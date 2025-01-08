App store for web apps
Top CRM Software - French Polynesia
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongoing sales opportunities, projects and payments, and a deep insight into how your business is really performing. More than 60.000 people stay in control of their work every day with our work management solutions. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies. Ready for more business and less hassle?
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
BizSuite
bizsuite.com.ng
BizSuite is a cloud business management software focused on simplicity, functionality, and customization. Complete control over your purchases, sales, inventory, finances and costs. Manage all your daily business activities in one place. Perfectly suitable for all type of businesses and retails.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Attio
attio.com
Attio is the CRM of the future. Data-driven, completely customizable, and intuitively collaborative, Attio delivers customer relationship management that moves the needle for your business. Companies of all sizes — from today’s fastest growing startups to the world’s largest enterprises – use Attio to build their CRM exactly as they want it.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Copper
prosperworks.com
When you need CRM software that works with G Suite, you need Copper. Give us a try and see how we can help your business build stronger customer relationships.
Capsule
capsulecrm.com
Simple yet powerful CRM. Join over 10,000 global businesses and discover an easier way to manage contacts, sales and grow lasting relationships.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Bloom
bloom.io
Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bloom is the complete suite of business tools for modern creatives, freelancers, and small businesses.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Less Annoying CRM
lessannoyingcrm.com
Thousands of small businesses use Less Annoying CRM to manage contacts, track leads, and stay on top of follow-ups. Free customer service makes setup easy.
Planfix
planfix.com
The Planfix platform allows organizations to manage their entire business online. Regardless of company size and industry, Planfix has something to offer as an excellent project and work management tool. With Planfix, your company gets a fully customizable management system, from process design to appearance. The integrated Planfix platform allows users to manage tasks and projects, CRM, sales, marketing, production, logistics, support services, finance, and human resources all at once. Data transfer between teams is seamless — for example, transactions during the implementation stage become projects, which are then transferred to support. Flexible access settings allow users to view only the information they need to remain productive at work, while managers can view the entire business process. No programming is needed to configure and control various business processes within a company. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including project management, client accounting, task management, online Gantt charts, email integration, calendars, event chronicles in real time, analytics and reporting, connecting external users, linking accounts, and much more. Whether you’re a newbie or a tech-savvy user, Planfix will be a perfect fit. Experienced users will find features in Planfix that aren’t available in other services and systems. These features include extensive customization, advanced automation of complex business processes, and flexible project building. Alternatively, ready-to-use configurations and automated procedures facilitate onboarding and implementation. We believe that Planfix is suitable for private businesses, nonprofits, public organizations, and any other group working towards a common goal. More than 68,000 users use Planfix to automate business workflows in over 7,000 companies.
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger’s mission is to build software that gives customer-facing teams at small- and medium-sized businesses the ability to create fruitful and enduring relationships with customers. Vtiger CRM provides you a 360-degree view of all your customer information in one place and helps you optimize your sales, support, and marketing touch-points with real-time actions and conversational Insights. Vtiger CRM helps teams create delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle - AI-powered CRM and robust automation tools help sales teams to focus on the right deals and deliver growth. With Vtiger, get a unified CRM to break silos and get marketing, sales, and support on the same page with a single source of truth. Deliver exceptional customer experience and support by engaging with your customers across multiple channels. Manage your work on the go with our mobile applications for both Android and iOS.
Snov.io
snov.io
Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.
Kylas
kylas.io
Kylas Sales CRM helps growing businesses streamline sales efforts. It is intuitive & has a full stack of features. Try free for 15 days!
