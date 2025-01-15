App store for web apps
Top Course Authoring Software - Palestinian Territories
Course authoring software enables organizations to generate compelling and interactive multimedia content designed for educational purposes. It is utilized for crafting training courses and materials suitable for both corporate training and traditional academic environments. Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), a subset of course authoring tools tailored specifically for educational institutions, fall under this category. These tools empower organizations to develop educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into Learning Management Systems (LMS), fostering unique educational programs for employees or students. Commonly deployed within HR departments and educational institutions, course authoring solutions empower administrators to create educational content without requiring programming expertise. These solutions are available in both cloud-based and on-premise formats, often adhering to the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM), which provides standards and specifications for content integration with LMS software. Furthermore, many course authoring products leverage presentation software foundations, offering users a familiar interface for developing course content.
Prodient.io
Prodient.io is a cloud-based rapid eLearning authoring tool filled with templates to develop engaging, interactive, and fully responsive eLearning courses easily, powered by Tesseract Learning. Prodient.io can be used by any of your team members irrespective of their skill, competency, and know-how to develop effective eLearning courses rapidly and is filled with rich interactive templates including interactivities, scenarios, videos, animations, games, and quizzes. And the best part? you can host courses on any platform through SCORM 1.2/2004 output. You can deliver learning at your own comfort, market the courses in your own authentic way, repurpose education as needed, sell, and resell as your business requires, for yourselves, your clients, and your partners. Here is why you should choose Prodient: 1. Easy to Build: Eases course creation with 60+ varied templates. 2. Rapid Development: Develop eLearning courses in minutes. 3. Responsive and Mobile: Adapts eLearning courses to different screen sizes. 4. Remediation: Ensures rereading, relearning, and revision of information, post-assessment. 5. Localisation: Supports content translation tasks for a specific language and culture. 6. Audio: You can add audio of your choice and sync them throughout the interactive templates. 7. Text to Speech: Drives the ability to enlighten text through various language dialects. 8. Accessibility: Supports accessibility to meet varied learners' needs. 9. Collaboration and Review: Aides in multi-author review and edit cycles for eLearning courses. 10. Platform Compatibility: Supports multi-platform and is compatible with SCORM 1.2/2004 output. 11. Cost Effective: Brings down eLearning course development costs, significantly.
FLOWSPARKS
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPARKS Authoring Tool. Link this to our extensive Learning Management System (LMS) and you have all the means you need to create the best possible digital learning experience. Or choose the FastPass for those looking for smooth registration of visitors. Furthermore, we guarantee the best possible support for every customer.
Thriving Springs
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve course completion rates by helping businesses build personalized learning journeys at scale using generative AI.
CLASSUM
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female students at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), to address the challenges they faced as learners. After only 3 years, CLASSUM is now used by over 3,700 institutions in 23 countries worldwide, and continues to break communication barriers and build learning environments that foster growth and collaboration. Users include institutions such as KAIST, Yonsei University, and Ewha Womans University, as well as global corporations including LG, Samsung Electronics, Shiseido, Hyundai, World Vision, and Prudential. Our goal is to bring learners and educators together in a space where they can communicate freely and comfortably. We want to create and expand spaces where healthy interactions and collaboration can take place naturally inside and outside the classroom. Learners can freely interact on CLASSUM, engaging in Q&A and discussions through text and other media that fit their communication needs in this digital age. Educators using CLASSUM to communicate with their students have experienced increased student engagement and reduced admin work. In April 2021, CLASSUM raised a $6M Series A led by Pearl Abyss Capital and Storm Ventures along with existing investors Big Basin Capital and Smilegate Investment. Our founder and CEO, Chaerin Lee, was recently recognized as a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2021 for CLASSUM’s innovative approach to communication challenges in education. CLASSUM was also selected as one of GSV Cup back in 2020, which highlights inspiring EdTech and talent technology startups across six continents.
Disco
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.
IllumiDesk
IllumiDesk's interactive learning platform helps instructors save time, maximize learner engagement, and improve course quality with A.I. With IllumiDesk, organizations increase knowledge retention by offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences and prepares students for real-world applications.
PandaSuite
The most interactive no code builder. Developed by a Parisian team and launched in 2015, PandaSuite is a simple & creative SaaS platform to build applications and interactive experiences without a line of code. Create visually using PandaSuite Studio: design your screens, play with +40 components and create animations. Deploy as a web app, native app for mobile/tablet (iOS, Android) and desktop (MacOS, Windows). Start for free and deploy from 79/month/app.
