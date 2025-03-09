Find the right software and services.
Course authoring software enables organizations to generate compelling and interactive multimedia content designed for educational purposes. It is utilized for crafting training courses and materials suitable for both corporate training and traditional academic environments. Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), a subset of course authoring tools tailored specifically for educational institutions, fall under this category. These tools empower organizations to develop educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into Learning Management Systems (LMS), fostering unique educational programs for employees or students. Commonly deployed within HR departments and educational institutions, course authoring solutions empower administrators to create educational content without requiring programming expertise. These solutions are available in both cloud-based and on-premise formats, often adhering to the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM), which provides standards and specifications for content integration with LMS software. Furthermore, many course authoring products leverage presentation software foundations, offering users a familiar interface for developing course content.
Prodient.io
prodient.io
Prodient.io is a cloud-based rapid eLearning authoring tool filled with templates to develop engaging, interactive, and fully responsive eLearning courses easily, powered by Tesseract Learning. Prodient.io can be used by any of your team members irrespective of their skill, competency, and know-how to develop effective eLearning courses rapidly and is filled with rich interactive templates including interactivities, scenarios, videos, animations, games, and quizzes. And the best part? you can host courses on any platform through SCORM 1.2/2004 output. You can deliver learning at your own comfort, market the courses in your own authentic way, repurpose education as needed, sell, and resell as your business requires, for yourselves, your clients, and your partners. Here is why you should choose Prodient: 1. Easy to Build: Eases course creation with 60+ varied templates. 2. Rapid Development: Develop eLearning courses in minutes. 3. Responsive and Mobile: Adapts eLearning courses to different screen sizes. 4. Remediation: Ensures rereading, relearning, and revision of information, post-assessment. 5. Localisation: Supports content translation tasks for a specific language and culture. 6. Audio: You can add audio of your choice and sync them throughout the interactive templates. 7. Text to Speech: Drives the ability to enlighten text through various language dialects. 8. Accessibility: Supports accessibility to meet varied learners' needs. 9. Collaboration and Review: Aides in multi-author review and edit cycles for eLearning courses. 10. Platform Compatibility: Supports multi-platform and is compatible with SCORM 1.2/2004 output. 11. Cost Effective: Brings down eLearning course development costs, significantly.
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPARKS Authoring Tool. Link this to our extensive Learning Management System (LMS) and you have all the means you need to create the best possible digital learning experience. Or choose the FastPass for those looking for smooth registration of visitors. Furthermore, we guarantee the best possible support for every customer.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve course completion rates by helping businesses build personalized learning journeys at scale using generative AI.
CLASSUM
classum.com
CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.
Disco
disco.co
Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.
IllumiDesk
illumidesk.com
IllumiDesk's interactive learning platform helps instructors save time, maximize learner engagement, and improve course quality with A.I. With IllumiDesk, organizations increase knowledge retention by offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences and prepares students for real-world applications.
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
PandaSuite is a no-code platform that enables users to create interactive apps and digital content without coding, supporting various features like user authentication.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is an all-in-one operating platform for professional service providers incl. coaches, consultants, trainers, therapists, and others. Built for professional service providers, Profi helps you easily streamline all operations and grow your business more efficiently. Trusted by 1000+ professionals, Profi allows you to: - Save 140 hours per year by automating busywork - Easily impress clients by providing a differentiating experience - Expand your business offerings You can use Profi as a solo provider, as a team of professionals, or as a business. Common use cases: - Schedule 1:1 and group coaching sessions with clients - Run sessions through built-in video conferencing tool or Zoom - Create and sell courses/programs - Track your clients' progress and engage them with forms - Charge membership or subscription fees - Get paid for sessions and other services through a unified billing system
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
Elucidat
elucidat.com
Elucidat is an authoring platform that’s changing the game for elearning creation; making it a breeze for teams to craft content that's both engaging and in line with their brand. Built for the real challenges learning teams face, Elucidat blends ease of use with full-scale support and expert advice. It's the go-to for creating compelling content in multiple languages, tracking the success of your courses, and keeping everything looking sharp and brand-consistent. Elearning created in Elucidat is fully SCORM compliant, created using HTML5, automatically responsive and works on any device and any Learning Management System. Struggling with low engagement rates or limited capacity? Tap into a wealth of unmatched expertise and innovative solutions with Elucidat's Learning Consultancy services, which you simply won’t find elsewhere. Stay up to date on the latest digital learning trends, best practices and resources with Elucidat’s industry-renowned blog: https://www.elucidat.com/blog/.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sales, service, soft-skills, wellbeing, leadership and compliance, upskilling your entire business is easy! Take advantage of our ready-to-go training suites, or craft your own learning pathways with our flexible automations and easy to use interface. Working with our team of learning experts, we'll help you build a training program that's aligned to your business outcomes so that you know you're getting the best return on your investment. We also take great care to ensure that you're getting the most out of the RedSeed LMS, which is why every RedSeed customer gets a dedicated success manager for the lifetime for their account - at no extra cost! Learn more at: www.redseed.com
Cognota
cognota.com
Cognota is the first and only operations platform for learning and development teams. Our platform enables L&D teams to streamline training request management, improve project and capacity planning, rapidly design content and collaborate more effectively with SMEs. Clients across all industries are leveraging Cognota to improve their productivity by eliminating the need for multiple tools to manage learning operations. Looking to thrive in the L&D industry? Join the vibrant LearnOps® Community, a hub where L&D professionals gain insights, engage in thought-provoking discussions, access curated resources, and stay ahead of industry trends. Unlock the power of collective wisdom and experience in the #LearnOpsCommunity Join for free at LearnOps.com
SlidePresenter
slidepresenter.com
Detailed manuals and documentations, numerous live or web trainings and still the feeling that the knowledge simply does not reach your colleagues - or not at the right time? Then you should get to know SlidePresenter! Empower your employees to turn their knowledge into engaging video content without any prior experience or technical skill! Thanks to our intuitive user interface, all employees can create and edit their own video content within minutes and enrich it with numerous interactive features such as quizzes and surveys. Afterwards, the employee-generated video content can be easily and securely shared with colleagues or the whole organization with just one click on your own corporate video platform. This saves you valuable time and resources in your corporate knowledge transfer. What’s more: You create a central and attractive point of contact for your colleagues. On your enterprise video platform, all employees receive helpful knowledge content to answer their individual questions “in the flow of work,” and are on top of that also encouraged to browse, like, and interact with additional employee-generated video content. The use cases for SlidePresenter are as diverse as your company's requirements: from quick click instructions, product trainings to internal onboardings, e-learnings or hands-on learning nuggets. More than 600 market leaders in numerous industries are already successfully relying on knowledge transfer from employees for employees – so that knowledge can be found quickly and at any time by everyone who needs it. Your benefits with SlidePresenter: - Enable self-directed, continuous learning in your organization with easy-to-understand video content. - Increase the performance of your (new) employees by making knowledge available anytime and anywhere. - Reduce frequent questions from colleagues by allowing them to quickly and easily produce and share explanatory video content. - Increase the motivation of your employees to share knowledge with colleagues thanks to an intuitive user experience for easy content creation. - Include your employees into your knowledge transfer and thus strengthen their loyalty to your company. - Empower employees of all departments and job levels to share their knowledge with colleagues across the organization. - Create a diverse learning experience with formal learning and traning formwats as well as employee-generated learning via video content. - Save the resources of your L&D department by integrating your employees into the knowledge transfer. - Create a central video platform where your employees can always find exactly the knowledge they need to do their best work.
BranchTrack
branchtrack.com
Create, design and deliver engaging scenario - based e-learning in your browser. Use with Lectora, Storyline, Captivate and almost any other e-learning software.
