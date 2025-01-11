Top CRM Software - Pakistan

App store for web apps
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Amwork
amwork.com
Amwork is a platform that provides businesses with a powerful builder to create a unique workspace that streamlines their business processes. The company's builder is designed to enable businesses to create custom workspaces with modules such as CRM, project management, HR, and everything concerning their business workflow. This helps businesses to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, allowing employees and partners to work together seamlessly. One of the main benefits of using Amwork is the easy setup process, which does not require coding knowledge, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes. The platform provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload, improving productivity and profitability. By using Amwork, businesses can benefit from an organized and streamlined approach to their day-to-day operations. The platform's CRM module helps businesses to manage customer interactions, while the project management module enables teams to collaborate and manage projects efficiently. The HR module helps to manage employee records, benefits, and other HR-related tasks. With Amwork, businesses can manage all of these tasks in one central location, streamlining their workflow and reducing errors. Overall, Amwork is an essential platform that provides businesses with the necessary tools to streamline their business processes and improve collaboration, leading to increased productivity and profitability. Easy setup process: Amwork's platform is designed to make the setup process easy, and it does not require coding knowledge. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes, allowing them to get started quickly and with minimal effort. Automation and reduced manual workload: Amwork provides an essential set of tools that enable businesses to automate their processes and reduce manual workload.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving cost on integrations, and high customization capabilities. The core of Salesmate is the CRM module, where sales, marketing, and success teams can manage contacts, leads, customers, subscribers, and everyday activities effortlessly. With these essentials, CRM module comes with built-in tools that front-line teams can utilize every single day like Calling, Texting, Pipeline Management, Deals, Conversations, and much more. One of the core reasons for higher sales outcomes is the ability to automate operations and save more time for selling. This is where Salesmate offers Workflows and Sequences. Workflows automate tasks like deal assignment, task assignment or date-based communication. While Sequences can put follow-ups on autopilot based on your terms and conditions. And with industry’s first AI-powered co-pilot, everyone in your sales team gets a personal assistance. ‘Sandy AI’ can book meetings, draft emails, or add notes for you. All you need to do is – just ask! We know that sales teams can only function when marketing teams generate high quality leads. That’s where Salesmate empowers marketing teams to build and execute highly personalized campaigns and reach wider audiences. Not only that, but marketing teams can also track website visitors, collect leads using forms or lead gen bots, score every lead, built marketing journeys, and send-off the finest MQLs to sales teams for higher success. Lastly, a great customer service team can truly manoeuvre retention, engagement, and revenue for the business. That’s why, Salesmate provides tools like Live Chat, Chatbots, and Shared Inboxes to deliver the finest experiences for your customers. Naturally, you need insights to predict trends, be agile, and make decisions in your growth journeys. That’s where Dashboards, Templates, Custom Reports, and Insights will offer everything you need to see what’s going on with your teams and business. From lead generation to top-notch customer experiences, Salesmate has something for everyone in your team. Salesmate has 15-day free trial, where you can explore every corner of the platform, without sharing credit card details. It’s safe, secure, and available for everyone in your team to try.
Erpisto
erpisto.com
Erpisto is cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed for midsize to large enterprises. It caters to multiple industries including manufacturing, consumer goods, education and pharmaceuticals. Primary features include accounting, business intelligence, customer relationship management (CRM), human resources (HR), inventory management, manufacturing and supply chain management (SCM). It features its an e-commerce platform to allows users to integrate the system with their online store and point-of-sale (POS) system for brick-and-mortar stores. Other features include financial management, budgeting, sales management, account management, campaign management, warehouse management, production management and process management. It allows users to manage workflow and resources in a single window pane. The business intelligence and analytics features provide process automation, data collection, financial analytics and forecasting. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. It also features mobile applications for Android, iOS, Windows and Blackberry devices. Support options include knowledge base, email and phone.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Scoro
scoro.com
Scoro is a comprehensive work management software specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of service businesses that have grown weary of dealing with disjointed systems, unpredictable workloads, and shrinking profit margins. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, Scoro aims to streamline and optimize the entire workflow of agencies, consultancies, and other professional service businesses, providing them with a unified platform to manage all aspects of their operations, from quote to cash. By consolidating essential functions such as project management, time tracking, collaboration, invoicing, and reporting into a single solution, Scoro eliminates the hassle of switching between different tools and brings coherence to the work process. It enables businesses to gain better control over their projects, allocate resources efficiently, and monitor progress in real time, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring timely project delivery. Scoro's data-driven insights and analytics empower businesses to make informed decisions, identify areas for improvement, and drive overall growth and profitability. In a world where service businesses face increasing complexity and competition, Scoro stands as a reliable ally, offering a holistic solution to optimize operations, improve profitability, and drive long-term success.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptional service. With secure anytime, anywhere access across all devices and seamless integration with your current systems, Workbooks gives your teams a single 360-degree view of your customers that helps them focus on the right things and get the real-time insights they need to make decisions. Workbooks helps you put customers at the heart of your business and build lasting, profitable relationships that grow long-term revenue in a sustainable way.
