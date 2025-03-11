Find the right software and services.
Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software streamlines the entire quoting and proposal process lifecycle for companies. It initiates when a customer communicates their requirements for a company's offerings and concludes with the delivery of a comprehensive quote to the customer or prospect. Employed within sales departments, CPQ software enhances the speed of the sales cycle, augments quote precision, and strengthens customer relationships. These software solutions empower companies to discern customer needs effectively and furnish tailored quotes that align precisely with those specific requirements. Often integrated with existing CRM software or designed for seamless integration with one or more CRM tools, CPQ products offer a robust solution for optimizing sales processes.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Qwilr is a software for creating interactive sales documents like proposals and quotes, enabling businesses to engage clients and streamline their sales process.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Quoter
quoter.com
Quoter is a quoting software for IT service providers that streamlines quote creation, management, and tracking while integrating with other business tools.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ provides customized, interactive pricing quotes on a private page to enhance the buying experience for prospects.
EZLynx
ezlynx.com
EZLynx is an insurance agency management system that integrates quoting, policy management, and client engagement tools to streamline operations for agents.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Pricefx is a cloud-based pricing optimization and management platform that helps enterprises analyze, plan, and execute pricing strategies effectively.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap automates finance, sales, and HR tasks by integrating existing accounting and CRM systems, improving communication and workflow efficiency.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one app for managing sales services, automating workflows, generating invoices, and facilitating client communications in a chat-based interface.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing automates billing and monetization processes, offering flexible pricing models and integration tools for efficient revenue management.
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound is a sales tool that digitizes and manages the sales process, allowing for content sharing, quote creation, electronic signatures, and integration with CRM systems.
Paperless Parts
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts is a cloud-based estimating and quoting platform for manufacturers, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency in pricing and sales processes.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
DigiFabster is a cloud-based app that automates quoting and e-commerce for CNC and additive manufacturing, enabling quick online quotes and payments.
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad is a CPQ software for manufacturing that streamlines product configuration and quotation processes, reducing errors and enhancing sales efficiency.
vloxq
vloxq.com
Vloxq CPQ simplifies quote creation by automating data integration and reducing administrative tasks, enhancing efficiency for sales teams.
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe is a unified platform for quoting, billing, and revenue management tailored for SaaS businesses, eliminating silos and manual reconciliation.
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a quoting and invoicing tool that allows users to create, track, and manage quotes while integrating with project management and accounting applications.
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
Hive CPQ is a B2B eCommerce app that streamlines sales by enabling efficient product configuration, quotation generation, and BOM management for complex products.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow is a revenue automation platform for B2B SaaS, managing CPQ, billing, and usage to streamline the Quote-to-Cash process.
Revv
revv.so
Revv is a document automation platform for creating, sending, and signing documents electronically, ensuring compliance and security while facilitating workflows.
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails is a software that streamlines the creation of professional services quotes, enhancing accuracy and reducing time in sales processes for technology companies.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
In Mind Cloud is a digital sales platform for manufacturers that integrates CRM, CPQ, and commerce to streamline sales processes and align production with customer needs.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Orgzit is a centralized platform for managing sales, service, and finance, helping businesses replace spreadsheets with an organized system.
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks.io is a SaaS tool for system integrators and enterprises that automates IT infrastructure design, quotation, and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient is a proposal management app that helps create proposals, manage client onboarding, and improve conversion rates for active invoices.
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is a CPQ software for IT managed service providers and resellers, streamlining the presales process with enhanced efficiency and accuracy.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
Salesbricks is a revenue management platform that streamlines the quote-to-cash process for sales teams, enhancing efficiency and collaboration throughout the sales cycle.
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuoteXpress is a web-based app that automates sales quoting by allowing users to create, manage, and track proposals with accurate product information.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.
