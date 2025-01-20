Top CRM Software - Romania

MiniCRM

MiniCRM is a company founded in 2009, that provides over 1700 customers with a CRM software system adapted to the needs of companies of any type and size. The MiniCRM team is spread across two countries, Hungary and Romania, and consists of about 60 employees. The primary role of the MiniCRM system is to offer companies a system for managing all their customers in one place, while also automating some of the processes involved in the sales process. MiniCRM allows for better planning, organisation and monitoring of all the activities in a company, not just sales activities. It has several interconnected features: sales, marketing, project management, invoicing, helpdesk, account management, process planning. The app is integrated with calendars, advertising accounts (Facebook Ads, Google Ads), WooCommerce, Gravity Forms, Call Log, Google Spreadsheets and others). Practically, the entire team activity can be guided from the same place and an employee is able to see all the details about a lead or a customer: where they came from, what features they use, what offers and invoices they previously received, what technical issues they have had and how they were solved etc. A manager can see in real time the status of any activity and who is responsible. Apart from the CRM system itself, MiniCRM offers customers support for CRM implementation, as well as trainings and webinars for customers. There is even the option for companies to opt for a full-service CRM, that includes a MiniCRM consultant to permanently run your CRM system for you. The key benefit is that by organising and automating processes (automated invoicing, messaging, reminders etc.), employees reduce routine and have more time to focus on the most important tasks. Productivity is increased and, when set up and used correctly, company income increases and operational costs are reduced without the need to hire new people.