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
TeamWave
teamwave.com
TeamWave is the best small business CRM, project management & HRMS software. A better way to manage your projects, team and sales.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
Solid Performers
solidperformers.com
Solid Performers CRM is one of the very few SAAS CRM Software which is capable of performing multiple functions which includes lead management, Lead Followup Management, Client Management, Client Followup management, Lead to Client Conversion in One Click, Proposal Management, Proforma Invoice Management, Invoice Management, Product Management, Finance Management, Project Management and many other required functions. We also provide Custom Module Creation option which enables the client to create any additional function based on the requirement of the Business on their own.
sales-i
sales-i.com
sales-i is an award-winning data driven revenue optimisation platform designed for manufacturing, wholesaler, and distribution businesses who want to improve the performance of their sales function, but don't get the customer visibility they need. - Alert your sales team to hidden, easy-to-close opportunities and give them greater visibility of customer buying patterns. - Speed up your sales teams meeting prep, call planning and contact management, while giving them access to critical sales data in the palm of their hand. - On average it costs you $500 per day to employ a salesperson and for $4 more, sales-i will provide them with a profitable focus on sales activities so that sales time is not wasted. Simple, sales effectiveness software that generates value and grows revenue.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your admin and data entry. Generate leads in a click from anywhere on the web. Reap the CRM benefits on the go with iOS and Android mobile apps. Create deals and send sales quotes in less than 37 seconds. Any questions? We offer support via email, phone, and chat.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
SalesNexus
salesnexus.com
All-in-1 Platform for CRM and Marketing Automation for Medium Sized Businesses Simplify your sales process with easy-to-handle CRM, SMS, & Email Marketing Automations. Fast & easy in one screen: designed for sales teams to handle your business processes without programmers.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Intrix CRM
intrixcrm.com
For smarter business. A complete view of clients and all sales activities in one place. CRM and project management Intrix.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all your platforms, while our automation tools handle the busy work. Focus on what matters most – growing your business and nurturing relationships, as Nimble streamlines your workflow for maximum productivity.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Canopy
canopytax.com
Unclunk your accounting firm and manage your team, clients and tasks from a single, central hub. Canopy is the cloud-based, accounting practice management software built for tax, bookkeeping and accounting firms. Sending proposals, accepting payments, and everything in between - without extra logins, excessive clicks, or stress. The Practice Management Suite is built to suit your firm and offers everything needed to run a modern accounting firm, including Client Management, Time & Billing, Document Management, Tax Resolution (to name a few) and the workflows and automations to make it all easier. Unlock efficiency. Unlock meaningful client relationships. Unlock easily uploaded documents, automation, faster payments, and even AI. With Canopy, you can unlock the firm you’ve always wanted. Try Canopy for free for 15 days or talk with an account executive for a customized demo.
Breakcold
breakcold.com
Breakcold is a Sales CRM where you can engage & contact B2B contacts via Email, LinkedIn & Twitter. It's a Social Selling CRM for SMBs & Startups.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
BenchmarkONE
hatchbuck.com
BenchmarkONE helps businesses grow with sales and marketing software. We're the all-in-one solution for CRM, email marketing, and marketing automation - built for the way you work. Reach customers and drive revenue with our easy-to-use SaaS platform.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Adviai
adviai.com
Adviai is a CRM platform with all the software, integrations, and resources you need to connect marketing, sales, and customer service.
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Wice CRM
wice.de
Try the Wice CRM software system for free. CRM On Demand from the cloud or hosted on your premises as CRM On Premise. Find out now.
Fireberry
fireberry.com
By using Fireberry, you can easily manage all your business needs with a user friendly system. Communicate with your clients directly through the system, and track any business information you need with custom made objects and fields. Let Fireberry work for you with automations, where you can efficiently automize day to day tasks. Categorize and respond to tickets in a breeze using the AI Assistant’s generated fields and responses. The dashboards and reports will help you make informed decisions to improve your business. Built-in integrations such as Google, Office 365, and Facebook help you centralize your work to one place. If there’s anything you need which isn’t already included in the system, you can easily integrate third parties using APIs.
PracticeSuite
practicesuite.com
PracticeSuite is an end-to-end Cloud-based Medical Billing, Revenue Cycle Management, Electronic Health Record Software, Practice Portal, and Practice Marketing CRM Software.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
PhingooCRM
phingoocrm.com
PhingooCRM is a cloud-based CRM solution tailored for modern call centers, equipped with advanced tools for effective resource management. All CRM systems are highly adaptable, designed to meet the unique needs and processes of your organization. If you're looking to implement PhingooCRM or already use it, it's important to note that updates, patches, and configuration changes can complicate things over time. Ensuring that your custom modifications remain functional after these updates is crucial. Traditionally, quality assurance teams or designated members perform these checks manually. However, as your organization grows, PhingooCRM workflows can become complex, and the volume of data increases significantly. Manual testing can be labor-intensive and error-prone, making it challenging to cover all aspects of the system. This is where test automation comes into play, helping you navigate the validation challenges efficiently. It can save considerable time and ensure smooth operations with minimal effort. However, there are some challenges to consider: * Ongoing Updates and Maintenance: CRM systems like PhingooCRM are constantly evolving, which means your automation scripts may break with new releases. Keeping track of these changes and updating your test scripts can become burdensome. * Complex User Interface: The strength of CRM systems lies in their ability to manage intricate business workflows, which can lead to a complicated user interface featuring dynamic object IDs, nested iFrames, and detailed object trees. Automating these elements with traditional tools can feel like piecing together a puzzle. * Custom Reports: Reports are tailored to your specific requirements, and automating them with legacy tools often necessitates programming expertise from your engineers. * Test Data Management: Managing large volumes of data and sensitive information requires a careful approach. Effective test data management is essential for extracting, masking, editing, and maintaining test data securely. * Skilled Personnel: Finding and retaining knowledgeable engineers proficient in automation tools and coding can be a significant challenge.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Centrium CRM
centriumcrm.com
Simple CRM software for your business. Centrium will help you and your team manage contacts, close deals and keep track of work that needs to be done.
ContactWise
contactwise.io
CRM - contact, constituent, or customer relationship management, is a application that stretches across industries and verticals ranging from state and local government to sales organizations to higher education institutions. ContactWise is an innovative cloud-based contact center platform with advanced data driven routing engine to help companies to improve their sales, customer satisfaction and retention.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.