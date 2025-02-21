Top CRM Software - Togo

Team365 CRM

team365.io

What is Team365 CRM? Team365 CRM is a cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management platform that caters to the needs of businesses and industries of all sizes and types. Over 150,000 businesses across the world use Team365 CRM to build lasting customer relationships and maximize team productivity. Our expanded support for phone, email, live chat and in-person meetings make Team365 CRM the most tightly integrated system in the market. Team365's AI-powered sales assistant, AI provides advanced interpretations, solutions and predictions for salespeople. Your sales team can spend more time selling instead of entering data with the help of workflow automation, lead scoring, real-time notifications and built-in gamification. Our key features include: - Lead Management - Workflow Automation - Advanced Analytics - Process Management - Marketing Automation - Pipeline Management Automate routine sales, marketing, and support functions using Team365 CRM, giving you more time to concentrate on your customers. Create optimized workflows that help you reduce manual data entry, eliminate redundancies, and speed up your overall process. Accelerate your sales team's productivity with accurate forecasts of potential revenue, and make use of productivity games to exceed your sales quotas. Set up multiple currencies, use AI predictions to prioritize leads and deals likely to convert, and track website visitors to convert more prospects. Get your marketing and sales teams on the same page. Generate new leads, execute targeted email marketing campaigns, and compare ad spending to sales revenue using the Google Ads integration. Your security is our top priority. We understand that every organization needs to strike the right balance between protecting their customers' data and giving employees the freedom to get their work done. Team365 CRM succeeds in meeting both of these requirements.