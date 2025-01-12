App store for web apps
Top CRM Software - Poland
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Livespace
livespace.io
A next gen. B2B process-focused CRM, with task & sales automation - Livespace is an intuitive & adaptable, cloud-based CRM platform, built for professionals by those in the know. Streamline your sales process, set goals, and keep all your customer information up to date. Using its adaptable lead scoring system & its automated sales processes, Livespace users are able to gain the most from every lead. With its open API for seamless integration, as well as mobile / tablet access, Livespace allows its users to prioritize & spend time where it matters.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Capsule
capsulecrm.com
Simple yet powerful CRM. Join over 10,000 global businesses and discover an easier way to manage contacts, sales and grow lasting relationships.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.
Knack
knack.com
Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder network, teams can quickly build custom applications that collect and manage data, automate processes and move workflows online. This saves you time as business builders can create and modify workflows and are empowered to solve their own challenges. Knack helps solve a variety of functional use cases such as customer and vendor portals, custom CRM and Project Management apps, LMS systems, invoicing and contracts management, logistics and supply chain, airline scheduling, member directories and volunteer management, real estate and tenant management, Healthcare (HIPAA), apps for State and Local government communications, and more. Knack helps non-programmers easily build beautiful, data-driven web apps. Data can be imported from spreadsheets and converted to an online database. Tools like search, forms, and tables are used to build web apps that work with the data. We offer special editions for Healthcare (HIPAA), Government (GovCloud), and SOC2 compliance. Apps can be published to any site and adapt to the surrounding design. Multiple versions can be published to different sites and for different audiences. Developers can extend these apps with a RESTful API, custom CSS, and JS event handlers.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongoing sales opportunities, projects and payments, and a deep insight into how your business is really performing. More than 60.000 people stay in control of their work every day with our work management solutions. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies. Ready for more business and less hassle?
Attio
attio.com
Attio is the CRM of the future. Data-driven, completely customizable, and intuitively collaborative, Attio delivers customer relationship management that moves the needle for your business. Companies of all sizes — from today’s fastest growing startups to the world’s largest enterprises – use Attio to build their CRM exactly as they want it.
Indy
weareindy.com
Find leads, write proposals, plan projects, track work, chat with clients, and send invoices with Indy's all-in-one CRM software for freelancers. Try for free!
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Less Annoying CRM
lessannoyingcrm.com
Thousands of small businesses use Less Annoying CRM to manage contacts, track leads, and stay on top of follow-ups. Free customer service makes setup easy.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Amwork
amwork.com
Amwork is a platform that provides businesses with a powerful builder to create a unique workspace that streamlines their business processes. The company's builder is designed to enable businesses to create custom workspaces with modules such as CRM, project management, HR, and everything concerning their business workflow. This helps businesses to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, allowing employees and partners to work together seamlessly. One of the main benefits of using Amwork is the easy setup process, which does not require coding knowledge, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes. The platform provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload, improving productivity and profitability. By using Amwork, businesses can benefit from an organized and streamlined approach to their day-to-day operations. The platform's CRM module helps businesses to manage customer interactions, while the project management module enables teams to collaborate and manage projects efficiently. The HR module helps to manage employee records, benefits, and other HR-related tasks. With Amwork, businesses can manage all of these tasks in one central location, streamlining their workflow and reducing errors. Overall, Amwork is an essential platform that provides businesses with the necessary tools to streamline their business processes and improve collaboration, leading to increased productivity and profitability. Easy setup process: Amwork's platform is designed to make the setup process easy, and it does not require coding knowledge. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes, allowing them to get started quickly and with minimal effort. Automation and reduced manual workload: Amwork provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Samdock
samdock.com
Samdock is a modern, easy-to-use CRM system for small and medium-sized sales teams. Our solution actively supports the entire process, from prospect acquisition to closing and beyond. With Samdock, customer management, marketing, and sales are digitized and automated in such an intelligent way that companies can work much more efficiently and successfully.
Salesbox
salesbox.com
The CRM for people who get sales. Get it for €2.90 per user per month. Connect MS teams, Office 365, Gsuite, LinkedIn, Dropbox or Mailchimp for €1.90.
SEO CRM
seocrm.com
SEOCRM.com is specially designed for Digital Marketing Agencies. It offers all in one platform where you can manage your seo, ppc, web design and development and other projects, manage sales, customer relationship invoices and billings and overall support.
Planfix
planfix.com
The Planfix platform allows organizations to manage their entire business online. Regardless of company size and industry, Planfix has something to offer as an excellent project and work management tool. With Planfix, your company gets a fully customizable management system, from process design to appearance. The integrated Planfix platform allows users to manage tasks and projects, CRM, sales, marketing, production, logistics, support services, finance, and human resources all at once. Data transfer between teams is seamless — for example, transactions during the implementation stage become projects, which are then transferred to support. Flexible access settings allow users to view only the information they need to remain productive at work, while managers can view the entire business process. No programming is needed to configure and control various business processes within a company. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including project management, client accounting, task management, online Gantt charts, email integration, calendars, event chronicles in real time, analytics and reporting, connecting external users, linking accounts, and much more. Whether you’re a newbie or a tech-savvy user, Planfix will be a perfect fit. Experienced users will find features in Planfix that aren’t available in other services and systems. These features include extensive customization, advanced automation of complex business processes, and flexible project building. Alternatively, ready-to-use configurations and automated procedures facilitate onboarding and implementation. We believe that Planfix is suitable for private businesses, nonprofits, public organizations, and any other group working towards a common goal. More than 68,000 users use Planfix to automate business workflows in over 7,000 companies.
