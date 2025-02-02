Top CRM Software - Sweden

Find the right software and services.
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
SuperOffice
superoffice.com
With SuperOffice CRM, its goal is to help companies create sustainable customer relationships. Relationships have always been at the heart of our CRM solution. Whether it is building relationships with customers or with colleagues, SuperOffice connects people through technology and helps them achieve more. Through our CRM technology, know-how and experience, we inspire and empower B2B professionals to anticipate customer needs and to serve and delight customers.
Upsales
upsales.com
The fastest-growing companies don't have months to implement CRM software. That's why we created Upsales. To deliver a product that creates excellent results, fast. With over 1800 customers, Upsales has developed into the fastest-growing sales and marketing platform for B2B. We help you find new leads, win more deals and grow existing customers. Key features: - Uncover upsell opportunities - Know when and where to close a deal - Sell with intelligent action plans - Get AI-based lead recommendations - Exploit connections in the corporate family tree - Set data-driven targets with AI-based accuracy - Build board-level contacts - Create forms, templates and marketing automation workflows - Master your insights with our powerful business intelligence tool
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Attio
attio.com
Attio is the CRM of the future. Data-driven, completely customizable, and intuitively collaborative, Attio delivers customer relationship management that moves the needle for your business. Companies of all sizes — from today’s fastest growing startups to the world’s largest enterprises – use Attio to build their CRM exactly as they want it.
NinjaPipe
ninjapipe.com
NinjaPipe is the only software your business needs to manage EVERY single operation at SPEED: * Elevate your sales game with NinjaPipe - the ultimate CRM and sales automation tool to revolutionize your lead management and client engagement. * Seamlessly track and nurture leads on your dynamic and fully customizable dashboard, ensuring you never miss a chance to close that crucial deal. Effortlessly automate follow-ups and tasks, guiding leads through the sales funnel for maximum conversions. * Empower your team with an intuitive, visual sales process that promotes seamless collaboration. With NinjaPipe, your team will conquer sales targets with ZERO learning curve, allowing them to focus on what truly matters - delivering exceptional customer experiences. * Stand out from the competition by automating repetitive tasks and reclaiming valuable time to invest in meaningful sales interactions and customer relationships. Key Features: * Personalized Dashboard: Customize your dashboard to suit your unique sales workflow, making lead management a breeze. * Automated Follow-ups: Engage leads consistently and efficiently through automated follow-ups, boosting conversion rates. * Team Collaboration: Foster teamwork and streamline communication to accelerate sales cycles and drive results. * Sales Visualization: Gain real-time insights into your sales pipeline, enabling data-driven decisions for success. * Time-Saving Automation: Free your team from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on closing deals and delighting customers. * Join thousands of satisfied users who have transformed their sales processes with NinjaPipe. Download now to supercharge your sales and cultivate customer loyalty like never before!
Copper
prosperworks.com
When you need CRM software that works with G Suite, you need Copper. Give us a try and see how we can help your business build stronger customer relationships.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
Breakcold
breakcold.com
Breakcold is a Sales CRM where you can engage & contact B2B contacts via Email, LinkedIn & Twitter. It's a Social Selling CRM for SMBs & Startups.