Profi
Profi is an all-in-one operating platform for professional service providers incl. coaches, consultants, trainers, therapists, and others. Built for professional service providers, Profi helps you easily streamline all operations and grow your business more efficiently. Trusted by 1000+ professionals, Profi allows you to: - Save 140 hours per year by automating busywork - Easily impress clients by providing a differentiating experience - Expand your business offerings You can use Profi as a solo provider, as a team of professionals, or as a business. Common use cases: - Schedule 1:1 and group coaching sessions with clients - Run sessions through built-in video conferencing tool or Zoom - Create and sell courses/programs - Track your clients' progress and engage them with forms - Charge membership or subscription fees - Get paid for sessions and other services through a unified billing system
Juno Journey
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.
GoSkills
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
Elucidat
Elucidat is an authoring platform that’s changing the game for elearning creation; making it a breeze for teams to craft content that's both engaging and in line with their brand. Built for the real challenges learning teams face, Elucidat blends ease of use with full-scale support and expert advice. It's the go-to for creating compelling content in multiple languages, tracking the success of your courses, and keeping everything looking sharp and brand-consistent. Elearning created in Elucidat is fully SCORM compliant, created using HTML5, automatically responsive and works on any device and any Learning Management System. Struggling with low engagement rates or limited capacity? Tap into a wealth of unmatched expertise and innovative solutions with Elucidat's Learning Consultancy services, which you simply won’t find elsewhere. Stay up to date on the latest digital learning trends, best practices and resources with Elucidat’s industry-renowned blog: https://www.elucidat.com/blog/.
RedSeed
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sales, service, soft-skills, wellbeing, leadership and compliance, upskilling your entire business is easy! Take advantage of our ready-to-go training suites, or craft your own learning pathways with our flexible automations and easy to use interface. Working with our team of learning experts, we'll help you build a training program that's aligned to your business outcomes so that you know you're getting the best return on your investment. We also take great care to ensure that you're getting the most out of the RedSeed LMS, which is why every RedSeed customer gets a dedicated success manager for the lifetime for their account - at no extra cost! Learn more at: www.redseed.com
Cognota
Cognota is the first and only operations platform for learning and development teams. Our platform enables L&D teams to streamline training request management, improve project and capacity planning, rapidly design content and collaborate more effectively with SMEs. Clients across all industries are leveraging Cognota to improve their productivity by eliminating the need for multiple tools to manage learning operations. Looking to thrive in the L&D industry? Join the vibrant LearnOps® Community, a hub where L&D professionals gain insights, engage in thought-provoking discussions, access curated resources, and stay ahead of industry trends. Unlock the power of collective wisdom and experience in the #LearnOpsCommunity Join for free at LearnOps.com
SlidePresenter
Detailed manuals and documentations, numerous live or web trainings and still the feeling that the knowledge simply does not reach your colleagues - or not at the right time? Then you should get to know SlidePresenter! Empower your employees to turn their knowledge into engaging video content without any prior experience or technical skill! Thanks to our intuitive user interface, all employees can create and edit their own video content within minutes and enrich it with numerous interactive features such as quizzes and surveys. Afterwards, the employee-generated video content can be easily and securely shared with colleagues or the whole organization with just one click on your own corporate video platform. This saves you valuable time and resources in your corporate knowledge transfer. What’s more: You create a central and attractive point of contact for your colleagues. On your enterprise video platform, all employees receive helpful knowledge content to answer their individual questions “in the flow of work,” and are on top of that also encouraged to browse, like, and interact with additional employee-generated video content. The use cases for SlidePresenter are as diverse as your company's requirements: from quick click instructions, product trainings to internal onboardings, e-learnings or hands-on learning nuggets. More than 600 market leaders in numerous industries are already successfully relying on knowledge transfer from employees for employees – so that knowledge can be found quickly and at any time by everyone who needs it. Your benefits with SlidePresenter: - Enable self-directed, continuous learning in your organization with easy-to-understand video content. - Increase the performance of your (new) employees by making knowledge available anytime and anywhere. - Reduce frequent questions from colleagues by allowing them to quickly and easily produce and share explanatory video content. - Increase the motivation of your employees to share knowledge with colleagues thanks to an intuitive user experience for easy content creation. - Include your employees into your knowledge transfer and thus strengthen their loyalty to your company. - Empower employees of all departments and job levels to share their knowledge with colleagues across the organization. - Create a diverse learning experience with formal learning and traning formwats as well as employee-generated learning via video content. - Save the resources of your L&D department by integrating your employees into the knowledge transfer. - Create a central video platform where your employees can always find exactly the knowledge they need to do their best work.