PracticeSuite
practicesuite.com
PracticeSuite is an end-to-end Cloud-based Medical Billing, Revenue Cycle Management, Electronic Health Record Software, Practice Portal, and Practice Marketing CRM Software.
Team365 CRM
team365.io
What is Team365 CRM? Team365 CRM is a cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management platform that caters to the needs of businesses and industries of all sizes and types. Over 150,000 businesses across the world use Team365 CRM to build lasting customer relationships and maximize team productivity. Our expanded support for phone, email, live chat and in-person meetings make Team365 CRM the most tightly integrated system in the market. Team365's AI-powered sales assistant, AI provides advanced interpretations, solutions and predictions for salespeople. Your sales team can spend more time selling instead of entering data with the help of workflow automation, lead scoring, real-time notifications and built-in gamification. Our key features include: - Lead Management - Workflow Automation - Advanced Analytics - Process Management - Marketing Automation - Pipeline Management Automate routine sales, marketing, and support functions using Team365 CRM, giving you more time to concentrate on your customers. Create optimized workflows that help you reduce manual data entry, eliminate redundancies, and speed up your overall process. Accelerate your sales team's productivity with accurate forecasts of potential revenue, and make use of productivity games to exceed your sales quotas. Set up multiple currencies, use AI predictions to prioritize leads and deals likely to convert, and track website visitors to convert more prospects. Get your marketing and sales teams on the same page. Generate new leads, execute targeted email marketing campaigns, and compare ad spending to sales revenue using the Google Ads integration. Your security is our top priority. We understand that every organization needs to strike the right balance between protecting their customers' data and giving employees the freedom to get their work done. Team365 CRM succeeds in meeting both of these requirements.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Interacty
interacty.me
Marketers (freelancers and agencies), production studios, publishers Interacty allows marketers to engage audiences and increase sales through interactive experiences and games. Gamified marketing content increases engagement and attention time and generates more leads. Interactive allows you to create more than 20 different game activities. You can create a quiz, memory, matching game, hidden object game, spot the difference, puzzle, before and after, horoscope, fortune cookies, slideshow, and more anytime with a single subscription. You can create your project or game in minutes using content blocks with an intuitive and flexible editor. Interacty offers an extensive collection of time-saving business templates, plus it's a great idea library - you're sure to find a concept for your next marketing campaign here. Interacty integrates with Unsplash, giving you access to thousands of free images. The finished project is easy to embed on your website with a simple copy-paste. You can also use a link to share your project on social networks. Interacty supports CNAME and Whitelabel, and additional design options with CSS styles help maintain your brand awareness. You can generate leads with interactive content forms that integrate with your CRM. Interacty allows you to incorporate lead forms directly into the game, so collecting customer information is an integral part of the process. You can set up an automatic redirect after completing the game, which significantly increases the conversion. You can create a leaderboard game and add a timer or countdown to your game to motivate your audience to get the best score. This can be very useful when running a competition or prize draw or creating games for events. If you are a speaker at an event, add a game at the end of your speech, and the audience will remember your address. You can view per-game stats and download lead lists from your dashboard, while integration with marketing tools like Mailchimp allows you to send leads directly to your existing CRM. Interacty's gamification features enable marketers to engage users and achieve high business results.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
Adviai
adviai.com
Adviai is a CRM platform with all the software, integrations, and resources you need to connect marketing, sales, and customer service.
Salescamp CRM
salescamp.app
Salescamp offers cloud base sales CRM software solution to manage sales reporting, management, marketing, improve customer relationships and more. Get the best free CRM system for your business.
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suited for those who take a consultative selling approach, have a larger contact list, need to prevent missed follow-ups, strive to be detail-oriented, may have a longer deal cycle requiring multiple touch points, and maintain consistent outreach to stay in front of clients. Task management, contact management, pipeline management, and custom reporting are the core components of Salesdash. Implementation to customize fields, add your team members, and importing leads from a spreadsheet can all be done within minutes. Engage with your leads and prospects with integrations from Gmail and Outlook for email and calendar. Send emails to your contacts from Salesdash, build email templates, track opens, and send automated sequences. Easily access company websites, company LinkedIn pages, and personal LinkedIn pages for those that do research prior to outreach. Salesdash prevents missed follow-ups with our task management system that keeps today's tasks and overdue tasks in front of you. Salesdash also suggests tasks for leads that you forgot to set a follow-up for and the system ranks them based on indicators for leads that may be further along in your sales process. Feedback on Salesdash is that the CRM is a slimmer, more user-friendly CRM compared to other providers that is tailored towards freight brokers.
Wice CRM
wice.de
Try the Wice CRM software system for free. CRM On Demand from the cloud or hosted on your premises as CRM On Premise. Find out now.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.
Inperium
inperium.com
Inperium Sell is a perfectly balanced sales CRM. You get the features you need to scale your business without unnecessary complexity to get in your way, at a fraction of the cost of traditional CRMs. Inperium Sell empowers your sales teams to focus on landing deals instead of fighting convoluted menus and interfaces. Orchestrate your sales process, enjoy full pipeline transparency, unify customer communication channels, and automate quoting, invoicing, and billing with a solution that integrates easily into your existing IT ecosystem, ensuring quick time to value and sustained return on investment.