Cratio CRM
cratiocrm.com
Cratio CRM Software is a cloud and mobile CRM software that enables organizations to manage entire sales process efficiently from a single platform. Cratio CRM is simple to use, affordable & customizable. The software has all required features for complete sales automation. Product Features: ** Lead Management System -> Capture Lead Automatically -> Distribute Leads to Sales Team -> Send Personalized Email & SMS to Clients -> Identify & Focus on Hot/Winning Leads -> Customize Lead Screen to Suit Your Business -> Monitor Lead Status with Timeline & User Activities ** Sales Activities Management -> Plan, Assign, Track Review - Calls, Tasks & Visits -> Send Email/SMS Reminders to Sales Team on Due Time -> Send Email/SMS to Clients in One Click -> Get Daily Activity & Sales Reports in Email -> Review Missed or Overdue or Escalated Activities -> Track Daily, Weekly, Monthly Team Productivity Reports ** Mobile CRM Software -> Daily Activity Plan in Mobile -> One Click Visit Updates -> Call, Email Clients directly from App -> Customer Address with Maps -> GPS Location based Activity Updates -> Mobile CRM Works on Android & IOS ** Customer Communications -> Automatic SMS & Email Alerts -> Mass Email & SMS With Templates -> Cloud Telephony Integration -> Click to Call Service -> Call Recordings in Audio format -> Integrated Email, SMS & Voice 5 Reasons to Choose Cratio CRM: * Affordable. Save at least 50% of CRM cost. * Simple to use yet with all needed CRM Features * Secured, Scalable & World Class Cloud Solution * Best Support & dedicated Customer Success Team * Completely Customizable to Suit your business About the Company: Cratio Software is software product Development Company based in Chennai, India. The company specializes in providing domain specific Mobile Sales CRM Software with less time and cost. The founding team consists of people with more than 15 years of experience in software development and products.
SeoSamba
seosamba.com
SeoSamba is the original multi-site marketing automation software platform that executes on your behalf rather than reports and leave the heavy lifting work to you. SeoSamba works great for both B2B services or B2C retail franchising brands, and small businesses. SeoSamba is also available as a private-label solution to qualified partners. You can use the software or rely on our professional services team to deliver turn-key solutions from strategy to ongoing execution and support. SeoSamba patent-pending, hybrid open source marketing framework is built around SambaSaaS and SeoToaster. SambaSaaS let you access search rankings, website analytics, but more importantly optimize websites continuously for top Google performances, let you curate and share content, track inbound calls, forms and sales across any number of websites through a single cloud-based interface. SeoSamba's open source front-end SeoToaster Content Management System let you build, manage and market easily corporate, or directories websites, while SeoToaster E-commerce let you build powerful ecommerce websites with built-in merchandising tools such as MLM, group pricing, and more. You are free to host websites on your own or can rely on our worldwide Amazon cloud.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
SmartSearch
smartsearch.com
SmartSearch's mission is to design a human-centered future of work through innovative software solutions including Applicant Tracking (ATS), Vendor Management (VMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and eSignature to hire faster, better, and smarter. It is a complete, agile software solution that brings powerful candidate sourcing and collaboration tools to your talent acquisition efforts. By integrating with your current technology and unique business processes, SmartSearch reduces paperwork, eliminates duplication of effort, streamlines onboarding, shortens time to fill jobs, and lowers hiring costs.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
CrmOne
crmone.com
The lack of a centralised CRM system can result in data disorganisation, ineffective communication, missed sales opportunities and limited customer insights. Many small to mid sized companies struggle with managing customer relationships without paying the hefty price of different essential features, or multiple subscriptions. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. With CrmOne, businesses can empower themselves with one seamless solution that can manage their customer relationships all in one place without compromising any features that they may need for sales and marketing without breaking the bank. From lead management and sales pipeline tracking to customer support and analytics, CrmOne offers a versatile toolkit to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. CrmOne has a rich history of empowering over 4000 startups, growing businesses, and enterprises worldwide, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation.
