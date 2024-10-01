Top Course Authoring Software - Mozambique

App store for web apps
Course authoring software enables organizations to generate compelling and interactive multimedia content designed for educational purposes. It is utilized for crafting training courses and materials suitable for both corporate training and traditional academic environments. Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), a subset of course authoring tools tailored specifically for educational institutions, fall under this category. These tools empower organizations to develop educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into Learning Management Systems (LMS), fostering unique educational programs for employees or students. Commonly deployed within HR departments and educational institutions, course authoring solutions empower administrators to create educational content without requiring programming expertise. These solutions are available in both cloud-based and on-premise formats, often adhering to the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM), which provides standards and specifications for content integration with LMS software. Furthermore, many course authoring products leverage presentation software foundations, offering users a familiar interface for developing course content.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learne...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat helps thousands of college and university instructors create their perfect course—one that engages students and builds comprehension inside and outside the classroom.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is a lightweight LMS that enables businesses to deliver exceptional eLearning experiences to customers, employees, and partners. From unicorn SaaS like Brevo and Lokalise, to international organizations like Unicef and the UN and from global manufacturers such as Yamaha and LG to divers...
Articulate 360
articulate.com
The #1 creator platform for workplace learning. More than 118,000 organizations, including all 100 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using our creator tools.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
VidGrid
vidgrid.com
Trusted by 250+ exceptional customers across the world including the University of Nebraska, Mortenson Construction, Medtronic, Ibotta, and Tyler Technologies. VidGrid is the fastest growing interactive video platform for learning and development. VidGrid is the most simple, yet robust video platfor...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support,...
MindSmith
mindsmith.ai
Accelerate your eLearning development with generative AI. Mindsmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to make it easy (and extremely fast) to create and share learning content.
Rise
rise.com
Rise is the online training system employees love. It’s an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. You get everything you need to manage online training in one intuitive, enterprise-class system. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, ...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
The most interactive no code builder. Developed by a Parisian team and launched in 2015, PandaSuite is a simple & creative SaaS platform to build applications and interactive experiences without a line of code. Create visually using PandaSuite Studio: design your screens, play with +40 components an...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Instruqt
instruqt.com
Instruqt is a hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth. We help software companies generate demand at scale and boost adoption and usage by offering hands-on product experience from the browser. Instruqt instantiates a running version of your software in a protected lab environment. With the l...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps scie...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
Flowclass
flowclass.io
Flowclass is a platform designed for educators and tutors to build landing pages for courses that can be used as a standalone profile page or integrated into an existing website. We integrated marketing tools, booking and payment systems into the same platform so you can scale your education busines...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Exly
exlyapp.com
Exly is a codeless all-in-one SaaS platform to build and grow your business from scratch. Not only can you organize recorded courses but also live classes, and webinars and send the links via WhatsApp. You can record & manage your courses and list them on your selling page of the website created wit...
Lingio
lingio.com
Gamified Skills & Language learning platform for Frontline workers. 100+ languages supported! Create hyper-relevant, AI-powered courses in seconds Our AI Course Creator quickly whips training material into stimulating, custom-made courses in seconds to empower employees to exceed expectations and en...
Coursebox
coursebox.ai
Coursebox in AI-powered LMS (learning management system). The AI functionality will create a draft course for you and sit within a drag and drop course editor so you can edit the course and add any missing parts. This substantially reduces the time it takes to create coursework. Organisations can us...
Disco
disco.co
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the...
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for ...
Meleton
meleton.com
Meleton is a platform for creating online courses. More than 6,000 schools and experts create courses that help more than 50,000 students learn new knowledge or master a new skill. WITH MELETON YOU CAN: Create your own online course on any topic. Accept payments for selling an online courses. Use th...
BranchTrack
branchtrack.com
Create, design and deliver engaging scenario - based e-learning in your browser. Use with Lectora, Storyline, Captivate and almost any other e-learning software.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to cr...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Learnyst
learnyst.com
Learnyst is a SAAS platform that provides secure branded apps for educators. Any educator can easily start selling courses & tests from their own branded website and mobile apps without worrying about technology. Educators can grow their academy online and generate 20X returns.
HowToo
howtoo.co
HowToo is the only eLearning authoring tool your team will want to use. Full of ready-to-go content, simply copy and paste your content into our huge library of templates. Add quizzes and assessment blocks with a click of a button and launch in just minutes. With the powerful insights of data, resea...
SlidePresenter
slidepresenter.com
Detailed manuals and documentations, numerous live or web trainings and still the feeling that the knowledge simply does not reach your colleagues - or not at the right time? Then you should get to know SlidePresenter! Empower your employees to turn their knowledge into engaging video content withou...
Cognota
cognota.com
Cognota is the first and only operations platform for learning and development teams. Our platform enables L&D teams to streamline training request management, improve project and capacity planning, rapidly design content and collaborate more effectively with SMEs. Clients across all industries are ...
Prodient.io
prodient.io
Prodient.io is a cloud-based rapid eLearning authoring tool filled with templates to develop engaging, interactive, and fully responsive eLearning courses easily, powered by Tesseract Learning. Prodient.io can be used by any of your team members irrespective of their skill, competency, and know-how ...
Elucidat
elucidat.com
Elucidat is an authoring platform that’s changing the game for elearning creation; making it a breeze for teams to craft content that's both engaging and in line with their brand. Built for the real challenges learning teams face, Elucidat blends ease of use with full-scale support and expert advice...
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is an all-in-one operating platform for professional service providers incl. coaches, consultants, trainers, therapists, and others. Built for professional service providers, Profi helps you easily streamline all operations and grow your business more efficiently. Trusted by 1000+ professional...
IllumiDesk
illumidesk.com
IllumiDesk's interactive learning platform helps instructors save time, maximize learner engagement, and improve course quality with A.I. With IllumiDesk, organizations increase knowledge retention by offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences and prepares students for real-world applications...
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sa...