Exly
exlyapp.com
Exly is a codeless all-in-one SaaS platform to build and grow your business from scratch. Not only can you organize recorded courses but also live classes, and webinars and send the links via WhatsApp. You can record & manage your courses and list them on your selling page of the website created with Exly. It even offers the option of organizing one-to-one consultations for offering personalized services. Now do more for less with Exly's gamut of services that include: One-to-one Consultations, recorded and live courses, webinars and workshops Automated email drip campaigns and reminders Customised wesbite builders Seamless Payment Gateway with custom payment links Discount codes, brand/affiliate partnerships, and early bird offers Super rich analytics
Flowclass
flowclass.io
Flowclass is a platform designed for educators and tutors to build landing pages for courses that can be used as a standalone profile page or integrated into an existing website. We integrated marketing tools, booking and payment systems into the same platform so you can scale your education business and recruit more students.
Coursebox
coursebox.ai
Coursebox in AI-powered LMS (learning management system). The AI functionality will create a draft course for you and sit within a drag and drop course editor so you can edit the course and add any missing parts. This substantially reduces the time it takes to create coursework. Organisations can use this platform for training staff or it can be used by businesses who sell courses online. Educational institutes can also use Coursebox.
HowToo
howtoo.co
HowToo is the only eLearning authoring tool your team will want to use. Full of ready-to-go content, simply copy and paste your content into our huge library of templates. Add quizzes and assessment blocks with a click of a button and launch in just minutes. With the powerful insights of data, research and analytics we have created a tool that allows you to build incredible learning experiences for success. HowToo is also the first tool to meet the WCAG 2.1 AA standard.
Learnyst
learnyst.com
Learnyst is a SAAS platform that provides secure branded apps for educators. Any educator can easily start selling courses & tests from their own branded website and mobile apps without worrying about technology. Educators can grow their academy online and generate 20X returns.
Lingio
lingio.com
Lingio is a gamified language learning app for frontline workers that offers AI-generated courses in 100+ languages for interactive skill development.
Meleton
meleton.com
Meleton is a platform for creating online courses. More than 6,000 schools and experts create courses that help more than 50,000 students learn new knowledge or master a new skill. WITH MELETON YOU CAN: Create your own online course on any topic. Accept payments for selling an online courses. Use the built-in CRM for student accounting. Use sales tools: Email newsletter, page builder, funnel for automatic sales. You can use the intuitive editor to create courses, create homework for your students, use interactive tests, and run webinars.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.
VidGrid
vidgrid.com
VidGrid is an interactive video platform that allows users to create, edit, and share videos for learning and development, enabling collaboration and video management.
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is a collaborative LMS that enables companies to create and share training materials, supporting continuous employee development and knowledge sharing.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a platform for creating and delivering online training, enabling organizations to develop engaging microlearning experiences easily.
Articulate 360
articulate.com
Articulate 360 is a suite of tools for creating e-learning courses, featuring applications for interactive content development and media management.
Rise
rise.com
Rise is the online training system employees love. It’s an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. You get everything you need to manage online training in one intuitive, enterprise-class system. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, and hundreds of prebuilt business lessons, anyone can create courses, guides, and other training content quickly. Training in Rise is interactive and engaging, so your team will actually enjoy it. And because it’s an all-in-one system, training is radically simple to distribute, track, and analyze.
MindSmith
mindsmith.ai
MindSmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to quickly create and share interactive eLearning content.
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Learning Studio AI is an AI-powered tool for creating and delivering engaging online courses efficiently across devices, with analytics for optimizing teaching.
Instruqt
instruqt.com
Instruqt is a virtual IT lab that allows software companies to create hands-on product tutorials, demos, and training in a browser-based environment.
7taps
7taps.com
7taps is a microlearning platform that enables fast creation of educational content, allowing users to convert files into engaging courses with quizzes and progress tracking.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for employees, customers, and partners by providing software ranked at the top of its industry for ease of use (9.9 out of 10).
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.
