Top CRM Software - Philippines
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Scoro
scoro.com
Scoro is a comprehensive work management software specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of service businesses that have grown weary of dealing with disjointed systems, unpredictable workloads, and shrinking profit margins. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, Scoro aims to streamline and optimize the entire workflow of agencies, consultancies, and other professional service businesses, providing them with a unified platform to manage all aspects of their operations, from quote to cash. By consolidating essential functions such as project management, time tracking, collaboration, invoicing, and reporting into a single solution, Scoro eliminates the hassle of switching between different tools and brings coherence to the work process. It enables businesses to gain better control over their projects, allocate resources efficiently, and monitor progress in real time, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring timely project delivery. Scoro's data-driven insights and analytics empower businesses to make informed decisions, identify areas for improvement, and drive overall growth and profitability. In a world where service businesses face increasing complexity and competition, Scoro stands as a reliable ally, offering a holistic solution to optimize operations, improve profitability, and drive long-term success.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Ringy
ringy.com
The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture and deal closure. With Ringy, growing businesses get state-of-the-art CRM features at a competitive price.
Snov.io
snov.io
Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer view from sales to service, Sell provides everything your sales team needs in one, centralized tool. Zendesk Sell is a part of Zendesk's portfolio of products designed to create better customer experiences. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
TeamWave
teamwave.com
TeamWave is the best small business CRM, project management & HRMS software. A better way to manage your projects, team and sales.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
SaleSmartly
salesmartly.com
Omni-channel Customer Communication Platform, integrating Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, WeChat. All the features to help you provide faster and better support: * Centralize all your multi-channel messages in one place - Seamlessly engage in sales, marketing, or service through Live Chat, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Line, Email, WeChat, and more, ensuring a unified customer experience. * Complete customer support in seconds, not hours - Reduce response times and increase efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks with our built-in automation. Work smarter, not harder, so you can focus on growing your business. * Shared chat allows teams to collaborate efficiently with discipline and planning - Consolidate all messaging channels into one backend and collaborate efficiently across teams with automated chat distribution and internal session distribution. * Efficiently and conveniently segment, track and analyze your customers in one place - Create contact databases, access complete contact activity history, browsing history and synchronize your data with your information system. * Keeping track of key indicators and trends - Multi-dimensional visual metrics clearly show connections between query types, channels, customers, products, sales, and more. Make data easy to measure and share to help you develop business plans. * Speak the client's language, even if it's not your native language - Our real-time translations enable you to communicate confidently with your clients and tap into international markets.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.
Markate
markate.com
Markate.com: Powerful CRM, Job Management, and Marketing Automation tools for Home Services Providers The Markate app is ideal for every service business that looks for an affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business. * Your Business, Your Way with Markate Markate partners with you, working together to achieve your business goals. * Streamline Your Operations for Efficiency Designed to reduce paperwork, automate processes, and free up your time. * Affordable, Flexible Solutions to Fit Your Needs Built to empower small businesses, helping them operate more efficiently while minimizing expenses. * Maximize Time, Resources, and Profits It’s here to simplify your operations so you can focus on what truly drives your business forward. * Keep Customers for Life Equipped with marketing tools designed to increase customer retention, which is a crucial aspect of your successful business.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
AllClients
allclients.com
The #1 Client Management and Marketing Automation System for very small businesses. Designed for very small businesses. Easily manage your contacts, send emails, and put your marketing on auto-pilot.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with customers by keeping notes and viewing clients payment history from a friendly dashboard.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongoing sales opportunities, projects and payments, and a deep insight into how your business is really performing. More than 60.000 people stay in control of their work every day with our work management solutions. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies. Ready for more business and less hassle?
Striven
striven.com
Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and reporting into one simple system. Simplify, Unify, Thrive. With Striven, you’ll never need separate and unconnected software applications again. Finally, you can run your entire business from anywhere, on any device.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
Copper
prosperworks.com
When you need CRM software that works with G Suite, you need Copper. Give us a try and see how we can help your business build stronger customer relationships.
Canopy
canopytax.com
Unclunk your accounting firm and manage your team, clients and tasks from a single, central hub. Canopy is the cloud-based, accounting practice management software built for tax, bookkeeping and accounting firms. Sending proposals, accepting payments, and everything in between - without extra logins, excessive clicks, or stress. The Practice Management Suite is built to suit your firm and offers everything needed to run a modern accounting firm, including Client Management, Time & Billing, Document Management, Tax Resolution (to name a few) and the workflows and automations to make it all easier. Unlock efficiency. Unlock meaningful client relationships. Unlock easily uploaded documents, automation, faster payments, and even AI. With Canopy, you can unlock the firm you’ve always wanted. Try Canopy for free for 15 days or talk with an account executive for a customized demo.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with less. Speed up cycle times, close more deals, save time, improve business processes, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks by having all your tools in one happy place. Lift your business up out of spreadsheets and email, and win your workdays with FreeAgent CRM.
Indy
weareindy.com
Find leads, write proposals, plan projects, track work, chat with clients, and send invoices with Indy's all-in-one CRM software for freelancers. Try for free!
Bloom
bloom.io
Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bloom is the complete suite of business tools for modern creatives, freelancers, and small businesses.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
Simply C2
simplyc2.com
Simply C2 is an app-based platform that allows you to set up a customer service portal and service CRM configured for your needs, in ten minutes. It works for all types of products- in customer locations or in your service centre, Simply C2 brings customers and service providers on the same platform. * Automatic acknowledgement of complaints Enable Simply C2 for your clients and ensure all complaints are logged and automated acknowledgements sent. * 2- way chat and repair updates Your customers get messages in the language they choose. Italian, Sinhala or Bengali. You can continue to message in English. * Status Updates, Estimates, Approvals Your customer will keep getting updates on repair stages, itemizes estimates and option to pay.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams