Top CPQ Software - Antarctica

Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software streamlines the entire quoting and proposal process lifecycle for companies. It initiates when a customer communicates their requirements for a company's offerings and concludes with the delivery of a comprehensive quote to the customer or prospect. Employed within sales departments, CPQ software enhances the speed of the sales cycle, augments quote precision, and strengthens customer relationships. These software solutions empower companies to discern customer needs effectively and furnish tailored quotes that align precisely with those specific requirements. Often integrated with existing CRM software or designed for seamless integration with one or more CRM tools, CPQ products offer a robust solution for optimizing sales processes.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
EZLynx
ezlynx.com
Leading insurance software single platform solutions including the cloud-based EZLynx Rating Engine and EZLynx Management System.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
DigiFabster is a subscription-based instant quotation and eCommerce solution for CNC and additive manufacturing shops. The cloud-based software allows for immediate quoting and online payment, while also analyzing and fixing CAD and other 3D printable files, ensuring parts are correctly oriented and...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound is the all-in-one sales tool that digitizes, accelerates and manages the entire sales journey, from the presentation of marketing materials to the configuration and collection of the order. Apparound's key features are: Content sharing: distribute marketing materials in digital format, suc...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-lo...
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing is enabling companies to monetize new innovations fast, while scaling and automating billing processes. Companies leveraging Zuora Billing are able to unlock new growth strategies with 50+ out of the box pricing models, configurable discounting, and billing triggers. Pricing is sychron...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts is on a mission to help job shops, contract manufacturers and finishing companies improve and grow their business by providing them with the most advanced, secure, cloud-based estimating and quoting system available. Paperless Parts is an estimating and quoting platform that supports...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ is a B2B eCommerce platform that streamlines your sales. Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) to create a more efficient work environment and enjoy an order intake that is completely automated and tailored to your needs.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow, founded in January of 2021 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a full-cycle revenue automation platform built explicitly for B2B SaaS. MonetizeNow’s unified Quoting (CPQ), Billing, and Usage platform creates a streamlined Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) process that manages all price models an...
Revv
revv.so
Revv pushes the boundaries of document automation and workflows. Revv gives you the flexibility to create documents from its rich template library or upload and send external WORD/PDF documents for electronic signatures. Additionally, it offers various signature types to meet every possible eSignatu...
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Power of Enterprise CRM with the Flexibility of Excel. All-in-one sales system for manufacturer reps and distributors. Streamline Sales, Quotation, Service, and Finance by moving from scattered spreadsheets to a single centralized application.
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 30...
vloxq
vloxq.com
Create quotes in minutes with vloxq CPQ! Our solution is fully customizable and easy to deploy. It’s about time that your high-performing sales reps stop wasting time on sales administration and instead save 90% of their time with automation. Replace legacy systems, spreadsheets, document templates,...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe is the adaptive quoting, billing, and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Totally unified. No silos. Zero reconciliation, from quote to revenue. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading SaaS companies, Subskribe helps businesses maximize revenue with innovative de...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeat...
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
Manufacturing is complex. Selling it shouldn't be. In Mind Cloud is the scalable digital sales platform made for manufacturers. Our end-to-end sales software flawlessly aligns your customers’ goals with your production capabilities and unites all your sales processes on one platform. The In Mind Clo...