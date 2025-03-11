App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Corporate Wellness Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Corporate Wellness Software

Corporate wellness software provides organizations with tools to organize, manage, and administer wellness programs. These solutions help companies implement initiatives that encourage employees to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle choices. By promoting mental, physical, and emotional well-being, corporate wellness products benefit businesses by reducing stress, lowering healthcare costs, increasing productivity, boosting morale, and fostering stronger team relationships. Companies across various sizes and industries can benefit from these solutions, which aim to cultivate a health-focused work culture and establish a supportive social network for employees. Corporate wellness solutions may include features such as fitness health education, confidential health assessments, company-wide health challenges, tracking of employee participation and progress, wellness classes, access to mental health professionals, and mobile-friendly options for ease of use. These solutions are often integrated with employee engagement software to monitor job satisfaction and team dynamics, as well as benefits administration software for convenient access to benefits. Businesses can also combine corporate wellness solutions with financial wellness software for a comprehensive wellness initiative that supports employees' financial health alongside their mental and physical well-being.

Submit New App


Calm

Calm

calm.com

Calm is a mental wellness app that offers guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing programs, and mindfulness courses to help users manage stress and improve sleep.

Headspace

Headspace

headspace.com

Headspace is a mental health app offering guided meditations, mindfulness practices, and sleep aids to help users reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

FitOn

FitOn

fitonapp.com

FitOn is a fitness app offering diverse workouts, personalized plans, and nutrition guidance, accessible on-demand or via live classes, suitable for all fitness levels.

Meditopia

Meditopia

meditopia.com

Meditopia is a mindfulness and meditation app offering over 1,000 guided sessions to help users manage stress, anxiety, and improve sleep.

Spring Health

Spring Health

springhealth.com

Spring Health is a mental health support app offering personalized care, therapist matching, self-guided exercises, and 24/7 support for managing emotional health.

Talkspace

Talkspace

talkspace.com

Talkspace connects users with licensed therapists for online therapy through text, audio, and video, offering accessible mental health support for ages 13 and up.

Bayzat

Bayzat

bayzat.com

Bayzat is an HR, payroll, and insurance management app that streamlines employee processes and enhances the employee experience in businesses.

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

Pazcare app provides a single card for employees to access various allowances like food, fuel, and telecom, facilitating expense management and tax benefits.

Dialogue

Dialogue

dialogue.co

Dialogue is a telemedicine app that connects Canadians with healthcare professionals for convenient and quality medical consultations.

Modern Health

Modern Health

joinmodernhealth.com

Modern Health is a mental wellness app that provides personalized support, resources, and services for mental health through coaching, therapy, and community sessions.

nilo.health

nilo.health

nilohealth.com

nilo.health offers mental health support for employees, providing access to psychologists, self-guided resources, and group discussions to improve workplace well-being.

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Wellable is a wellness platform that offers customizable programs and resources to enhance employee health and productivity for organizations globally.

Workit Health

Workit Health

workithealth.com

Workit Health is a telemedicine app for opioid and alcohol treatment, providing personalized care plans, community support, and access to healthcare professionals.

Nivati

Nivati

nivati.com

Nivati is a platform that supports employee mental health and wellness, aiming to reduce anxiety and depression while enhancing workplace well-being and performance.

ekincare

ekincare

ekincare.com

ekincare is an AI-based health platform that helps organizations manage employee health, offering telemedicine, wellness programs, and health insights to reduce costs.

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.

inKin

inKin

inkin.com

inKin is an app for organizing fitness competitions, tracking employee wellness, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and facilitating virtual team building in corporate environments.

Headversity

Headversity

headversity.com

Headversity is a mental health platform that helps employees build skills in mental fitness and resilience, promoting psychological safety and well-being in the workplace.

Bravely

Bravely

workbravely.com

Bravely is a learning platform that offers coaching, micro-learning, and resources for professional development and well-being to support employees in the workplace.

Woliba

Woliba

woliba.io

Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.

MindNation

MindNation

mindnation.com

MindNation is a mental health app offering tools and resources for individuals and teams, emphasizing community support and holistic well-being.

Ollie Health

Ollie Health

ollie.health

The Ollie Health app provides an anonymous credit system for employees to book mental health support sessions, promoting team well-being and productivity.

Wellness 360

Wellness 360

wellness360.co

Wellness 360 is a SaaS platform offering a comprehensive employee wellness program with health assessments, coaching, challenges, and tracking tools to improve employee well-being.

Oliva Health

Oliva Health

oliva.health

Oliva Health is an app that enhances employee mental wellbeing, helping individuals take control, improving management skills, and creating psychological safety in organizations.

MoveSpring

MoveSpring

movespring.com

MoveSpring is an app that tracks activity and steps for corporate wellness, allowing users to join challenges and connect wearables for real-time tracking.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Corporate Wellness Software - WebCatalog