BranchTrack
Create, design and deliver engaging scenario - based e-learning in your browser. Use with Lectora, Storyline, Captivate and almost any other e-learning software.
Exly
Exly is a codeless all-in-one SaaS platform to build and grow your business from scratch. Not only can you organize recorded courses but also live classes, and webinars and send the links via WhatsApp. You can record & manage your courses and list them on your selling page of the website created with Exly. It even offers the option of organizing one-to-one consultations for offering personalized services. Now do more for less with Exly's gamut of services that include: One-to-one Consultations, recorded and live courses, webinars and workshops Automated email drip campaigns and reminders Customised wesbite builders Seamless Payment Gateway with custom payment links Discount codes, brand/affiliate partnerships, and early bird offers Super rich analytics
Flowclass
Flowclass is a platform designed for educators and tutors to build landing pages for courses that can be used as a standalone profile page or integrated into an existing website. We integrated marketing tools, booking and payment systems into the same platform so you can scale your education business and recruit more students.
Coursebox
Coursebox in AI-powered LMS (learning management system). The AI functionality will create a draft course for you and sit within a drag and drop course editor so you can edit the course and add any missing parts. This substantially reduces the time it takes to create coursework. Organisations can use this platform for training staff or it can be used by businesses who sell courses online. Educational institutes can also use Coursebox.
HowToo
HowToo is the only eLearning authoring tool your team will want to use. Full of ready-to-go content, simply copy and paste your content into our huge library of templates. Add quizzes and assessment blocks with a click of a button and launch in just minutes. With the powerful insights of data, research and analytics we have created a tool that allows you to build incredible learning experiences for success. HowToo is also the first tool to meet the WCAG 2.1 AA standard.
Learnyst
Learnyst is a SAAS platform that provides secure branded apps for educators. Any educator can easily start selling courses & tests from their own branded website and mobile apps without worrying about technology. Educators can grow their academy online and generate 20X returns.
Lingio
Gamified Skills & Language learning platform for Frontline workers. 100+ languages supported! Create hyper-relevant, AI-powered courses in seconds Our AI Course Creator quickly whips training material into stimulating, custom-made courses in seconds to empower employees to exceed expectations and enjoy learning. Getting started is easy: simply submit your training material into the AI Course Creator. Within a few clicks, you’ll have an interactive, tailor-made, and industry-specific course ready to share in seconds.
Meleton
Meleton is a platform for creating online courses. More than 6,000 schools and experts create courses that help more than 50,000 students learn new knowledge or master a new skill. WITH MELETON YOU CAN: Create your own online course on any topic. Accept payments for selling an online courses. Use the built-in CRM for student accounting. Use sales tools: Email newsletter, page builder, funnel for automatic sales. You can use the intuitive editor to create courses, create homework for your students, use interactive tests, and run webinars.
LearnUpon
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with LearnUpon.
Genially
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
LearnWorlds
LearnWorlds is a lightweight LMS that enables businesses to deliver exceptional eLearning experiences to customers, employees, and partners. From unicorn SaaS like Brevo and Lokalise, to international organizations like Unicef and the UN and from global manufacturers such as Yamaha and LG to diverse institutions such as the Obama Foundation and Cardano Foundation, more than 9,000 companies have named LearnWorlds as their LMS of choice with 2M+ End Users and 300k+ Courses Created; here is why. Put users in the center of your academy Segment your users and build personalized learning paths according to their needs. Give learners access to relevant content only, keeping their path noise-free and your data safe. Engage learners with a variety of learning activities - video, eBooks, audio, SCORMs, quizzes, exams, certifications, and many more! Focus on what you do best - LearnWorlds supports more than 4,000 integrations to simplify your everyday processes. - Keep using your existing tech stack and connect to LearnWorlds via API or Webhooks. - An award-winning customer support team and dedicated customer success manager are set on helping you achieve your goals. Keep your academy safe & compliant - Maintain GDPR compliance and meet SSO requirements for maximum data protection. - Rest easy with an academy that runs smoothly on 8 daily backups, and 99.95% server uptime. - Create custom user roles and match access and permissions with responsibilities. A beautiful academy that is uniquely yours - LearnWorlds offers full white-label functionality to brand your academy. Use our industry leading Site Builder to effortlessly create and customize your online presence with zero coding. Make decisions based on real-time data - Analyze metrics & performance KPIs using a robust built-in Report Center to track content engagement. Take actions based on learner progress. Automatically share custom reports with stakeholders. Monetize your expertise - Sell online courses, bundles, and memberships, earn money, and accept payments securely via global & local payment gateways. If you still have questions, our sales team is here to help you make an educated decision on the LMS you truly need.