Tall Emu CRM
tallemucrm.com
Tall Emu CRM is a comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) software system designed to streamline business operations and enhance customer interactions. Tall Emu CRM offers a wide range of features and benefits tailored to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. * Contact Management: Tall Emu CRM allows businesses to effectively manage their contacts, including customers, leads, and vendors, in one centralised platform. Users can easily access contact information, communication history, and interactions. * Sales Automation: The CRM offers robust sales automation tools, such as lead management, opportunity tracking, and sales forecasting. This helps sales teams prioritise leads, track sales pipelines, and identify opportunities for growth. * Marketing Automation: Tall Emu CRM enables businesses to automate marketing campaigns, including email marketing, social media integration, and lead nurturing. Users can create personalised marketing strategies to engage customers and drive conversions. * Customer Service: With built-in customer service features, businesses can efficiently manage customer inquiries, support tickets, and service requests. The CRM provides a unified platform for resolving issues and delivering exceptional customer support. Benefits: * Improved Efficiency: Tall Emu CRM streamlines business processes, automates repetitive tasks, and eliminates manual data entry, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity. Seamless integrations with MYOB and Xero accounting software means no double entry and reduced chance of errors. * Enhanced Customer Relationships: By centralizing customer data and interactions, businesses can deliver personalised experiences, build stronger relationships, and increase customer satisfaction. * Increased Sales Revenue: The CRM's sales automation capabilities help sales teams prioritize leads, close deals faster, and maximize revenue opportunities, leading to increased sales performance. * Effective Marketing Campaigns: Tall Emu CRM empowers businesses to create targeted marketing campaigns, track campaign performance, and measure ROI, resulting in more effective marketing strategies and higher conversion rates.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
Team365 CRM
team365.io
What is Team365 CRM? Team365 CRM is a cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management platform that caters to the needs of businesses and industries of all sizes and types. Over 150,000 businesses across the world use Team365 CRM to build lasting customer relationships and maximize team productivity. Our expanded support for phone, email, live chat and in-person meetings make Team365 CRM the most tightly integrated system in the market. Team365's AI-powered sales assistant, AI provides advanced interpretations, solutions and predictions for salespeople. Your sales team can spend more time selling instead of entering data with the help of workflow automation, lead scoring, real-time notifications and built-in gamification. Our key features include: - Lead Management - Workflow Automation - Advanced Analytics - Process Management - Marketing Automation - Pipeline Management Automate routine sales, marketing, and support functions using Team365 CRM, giving you more time to concentrate on your customers. Create optimized workflows that help you reduce manual data entry, eliminate redundancies, and speed up your overall process. Accelerate your sales team's productivity with accurate forecasts of potential revenue, and make use of productivity games to exceed your sales quotas. Set up multiple currencies, use AI predictions to prioritize leads and deals likely to convert, and track website visitors to convert more prospects. Get your marketing and sales teams on the same page. Generate new leads, execute targeted email marketing campaigns, and compare ad spending to sales revenue using the Google Ads integration. Your security is our top priority. We understand that every organization needs to strike the right balance between protecting their customers' data and giving employees the freedom to get their work done. Team365 CRM succeeds in meeting both of these requirements.
SpinOffice CRM
spinoffice-crm.com
A CRM that really saves you time. With SpinOffice, you create a central spot for all your email, business contacts, appointments, tasks, projects, folders, documents, files and notes. No matter what you’re working on, how big or small the task may be, SpinOffice makes it super easy to get stuff done. And best of all, you share all information in the database with your colleagues. That makes SpinOffice CRM the ultimate team application for any small and medium-size business. SpinOffice CRM is available for macOS, Windows PC and on mobile (iOS and android).
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
Barantum
barantum.com
Barantum is the leading Cloud CRM Indonesia for field sales teams, designed to help salespeople in their day-to-day lives by acting as their personal assistant. Think of it as the Siri for your sales team built to make selling more efficient on-the-go.
ShootQ
shootq.com
ShootQ is a cloud-based CRM system for creative people including Professional photographers, videographers, wedding industry professionals, and many more creative types. This platform allows you to manage contacts, all of your jobs, send proposals, contracts, track your calendar and more.
Kinabase
kinabase.com
Kinabase is a smarter way to manage your business information, processes and more, trusted by high-growth teams. Manage complexity, simply From companies and contacts, to processes, sales orders and infrastructure, Kinabase lets you keep track of what’s happening across your organization. Improve speed and efficiency Get the information you need at your fingertips. Improve efficiency, reduce risk, and find the information you need faster. Consolidate multiple data tools into one easy-to-use system. Gain the power of flexibility Kinabase has a unique and intelligent data structure, that allows you to move at the speed of thought. Without the rigidity of traditional CRM and ERP systems. From people, to processes, to perfection - Kinabase can easily be configured to manage the information that matters to you. Adaptable and effective for a wide variety of purposes, everything from manufacturing, to recruitment, to consultancy.
