓ Send email campaigns to custom segments or all of your customer base. ✓ Set follow-up emails to previous email campaigns. ✓ Monitor campaigns stats: opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and replies. ✓ Send email campaigns via Gmail, NetHunt SMTP or your own SMTP server. 📊 Sales reporting Track key business metrics and team performance with reports in NetHunt CRM. ✓ Track the effectiveness of the entire team and every manager separately – the number of sent emails, presentations made, calls made, etc. ✓ Analyze business growth compared to previous periods – the number of closed deals as well as revenue generated. ✓ Analyze revenue by breaking it down by a manager, by a certain product, by country, etc. ✓ Track your quota attainment. ✓ Analyze the reasons for losing deals. ✓ Build a sales forecast you can trust.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Attio
attio.com
Attio is the CRM of the future. Data-driven, completely customizable, and intuitively collaborative, Attio delivers customer relationship management that moves the needle for your business. Companies of all sizes — from today’s fastest growing startups to the world’s largest enterprises – use Attio to build their CRM exactly as they want it.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Every company needs the right tools to blossom. To scale your business, you need software that’s accessible, offers the right functionality, is quick to master and highlights key opportunities. Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful. Pipedrive is designed to help small businesses grow. For over ten years, we’ve been committed to building the best CRM – a CRM by and for salespeople. The result is an easy-to-use, effective sales tool that centralizes your data, helping you visualize your entire sales process and win more deals.
PracticeSuite
practicesuite.com
PracticeSuite is an end-to-end Cloud-based Medical Billing, Revenue Cycle Management, Electronic Health Record Software, Practice Portal, and Practice Marketing CRM Software.
Podio
podio.com
Progress Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Progress Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Progress Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Progress Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Wice CRM
wice.de
Try the Wice CRM software system for free. CRM On Demand from the cloud or hosted on your premises as CRM On Premise. Find out now.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.
Inperium
inperium.com
Inperium Sell is a perfectly balanced sales CRM. You get the features you need to scale your business without unnecessary complexity to get in your way, at a fraction of the cost of traditional CRMs. Inperium Sell empowers your sales teams to focus on landing deals instead of fighting convoluted menus and interfaces. Orchestrate your sales process, enjoy full pipeline transparency, unify customer communication channels, and automate quoting, invoicing, and billing with a solution that integrates easily into your existing IT ecosystem, ensuring quick time to value and sustained return on investment.
FunnelMaker
funnelmaker.com
Funnel Maker delivers hundreds of CRM, communication, sales, and marketing software tools for small businesses under one login.
SEO CRM
seocrm.com
SEOCRM.com is specially designed for Digital Marketing Agencies. It offers all in one platform where you can manage your seo, ppc, web design and development and other projects, manage sales, customer relationship invoices and billings and overall support.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Pipeline CRM
pipelinecrm.com
CRM for Salespeople by Salespeople Founded in 2006, Pipeline is the most adopted CRM for small and midsize businesses, empowering sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. Pipeline is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 60 countries use Pipeline to gain visibility into their sales, accelerate opportunities, and close more deals. PipelineCRM is an all-around sales CRM known for its simple, powerful features and world-class customer support without the high price tags. This advanced customizable and automated CRM system has helped many service-based businesses manage contacts, leads, campaigns, and team collaboration with ease—allowing a user to eliminate friction, accelerate sales, and turn one-time buyers into lifetime customers. Get a sales CRM platform that offers easy setup, seamless integrations, full customization, and intuitive tools. With Pipeline CRM software, you’ll have everything you need to accelerate sales.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongoing sales opportunities, projects and payments, and a deep insight into how your business is really performing. More than 60.000 people stay in control of their work every day with our work management solutions. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies. Ready for more business and less hassle?
Sangam CRM
sangamcrm.com
Sangam CRM is a cloud-based CRM with Web and Mobile apps designed to make the life of Sales Executives as easy as possible. With Sangam CRM, users can manage leads, opportunities, sales funnel, activities, sales reporting, and more - all in one place. Sangam CRM is an industry-agnostic platform used by more than 450+ companies across 25+ industries and by more than 8000 users daily.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Atollon
atollon.com
CRM PLATFORM that will excite your customers and improve the company's performance. With Atollon, you get a platform that automates and connects all customer-related processes - from acquisition to order fulfillment, service delivery to billing. Instead of 10 separate applications, you will only need one, which will improve the overall performance of your company. With Atollon, companies will increase their productivity by an average of 15% after just three months of implementation. It is an ideal tool especially for small and medium-sized companies in the service and sales fields.
Saleswah CRM
saleswah.com
Enable your sales, marketing and field support teams for growth- no matter how big or small. If your business sells to other businesses, your teams need Saleswah. Use your account across multiple platforms like web, Windows 8 desktop and Android phone. Saleswah full featured is free to try for individuals for fifteen days. Adding other users to the team requires a paid account. Key features: Sales role Nurture relationships, manage schedules, track visits, collaborate in a team. Grow sales and delight demanding customers with timely support. Saleswah helps keep your day organized by focusing on the important and the urgent. Sync your Contacts, Tasks and Appointments with your linked Google account. Move your phone contacts to CRM and get started. Log visits, take notes and even track the street address of the meeting through GPS. - Manage your end-to-end sales cycle with access to Deals, Contacts, Accounts,Tasks, Appointments, Calls. Proposals in CRM. - Collaborate with your team in real time by posting comments - Schedule and track all your appointments, tasks, and activities. Sync with Google calendar. Key Features: Service Role For a service technician on the move, Saleswah CRM for service offers the ability to attend to and close service tickets for installation, scheduled and corrective maintenance and refueling. For a wide variety of field service scenarios - for maintenance of assets such as DG sets, Chillers, Compressors, ACs etc and even software. Totally customizable and with an extremely powerful backend which allows you, the admin, the ability to configure the CRM for: - servicing any asset class - creating your own fields for sites, product specs - customizing visits forms - customizable tickets forms. All visits, like in the sales role are tracked on GPS. Can capture images and customer signatures to close tickets.
Simply C2
simplyc2.com
Simply C2 is an app-based platform that allows you to set up a customer service portal and service CRM configured for your needs, in ten minutes. It works for all types of products- in customer locations or in your service centre, Simply C2 brings customers and service providers on the same platform. * Automatic acknowledgement of complaints Enable Simply C2 for your clients and ensure all complaints are logged and automated acknowledgements sent. * 2- way chat and repair updates Your customers get messages in the language they choose. Italian, Sinhala or Bengali. You can continue to message in English. * Status Updates, Estimates, Approvals Your customer will keep getting updates on repair stages, itemizes estimates and option to pay.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Twenty
twenty.com
The #1 Open-Source CRM. Modern, powerful, affordable platform to manage your customer relationships
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
Mokapen
mokapen.com
Mokapen is an independent online collaborative CRM platform enabling organizations to manage projects, tasks and contacts with team members as well as with external customers, partners or suppliers.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
Koban
koban.cloud
Koban is a French company, based near Lyon, which offers a CRM platform for SMEs. Our goal? Offer a 100% integrated platform to manage all aspects of a company's customer relations. (Finally) bring together all your teams on a single software: the sales teams to boost your commercial development, the marketing teams to create ultra-targeted campaigns and generate leads, the sales administration team to facilitate the transmission of quotes won and monitor billing and support teams to retain and capitalize on existing customers. Yes, all that, on ergonomic software, easy to use, GDPR compliant, and available on mobile. But Koban is not just about features. It is also a team that deeply believes that support is a key factor for success in a CRM project. Since 2012, our desire has been to support each client towards their success.
