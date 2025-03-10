Find the right software and services.
Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software streamlines the entire quoting and proposal process lifecycle for companies. It initiates when a customer communicates their requirements for a company's offerings and concludes with the delivery of a comprehensive quote to the customer or prospect. Employed within sales departments, CPQ software enhances the speed of the sales cycle, augments quote precision, and strengthens customer relationships. These software solutions empower companies to discern customer needs effectively and furnish tailored quotes that align precisely with those specific requirements. Often integrated with existing CRM software or designed for seamless integration with one or more CRM tools, CPQ products offer a robust solution for optimizing sales processes.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Qwilr is a software for creating interactive sales documents like proposals and quotes, enabling businesses to engage clients and streamline their sales process.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Quoter
quoter.com
Quoter is a quoting software for IT service providers that streamlines quote creation, management, and tracking while integrating with other business tools.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ provides customized, interactive pricing quotes on a private page to enhance the buying experience for prospects.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Pricefx is a cloud-based pricing optimization and management platform that helps enterprises analyze, plan, and execute pricing strategies effectively.
EZLynx
ezlynx.com
EZLynx is an insurance agency management system that integrates quoting, policy management, and client engagement tools to streamline operations for agents.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap automates finance, sales, and HR tasks by integrating existing accounting and CRM systems, improving communication and workflow efficiency.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one app for managing sales services, automating workflows, generating invoices, and facilitating client communications in a chat-based interface.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing automates billing and monetization processes, offering flexible pricing models and integration tools for efficient revenue management.
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound is a sales tool that digitizes and manages the sales process, allowing for content sharing, quote creation, electronic signatures, and integration with CRM systems.
Paperless Parts
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts is a cloud-based estimating and quoting platform for manufacturers, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency in pricing and sales processes.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
DigiFabster is a cloud-based app that automates quoting and e-commerce for CNC and additive manufacturing, enabling quick online quotes and payments.
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad is a CPQ software for manufacturing that streamlines product configuration and quotation processes, reducing errors and enhancing sales efficiency.
vloxq
vloxq.com
Vloxq CPQ simplifies quote creation by automating data integration and reducing administrative tasks, enhancing efficiency for sales teams.
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe is a unified platform for quoting, billing, and revenue management tailored for SaaS businesses, eliminating silos and manual reconciliation.
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Monday.com, CRM applications like SugarCRM as well as accounting tools like Quick Books.
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ is a B2B eCommerce platform that streamlines your sales. Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) to create a more efficient work environment and enjoy an order intake that is completely automated and tailored to your needs.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow, founded in January of 2021 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a full-cycle revenue automation platform built explicitly for B2B SaaS. MonetizeNow’s unified Quoting (CPQ), Billing, and Usage platform creates a streamlined Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) process that manages all price models and channels of sale without the need for point solutions within your GTM architecture.
Revv
revv.so
Revv pushes the boundaries of document automation and workflows. Revv gives you the flexibility to create documents from its rich template library or upload and send external WORD/PDF documents for electronic signatures. Additionally, it offers various signature types to meet every possible eSignature scenario. Whether you want to generate bulk documents for electronic signatures or obtain signatures on fillable web forms, Revv makes everything possible. It provides instant notifications, document analytics, and audit trails to keep you updated. Revv doubles the protection of your eSigning process with email and SMS authentication. Revv offers a robust proof of eSignature with state-of-the-art evidence management. It also offers video authentication for clickwrap signatures. Integrate business apps with Revv to simplify complex tasks and run your document workflows seamlessly. Revv is an all-in-one, no-code document workflow automation platform to run your business anywhere, anytime, and from any device. Revv provides robust protection and operates in a secure environment with multiple levels