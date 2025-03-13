Top Corporate Wellness Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Corporate wellness software provides organizations with tools to organize, manage, and administer wellness programs. These solutions help companies implement initiatives that encourage employees to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle choices. By promoting mental, physical, and emotional well-being, corporate wellness products benefit businesses by reducing stress, lowering healthcare costs, increasing productivity, boosting morale, and fostering stronger team relationships. Companies across various sizes and industries can benefit from these solutions, which aim to cultivate a health-focused work culture and establish a supportive social network for employees. Corporate wellness solutions may include features such as fitness health education, confidential health assessments, company-wide health challenges, tracking of employee participation and progress, wellness classes, access to mental health professionals, and mobile-friendly options for ease of use. These solutions are often integrated with employee engagement software to monitor job satisfaction and team dynamics, as well as benefits administration software for convenient access to benefits. Businesses can also combine corporate wellness solutions with financial wellness software for a comprehensive wellness initiative that supports employees' financial health alongside their mental and physical well-being.
Submit New App
Calm
calm.com
Calm is a mental wellness app that offers guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing programs, and mindfulness courses to help users manage stress and improve sleep.
Headspace
headspace.com
Headspace is a mental health app offering guided meditations, mindfulness practices, and sleep aids to help users reduce stress and improve overall well-being.
FitOn
fitonapp.com
FitOn is a fitness app offering diverse workouts, personalized plans, and nutrition guidance, accessible on-demand or via live classes, suitable for all fitness levels.
Meditopia
meditopia.com
Meditopia is a mindfulness and meditation app offering over 1,000 guided sessions to help users manage stress, anxiety, and improve sleep.
Spring Health
springhealth.com
Spring Health is a mental health support app offering personalized care, therapist matching, self-guided exercises, and 24/7 support for managing emotional health.
Talkspace
talkspace.com
Talkspace connects users with licensed therapists for online therapy through text, audio, and video, offering accessible mental health support for ages 13 and up.
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is an HR, payroll, and insurance management app that streamlines employee processes and enhances the employee experience in businesses.
Pazcare
pazcare.com
Pazcare app provides a single card for employees to access various allowances like food, fuel, and telecom, facilitating expense management and tax benefits.
Dialogue
dialogue.co
Dialogue is a telemedicine app that connects Canadians with healthcare professionals for convenient and quality medical consultations.
Modern Health
joinmodernhealth.com
Modern Health is a mental wellness app that provides personalized support, resources, and services for mental health through coaching, therapy, and community sessions.
nilo.health
nilohealth.com
nilo.health offers mental health support for employees, providing access to psychologists, self-guided resources, and group discussions to improve workplace well-being.
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable is a wellness platform that offers customizable programs and resources to enhance employee health and productivity for organizations globally.
Workit Health
workithealth.com
Workit Health is a telemedicine app for opioid and alcohol treatment, providing personalized care plans, community support, and access to healthcare professionals.
Nivati
nivati.com
Nivati is a platform that supports employee mental health and wellness, aiming to reduce anxiety and depression while enhancing workplace well-being and performance.
ekincare
ekincare.com
ekincare is an AI-based health platform that helps organizations manage employee health, offering telemedicine, wellness programs, and health insights to reduce costs.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.
inKin
inkin.com
inKin is an app for organizing fitness competitions, tracking employee wellness, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and facilitating virtual team building in corporate environments.
Headversity
headversity.com
Headversity is a mental health platform that helps employees build skills in mental fitness and resilience, promoting psychological safety and well-being in the workplace.
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a learning platform that offers coaching, micro-learning, and resources for professional development and well-being to support employees in the workplace.
Woliba
woliba.io
Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.
MindNation
mindnation.com
MindNation is a mental health app offering tools and resources for individuals and teams, emphasizing community support and holistic well-being.
Ollie Health
ollie.health
The Ollie Health app provides an anonymous credit system for employees to book mental health support sessions, promoting team well-being and productivity.
Wellness 360
wellness360.co
Wellness 360 is a SaaS platform offering a comprehensive employee wellness program with health assessments, coaching, challenges, and tracking tools to improve employee well-being.
Oliva Health
oliva.health
Oliva Health is an app that enhances employee mental wellbeing, helping individuals take control, improving management skills, and creating psychological safety in organizations.
MoveSpring
movespring.com
MoveSpring is an app that tracks activity and steps for corporate wellness, allowing users to join challenges and connect wearables for real-time tracking.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.