Upnify CRM
upnify.com
Upnify CRM is a sales system designed by professional salespeople.Through Upnify's automated tools and reports you will be able to accelerate your response speed and strengthen your follow-up patterns, controlling the activities of sales executives such as: follow-ups, calls, visits, videoconferences, quotes, emails, whatsApp, sms, etc. Take control of your sales process and sell more with Unify CRM.
Qebot
qebot.com
The Qebot Marketplace partners with the best software companies available to allow business managers to shop for digital tools and apps to help manage and grow their business. After purchase, the tools can then be accessed directly through the Qebot Platform. One login to manage your entire business. Current offerings: -Website builder -Social media manager -Directory listing manager -Review/reputation manager -Email marketing manager -Cloud storage -CRM -Advertising campaign manager -Content Marketing
Osmos Sales CRM
osmoscloud.com
Osmos Cloud is a cloud business management software (ERP) that is integraded with a customer relationship management (CRM) and reporting section that included accounting (BI) for micro and small business owners.
ContactWise
contactwise.io
CRM - contact, constituent, or customer relationship management, is a application that stretches across industries and verticals ranging from state and local government to sales organizations to higher education institutions. ContactWise is an innovative cloud-based contact center platform with advanced data driven routing engine to help companies to improve their sales, customer satisfaction and retention.
Fireberry
fireberry.com
By using Fireberry, you can easily manage all your business needs with a user friendly system. Communicate with your clients directly through the system, and track any business information you need with custom made objects and fields. Let Fireberry work for you with automations, where you can efficiently automize day to day tasks. Categorize and respond to tickets in a breeze using the AI Assistant’s generated fields and responses. The dashboards and reports will help you make informed decisions to improve your business. Built-in integrations such as Google, Office 365, and Facebook help you centralize your work to one place. If there’s anything you need which isn’t already included in the system, you can easily integrate third parties using APIs.
Oncourse CRM
tryoncourse.com
Intuitive software for the businesses of tomorrow, OnCourse is a Sales Automation platform and CRM,built by the team at Zibtek.
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suited for those who take a consultative selling approach, have a larger contact list, need to prevent missed follow-ups, strive to be detail-oriented, may have a longer deal cycle requiring multiple touch points, and maintain consistent outreach to stay in front of clients. Task management, contact management, pipeline management, and custom reporting are the core components of Salesdash. Implementation to customize fields, add your team members, and importing leads from a spreadsheet can all be done within minutes. Engage with your leads and prospects with integrations from Gmail and Outlook for email and calendar. Send emails to your contacts from Salesdash, build email templates, track opens, and send automated sequences. Easily access company websites, company LinkedIn pages, and personal LinkedIn pages for those that do research prior to outreach. Salesdash prevents missed follow-ups with our task management system that keeps today's tasks and overdue tasks in front of you. Salesdash also suggests tasks for leads that you forgot to set a follow-up for and the system ranks them based on indicators for leads that may be further along in your sales process. Feedback on Salesdash is that the CRM is a slimmer, more user-friendly CRM compared to other providers that is tailored towards freight brokers.
Composity
composity.com
Composity is a cloud-based ERP solution extended with Sales and Marketing tools, designed especially for SMEs. It is a software solution "off-the-shelf" that manage all aspects of organization's internal and external business processes - Accounting, Inventory Management, Billing System, Document Management, Corporate Website and eCommerce, CRM, Organization of Client Base and Report Generator.
Salescamp CRM
salescamp.app
Salescamp offers cloud base sales CRM software solution to manage sales reporting, management, marketing, improve customer relationships and more. Get the best free CRM system for your business.