of encryption and compliance with local laws. BENEFITS: BETTER GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE - Revv complies with ESIGN Act, UETA, and eIDAS regulation, which makes all eSigned documents legally binding. Revv meets all the requirements of electronic signatures. - Intent to sign: Revv confirms the signers’ intent by requesting signers to submit the electronic signatures. - Consent to do business electronically: Revv meets the consent requirement by asking signers to confirm their signatures before submitting the document. Revv also gives recipients an option to decline the signature request. - Signature attribution: Build document control with a full audit trail of each transaction. Revv satisfies signature attribution by capturing and storing all actions with the date and time stamps, signers' details, and IP addresses. - Record retention: Revv automatically creates a copy of signed records and sends it to both the sender and the recipient to maintain their transaction proofs. POWERFUL FEATURES TO CREATE NEW POSSIBILITIES WITH ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES & MAXIMIZE THE BUSINESS BENEFITS - - Create dynamic fields as form fields in the template and speed up your document creation process. Use the chosen template, add custom details in the form fields, and send it to customers to fill in the required information, and eSign the documents. - Flexibility to upload & send your PDF or DOCX files, edit them, and send for electronic signatures. - Gather crucial data from the signers in the form of text or image using the ‘Fill and Sign’ feature. - Ready-to-use templates and a rich editor to instantly create and customize business documents and increase business conversion rates. - Automate sending a document to multiple recipients using the Bulk Send feature and increase your productivity. - Configure eSignature workflows by integrating your everyday business apps through Zapier, Retool, and Native APIs, and save more time, money, and resources. - Liberty to choose the signature type - click-to-sign, draw a signature, or click-to-initial. - Real-time tracking and analytics to intervene and engage customers at the right time. - Multiple choices to get documents signed online via email, shareable links, fillable web forms, or API integrations. UNPARALLELED SECURITY - - Compliance with global and local eSignature laws and latest industry standards. - Two-factor (SMS and email) authentication to guarantee the identity of the signers. - High-level security with AWS global cloud certification (CSA, SOC 1, SOC2, and ISO 27001) to protect your data at every step. - PCI DSS compliant payment gateways LIFE-TIME STORAGE - Revv provides cloud-based storage that keeps your records safe, organized, and easily accessible - forever. ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - - Send documents instantly to mobile devices via SMS, and reduce customer drop-out rates. - Collaboration features to interact with customers and team members within the documents and accelerate the signing process. A DIY PLATFORM THAT REQUIRES NO CODING SKILLS - Revv is very simple to use and easy to navigate. Its intuitive interface requires no external help or special skills. A SUPPORT SYSTEM BUILT TO EMPOWER CUSTOMERS - - A customer support team of experts that go above and beyond to empower your business. - 24/7 chat support - Multi-language support for documents - Support for designing and creating templates - Help center, support articles, and videos to guide you throughout the process
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeatability, scale and revenue acceleration. WorkRails breaks down the silos between Sales, Professional Services, and their Clients, connect to other systems of record, eliminate double entry and errors, and makes selling easy. WorkRails integrates with your existing tech stack including out of the box integrations with Salesforce.com, Conga, and Microsoft Dynamics. More than 40,000 Professional Services quotes have been configured with WorkRails’ Services CPQ. WorkRails customers have cut service quote creation time from weeks to hours, reducing overall sales cycle times, increasing product adoption and lowering churn.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
Manufacturing is complex. Selling it shouldn't be. In Mind Cloud is the scalable digital sales platform made for manufacturers. Our end-to-end sales software flawlessly aligns your customers’ goals with your production capabilities and unites all your sales processes on one platform. The In Mind Cloud Digital Sales Platform uses the cutting-edge performance of CRM, CPQ, and Commerce, to harness the power of your extensive product knowledge and intelligent analytics to improve sales. In Mind Cloud (www.inmindcloud.com) is an independent provider of a manufacturing sales platform with the mission to empower manufacturers. We are operating globally through our offices in Singapore, Germany, the US, and a high-value partner network.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Orgzit provides the power of enterprise CRM with the flexibility of Excel. Orgzit is an all-in-one sales system for manufacturer reps and distributors. It helps streamline Sales, Quotation, Service, and Finance by helping you move from scattered spreadsheets to a single centralized application.
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to increase your Closures. Reduce the Churn and convert more proposals to Active Invoices.
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. iQuote Xpress users enjoy an enhanced image as professional communication is consistently delivered to the customer.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
