Course Authoring Software
Top Course Authoring Software

Course authoring software enables organizations to generate compelling and interactive multimedia content designed for educational purposes. It is utilized for crafting training courses and materials suitable for both corporate training and traditional academic environments. Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), a subset of course authoring tools tailored specifically for educational institutions, fall under this category. These tools empower organizations to develop educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into Learning Management Systems (LMS), fostering unique educational programs for employees or students. Commonly deployed within HR departments and educational institutions, course authoring solutions empower administrators to create educational content without requiring programming expertise. These solutions are available in both cloud-based and on-premise formats, often adhering to the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM), which provides standards and specifications for content integration with LMS software. Furthermore, many course authoring products leverage presentation software foundations, offering users a familiar interface for developing course content.

Udemy Business

Udemy Business

business.udemy.com

Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.

Powtoon

Powtoon

powtoon.com

Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.

Top Hat

Top Hat

tophat.com

Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.

360Learning

360Learning

360learning.com

360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.

Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

Learning Studio AI is an AI-powered tool for creating and delivering engaging online courses efficiently across devices, with analytics for optimizing teaching.

LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds

learnworlds.com

LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.

VidGrid

VidGrid

vidgrid.com

VidGrid is an interactive video platform that allows users to create, edit, and share videos for learning and development, enabling collaboration and video management.

Articulate 360

Articulate 360

articulate.com

Articulate 360 is a suite of tools for creating e-learning courses, featuring applications for interactive content development and media management.

Coassemble

Coassemble

coassemble.com

Coassemble is a platform for creating and delivering online training, enabling organizations to develop engaging microlearning experiences easily.

Rise

Rise

rise.com

Rise is an online training system that simplifies course creation, distribution, and management, offering templates and prebuilt lessons for engaging employee training.

Gnowbe

Gnowbe

gnowbe.com

Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.

MangoApps

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.

PandaSuite

PandaSuite

pandasuite.com

PandaSuite is a no-code platform that enables users to create interactive apps and digital content without coding, supporting various features like user authentication.

Instruqt

Instruqt

instruqt.com

Instruqt is a virtual IT lab that allows software companies to create hands-on product tutorials, demos, and training in a browser-based environment.

MindSmith

MindSmith

mindsmith.ai

MindSmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to quickly create and share interactive eLearning content.

LearnUpon

LearnUpon

learnupon.com

LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.

Thriving Springs

Thriving Springs

thrivingsprings.ai

Thriving Springs is an AI-driven platform for employee onboarding, skills training, and engagement, offering personalized learning paths and interactive courses.

Disco

Disco

disco.co

Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.

7taps

7taps

7taps.com

7taps is a microlearning platform that enables fast creation of educational content, allowing users to convert files into engaging courses with quizzes and progress tracking.

CLASSUM

CLASSUM

classum.com

CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.

Auzmor Learn

Auzmor Learn

auzmor.com

Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.

Lingio

Lingio

lingio.com

Lingio is a gamified language learning app for frontline workers that offers AI-generated courses in 100+ languages for interactive skill development.

Flowclass

Flowclass

flowclass.io

Flowclass allows educators to create course landing pages with integrated marketing, booking, and payment tools for easy student recruitment.

Meleton

Meleton

meleton.com

Meleton is a platform for creating and selling online courses. It offers tools for course creation, student management, and marketing.

Exly

Exly

exlyapp.com

Exly is a no-code platform for building and managing businesses, offering features like course organization, webinars, consultations, custom websites, and analytics.

Profi

Profi

profi.io

Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.

FLOWSPARKS

FLOWSPARKS

flowsparks.com

FLOWSPARKS is an app for creating interactive e-Learning modules and managing them via an integrated Learning Management System.

Learnyst

Learnyst

learnyst.com

Learnyst is a SAAS platform that enables educators to create, manage, and sell online courses through branded websites and mobile apps.

Coursebox

Coursebox

coursebox.ai

Coursebox is an AI-powered learning management system that simplifies course creation and management, featuring a drag-and-drop editor, quizzes, and real-time support.

GoSkills

GoSkills

goskills.com

GoSkills is an online learning platform that offers customizable courses and training management tools for organizations, enhancing team learning with a mobile-friendly interface.

AcademyOcean

AcademyOcean

academyocean.com

AcademyOcean is an LMS for creating and managing corporate training courses, offering personalized learning, team management, and progress tracking features.

BranchTrack

BranchTrack

branchtrack.com

BranchTrack is a web-based tool for creating branching scenarios in e-learning, allowing interactive and adaptive learning experiences.

Prodient.io

Prodient.io

prodient.io

Prodient.io is a cloud-based eLearning authoring tool that allows teams to create interactive courses quickly using templates, supporting SCORM formats for multiple platforms.

Juno Journey

Juno Journey

junojourney.com

Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.

RedSeed

RedSeed

redseed.com

RedSeed is a blended eLearning platform that offers coaching, course libraries, and training customization to improve employee skills and business performance.

HowToo

HowToo

howtoo.co

HowToo is an eLearning authoring tool that enables easy content integration, quiz creation, and analytics for building engaging learning experiences.

SlidePresenter

SlidePresenter

slidepresenter.com

SlidePresenter allows employees to easily create and share video content for knowledge transfer, enhancing learning and collaboration within organizations.

Cognota

Cognota

cognota.com

Cognota is an operations platform for learning and development teams that enhances training management, project planning, content design, and collaboration with subject matter experts.

Elucidat

Elucidat

elucidat.com

Elucidat is a cloud-based platform for creating interactive and branded eLearning content, supporting multilingual courses and integration with LMS systems.

IllumiDesk

IllumiDesk

illumidesk.com

IllumiDesk is an interactive learning platform that helps instructors create engaging courses, utilize AI for automated assessments, and manage educational content effectively.

