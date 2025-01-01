App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
CPQ Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top CPQ Software

Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software streamlines the entire quoting and proposal process lifecycle for companies. It initiates when a customer communicates their requirements for a company's offerings and concludes with the delivery of a comprehensive quote to the customer or prospect. Employed within sales departments, CPQ software enhances the speed of the sales cycle, augments quote precision, and strengthens customer relationships. These software solutions empower companies to discern customer needs effectively and furnish tailored quotes that align precisely with those specific requirements. Often integrated with existing CRM software or designed for seamless integration with one or more CRM tools, CPQ products offer a robust solution for optimizing sales processes.

Submit New App


Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Qwilr is a software for creating interactive sales documents like proposals and quotes, enabling businesses to engage clients and streamline their sales process.

DealHub.io

DealHub.io

dealhub.io

DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.

Quoter

Quoter

quoter.com

Quoter is a quoting software for IT service providers that streamlines quote creation, management, and tracking while integrating with other business tools.

Proposify

Proposify

proposify.com

Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

FastSpring IQ provides customized, interactive pricing quotes on a private page to enhance the buying experience for prospects.

EZLynx

EZLynx

ezlynx.com

EZLynx is an insurance agency management system that integrates quoting, policy management, and client engagement tools to streamline operations for agents.

Pricefx

Pricefx

pricefx.com

Pricefx is a cloud-based pricing optimization and management platform that helps enterprises analyze, plan, and execute pricing strategies effectively.

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap automates finance, sales, and HR tasks by integrating existing accounting and CRM systems, improving communication and workflow efficiency.

Zendo

Zendo

getzendo.io

Zendo is an all-in-one app for managing sales services, automating workflows, generating invoices, and facilitating client communications in a chat-based interface.

Zoura

Zoura

zuora.com

Zuora Billing automates billing and monetization processes, offering flexible pricing models and integration tools for efficient revenue management.

Apparound

Apparound

apparound.com

Apparound is a sales tool that digitizes and manages the sales process, allowing for content sharing, quote creation, electronic signatures, and integration with CRM systems.

Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts

paperlessparts.com

Paperless Parts is a cloud-based estimating and quoting platform for manufacturers, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency in pricing and sales processes.

DigiFabster

DigiFabster

digifabster.com

DigiFabster is a cloud-based app that automates quoting and e-commerce for CNC and additive manufacturing, enabling quick online quotes and payments.

Elfsquad

Elfsquad

elfsquad.io

Elfsquad is a CPQ software for manufacturing that streamlines product configuration and quotation processes, reducing errors and enhancing sales efficiency.

vloxq

vloxq

vloxq.com

Vloxq CPQ simplifies quote creation by automating data integration and reducing administrative tasks, enhancing efficiency for sales teams.

Subskribe

Subskribe

subskribe.com

Subskribe is a unified platform for quoting, billing, and revenue management tailored for SaaS businesses, eliminating silos and manual reconciliation.

GeoQuotes

GeoQuotes

geoquotes.com

GeoQuotes is a quoting and invoicing tool that allows users to create, track, and manage quotes while integrating with project management and accounting applications.

Hive CPQ

Hive CPQ

hivecpq.com

Hive CPQ is a B2B eCommerce app that streamlines sales by enabling efficient product configuration, quotation generation, and BOM management for complex products.

MonetizeNow

MonetizeNow

monetizenow.io

MonetizeNow is a revenue automation platform for B2B SaaS, managing CPQ, billing, and usage to streamline the Quote-to-Cash process.

Revv

Revv

revv.so

Revv is a document automation platform for creating, sending, and signing documents electronically, ensuring compliance and security while facilitating workflows.

WorkRails

WorkRails

workrails.com

WorkRails is a software that streamlines the creation of professional services quotes, enhancing accuracy and reducing time in sales processes for technology companies.

In Mind Cloud

In Mind Cloud

inmindcloud.com

In Mind Cloud is a digital sales platform for manufacturers that integrates CRM, CPQ, and commerce to streamline sales processes and align production with customer needs.

Orgzit

Orgzit

orgzit.com

Orgzit is a centralized platform for managing sales, service, and finance, helping businesses replace spreadsheets with an organized system.

Miraworks.io

Miraworks.io

miraworks.io

Miraworks.io is a SaaS tool for system integrators and enterprises that automates IT infrastructure design, quotation, and estimation tasks.

MiClient

MiClient

miclient.ai

MiClient is a proposal management app that helps create proposals, manage client onboarding, and improve conversion rates for active invoices.

ScopeStack

ScopeStack

scopestack.io

ScopeStack is a CPQ software for IT managed service providers and resellers, streamlining the presales process with enhanced efficiency and accuracy.

Salesbricks

Salesbricks

salesbricks.com

Salesbricks is a revenue management platform that streamlines the quote-to-cash process for sales teams, enhancing efficiency and collaboration throughout the sales cycle.

iQuoteXpress

iQuoteXpress

iquotexpress.com

iQuoteXpress is a web-based app that automates sales quoting by allowing users to create, manage, and track proposals with accurate product information.

Connectbase

Connectbase

connectbase.com

Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.