MangoApps
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Powtoon
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audience — be it for corporate training and L&D, HR, internal comms, marketing, sales, and more. Founded in 2012, Powtoon has offices in London, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Ukraine, and the Philippines. With Powtoon you can easily create your own free (or paid) studio-quality HD live and animated videos — eliminating the high cost of hiring a video production team. Powtoon offers a huge library of professionally-designed templates, scenes, characters, props, videos, soundtracks, and more. Upload your own media, videos, GIFs, images, voiceovers, and anything you need to get your audience to care, connect, and act.
ProProfs
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Visme
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner, Nationwide, and 15 million other users utilize Visme as the content creation tool to tell and present their stories and translate boring data into engaging Visuals. Work individually or as a team to collaborate. Publish online, embed to your site, or download for offline use. Users can collaborate, organize the project data in folders and provide role-based permissions to related teams or individuals. Moreover, Visme comes with several automation features for publishing and display, that allow the publishers to set the times to automate the online presentations and analytics to track the effectiveness of the published content.
Udemy Business
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to master. We do this by curating a collection of 15,000+ of Udemy’s top-rated courses (still just a fraction of a percent of the full Udemy course collection). Our content covers a variety of key business and technical topics ranging from development and IT to leadership, marketing, PM, design and stress management. Udemy Business strives to provide an authentic learning experience for all employees–globally–and hosts in-demand topics across 10 languages taught by subject matter experts in their native language (beyond the traditional approach of content dubbing and video captions). In addition to a curated content collection, organizations can also host and distribute their own proprietary content on Udemy.
Top Hat
Top Hat helps thousands of college and university instructors create their perfect course—one that engages students and builds comprehension inside and outside the classroom.
VidGrid
Trusted by 250+ exceptional customers across the world including the University of Nebraska, Mortenson Construction, Medtronic, Ibotta, and Tyler Technologies. VidGrid is the fastest growing interactive video platform for learning and development. VidGrid is the most simple, yet robust video platform on the market; enabling video makers to record, edit, share, and host interactive videos within one app. Built on the newest technology stack, the VidGrid platform is miles ahead of legacy video services. What sets VidGrid apart from other video platforms? Intuitive for Non-Video Professionals: Empower every member of your organization to make professional-level videos, regardless of their video experience level. Interactive Video: Easily add in-video questions and live commenting to videos to transform passive viewers into active learners. Guest Record: Crowdsource content directly from your SMEs, students, or customers, with just the click of a button. Interactive Captions: Search and edit full video transcripts, all within the video. Admin Control: Control LMS integrations, video analytics, user profiles and more within your VidGrid dashboard.
360Learning
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
Coassemble
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver online training from a single integrated platform.
Articulate 360
The #1 creator platform for workplace learning. More than 118,000 organizations, including all 100 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using our creator tools.
Rise
Rise is the online training system employees love. It’s an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. You get everything you need to manage online training in one intuitive, enterprise-class system. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, and hundreds of prebuilt business lessons, anyone can create courses, guides, and other training content quickly. Training in Rise is interactive and engaging, so your team will actually enjoy it. And because it’s an all-in-one system, training is radically simple to distribute, track, and analyze.
MindSmith
Accelerate your eLearning development with generative AI. Mindsmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to make it easy (and extremely fast) to create and share learning content.
Learning Studio AI
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learners. LearningStudioAI provides best-in-class quality of service learning analytics to help you optimize your teaching.
Instruqt
Instruqt is a hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth. We help software companies generate demand at scale and boost adoption and usage by offering hands-on product experience from the browser. Instruqt instantiates a running version of your software in a protected lab environment. With the lab environment, you can create product tutorials, demos, and training using real-world scenarios, infrastructure, and technology. Because Instruqt is a browser-based solution, Instruqt takes away the hassle of firewalls, configuring laptops, or virtual machines. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Sysdig, Solo.io, Kasten, and others use Instruqt to create product tours, self-service demos, and training. As a result, Instruqt customers can generate millions of dollars in pipeline and account expansion without overburdening their engineering resources. See the future of product instruction and education.
7taps
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps science-driven methodology ensures not only effective knowledge absorption but also enduring retention.
Gnowbe
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
AcademyOcean
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for employees, customers, and partners by providing software ranked at the top of its industry for ease of use (9.9 out of 10).
Auzmor Learn
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/