Canopy
canopytax.com
Unclunk your accounting firm and manage your team, clients and tasks from a single, central hub. Canopy is the cloud-based, accounting practice management software built for tax, bookkeeping and accounting firms. Sending proposals, accepting payments, and everything in between - without extra logins, excessive clicks, or stress. The Practice Management Suite is built to suit your firm and offers everything needed to run a modern accounting firm, including Client Management, Time & Billing, Document Management, Tax Resolution (to name a few) and the workflows and automations to make it all easier. Unlock efficiency. Unlock meaningful client relationships. Unlock easily uploaded documents, automation, faster payments, and even AI. With Canopy, you can unlock the firm you’ve always wanted. Try Canopy for free for 15 days or talk with an account executive for a customized demo.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer view from sales to service, Sell provides everything your sales team needs in one, centralized tool. Zendesk Sell is a part of Zendesk's portfolio of products designed to create better customer experiences. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative AI tools, Sales Co-Pliot and Analytics Co-Pliot, are enabling efficient & high quality sales approaches enabled with instant analytics and indepth-insights. Majority of the CRMs are built primarily for B2B use cases and fail to accommodate effectively for B2C and B2B2C businesses. The high velocity and volume of modern B2C sales, necessitates an integrated sales platform enabling agile sales management for swiftly adapting to dynamic market environments.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving cost on integrations, and high customization capabilities. The core of Salesmate is the CRM module, where sales, marketing, and success teams can manage contacts, leads, customers, subscribers, and everyday activities effortlessly. With these essentials, CRM module comes with built-in tools that front-line teams can utilize every single day like Calling, Texting, Pipeline Management, Deals, Conversations, and much more. One of the core reasons for higher sales outcomes is the ability to automate operations and save more time for selling. This is where Salesmate offers Workflows and Sequences. Workflows automate tasks like deal assignment, task assignment or date-based communication. While Sequences can put follow-ups on autopilot based on your terms and conditions. And with industry’s first AI-powered co-pilot, everyone in your sales team gets a personal assistance. ‘Sandy AI’ can book meetings, draft emails, or add notes for you. All you need to do is – just ask! We know that sales teams can only function when marketing teams generate high quality leads. That’s where Salesmate empowers marketing teams to build and execute highly personalized campaigns and reach wider audiences. Not only that, but marketing teams can also track website visitors, collect leads using forms or lead gen bots, score every lead, built marketing journeys, and send-off the finest MQLs to sales teams for higher success. Lastly, a great customer service team can truly manoeuvre retention, engagement, and revenue for the business. That’s why, Salesmate provides tools like Live Chat, Chatbots, and Shared Inboxes to deliver the finest experiences for your customers. Naturally, you need insights to predict trends, be agile, and make decisions in your growth journeys. That’s where Dashboards, Templates, Custom Reports, and Insights will offer everything you need to see what’s going on with your teams and business. From lead generation to top-notch customer experiences, Salesmate has something for everyone in your team. Salesmate has 15-day free trial, where you can explore every corner of the platform, without sharing credit card details. It’s safe, secure, and available for everyone in your team to try.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all your platforms, while our automation tools handle the busy work. Focus on what matters most – growing your business and nurturing relationships, as Nimble streamlines your workflow for maximum productivity.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your admin and data entry. Generate leads in a click from anywhere on the web. Reap the CRM benefits on the go with iOS and Android mobile apps. Create deals and send sales quotes in less than 37 seconds. Any questions? We offer support via email, phone, and chat.
SaleSmartly
salesmartly.com
Omni-channel Customer Communication Platform, integrating Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, WeChat. All the features to help you provide faster and better support: * Centralize all your multi-channel messages in one place - Seamlessly engage in sales, marketing, or service through Live Chat, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Line, Email, WeChat, and more, ensuring a unified customer experience. * Complete customer support in seconds, not hours - Reduce response times and increase efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks with our built-in automation. Work smarter, not harder, so you can focus on growing your business. * Shared chat allows teams to collaborate efficiently with discipline and planning - Consolidate all messaging channels into one backend and collaborate efficiently across teams with automated chat distribution and internal session distribution. * Efficiently and conveniently segment, track and analyze your customers in one place - Create contact databases, access complete contact activity history, browsing history and synchronize your data with your information system. * Keeping track of key indicators and trends - Multi-dimensional visual metrics clearly show connections between query types, channels, customers, products, sales, and more. Make data easy to measure and share to help you develop business plans. * Speak the client's language, even if it's not your native language - Our real-time translations enable you to communicate confidently with your clients and tap into international markets.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is an Applicant Tracking System. Recruit CRM is used in over 60 countries and has powerful features like resume parser, mobile app, API integration, an email client, and hundreds of free jobs boards.
TeamWave
teamwave.com
TeamWave is the best small business CRM, project management & HRMS software. A better way to manage your projects, team and sales.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
Method CRM
method.me
Method:CRM is the #1 rated CRM for QuickBooks Desktop and Online users with 1,300+ five-star reviews on Intuit’s apps.com. Use Method:CRM’s patented QuickBooks integration to get an instant, two-way sync for your customer information, invoices, payments, and more so that your data is always up to date! Better yet, put time back in your day as Method:CRM automates lead collection as well as your estimate and invoice creation process. With Method:CRM, your productivity skyrockets and you can say goodbye to double data entry once and for all! Method:CRM’s built-in online customer portals are designed to elevate your customer service and keep your customers coming back for more. Easily take a data-driven approach to marketing and sales with Method:CRM’s robust activity tracking and the 360-degree view you instantly get of each customer.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with customers by keeping notes and viewing clients payment history from a friendly dashboard.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
eWay-CRM
eway-crm.com
eWay-CRM helps companies to be truly effective. We transform the well-known Outlook environment into a full-fledge CRM. Download for Free.