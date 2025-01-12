Top CPQ Software - Poland

Revv

Revv pushes the boundaries of document automation and workflows. Revv gives you the flexibility to create documents from its rich template library or upload and send external WORD/PDF documents for electronic signatures. Additionally, it offers various signature types to meet every possible eSignature scenario. Whether you want to generate bulk documents for electronic signatures or obtain signatures on fillable web forms, Revv makes everything possible. It provides instant notifications, document analytics, and audit trails to keep you updated. Revv doubles the protection of your eSigning process with email and SMS authentication. Revv offers a robust proof of eSignature with state-of-the-art evidence management. It also offers video authentication for clickwrap signatures. Integrate business apps with Revv to simplify complex tasks and run your document workflows seamlessly. Revv is an all-in-one, no-code document workflow automation platform to run your business anywhere, anytime, and from any device. Revv provides robust protection and operates in a secure environment with multiple levels of encryption and compliance with local laws. BENEFITS: BETTER GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE - Revv complies with ESIGN Act, UETA, and eIDAS regulation, which makes all eSigned documents legally binding. Revv meets all the requirements of electronic signatures. - Intent to sign: Revv confirms the signers’ intent by requesting signers to submit the electronic signatures. - Consent to do business electronically: Revv meets the consent requirement by asking signers to confirm their signatures before submitting the document. Revv also gives recipients an option to decline the signature request. - Signature attribution: Build document control with a full audit trail of each transaction. Revv satisfies signature attribution by capturing and storing all actions with the date and time stamps, signers' details, and IP addresses. - Record retention: Revv automatically creates a copy of signed records and sends it to both the sender and the recipient to maintain their transaction proofs. POWERFUL FEATURES TO CREATE NEW POSSIBILITIES WITH ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES & MAXIMIZE THE BUSINESS BENEFITS - - Create dynamic fields as form fields in the template and speed up your document creation process. Use the chosen template, add custom details in the form fields, and send it to customers to fill in the required information, and eSign the documents. - Flexibility to upload & send your PDF or DOCX files, edit them, and send for electronic signatures. - Gather crucial data from the signers in the form of text or image using the ‘Fill and Sign’ feature. - Ready-to-use templates and a rich editor to instantly create and customize business documents and increase business conversion rates. - Automate sending a document to multiple recipients using the Bulk Send feature and increase your productivity. - Configure eSignature workflows by integrating your everyday business apps through Zapier, Retool, and Native APIs, and save more time, money, and resources. - Liberty to choose the signature type - click-to-sign, draw a signature, or click-to-initial. - Real-time tracking and analytics to intervene and engage customers at the right time. - Multiple choices to get documents signed online via email, shareable links, fillable web forms, or API integrations. UNPARALLELED SECURITY - - Compliance with global and local eSignature laws and latest industry standards. - Two-factor (SMS and email) authentication to guarantee the identity of the signers. - High-level security with AWS global cloud certification (CSA, SOC 1, SOC2, and ISO 27001) to protect your data at every step. - PCI DSS compliant payment gateways LIFE-TIME STORAGE - Revv provides cloud-based storage that keeps your records safe, organized, and easily accessible - forever. ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - - Send documents instantly to mobile devices via SMS, and reduce customer drop-out rates. - Collaboration features to interact with customers and team members within the documents and accelerate the signing process. A DIY PLATFORM THAT REQUIRES NO CODING SKILLS - Revv is very simple to use and easy to navigate. Its intuitive interface requires no external help or special skills. A SUPPORT SYSTEM BUILT TO EMPOWER CUSTOMERS - - A customer support team of experts that go above and beyond to empower your business. - 24/7 chat support - Multi-language support for documents - Support for designing and creating templates - Help center, support articles, and videos to guide you throughout the process