Top Corporate Wellness Software - Taiwan

Corporate wellness software provides organizations with tools to organize, manage, and administer wellness programs. These solutions help companies implement initiatives that encourage employees to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle choices. By promoting mental, physical, and emotional well-being, corporate wellness products benefit businesses by reducing stress, lowering healthcare costs, increasing productivity, boosting morale, and fostering stronger team relationships. Companies across various sizes and industries can benefit from these solutions, which aim to cultivate a health-focused work culture and establish a supportive social network for employees. Corporate wellness solutions may include features such as fitness health education, confidential health assessments, company-wide health challenges, tracking of employee participation and progress, wellness classes, access to mental health professionals, and mobile-friendly options for ease of use. These solutions are often integrated with employee engagement software to monitor job satisfaction and team dynamics, as well as benefits administration software for convenient access to benefits. Businesses can also combine corporate wellness solutions with financial wellness software for a comprehensive wellness initiative that supports employees' financial health alongside their mental and physical well-being.
Meditopia
meditopia.com
Daily support for your mental health Feel happier and improve your emotional health with our mindfulness meditation program. Reduce stress, anxiety, and sleep better. Talk with a certified expert today and get 1-to-1 support if you need.
ekincare
ekincare.com
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ekincare is an AI-driven patent-pending integrated health benefits platform helping organizations save up to 25% healthcare costs and lowering their health insurance premiums. Our product ensures that telemedicine, health checks, mental health and fitness and nutrition services are easily available for corporate employees on a single platform seamlessly pan India, with a unified experience. Our AI engine ensures that all medical records are digitized and provides real-time actionable insights for corporates around potential health risks and remedial actions. Currently, we are catering to 250+ corporates, managing the health of 350,000+ employees and their dependents on the platform.
Workit Health
workithealth.com
Workit Health is the most trusted provider of telemedicine opioid and alcohol treatment, including Suboxone and naltrexone.
MindNation
mindnation.com
Established in 2019, MindNation is an innovative mental health and well-being organization that has grown globally as a trusted partner for organizations and communities alike. We provide mental healthcare support to help teams and individuals feel heard and perform to their fullest capacity. Our holistic and needs-based program is accessible anytime, anywhere with services - from talks, training, to therapy - that are impactful, 100% secure and confidential.
Dialogue
dialogue.co
Dialogue is proud to be one of the leading telemedicine companies globally and the #1 provider in Canada. We believe that no one should settle when it comes to their health, so we've been working hard for years to build the best telemedicine platform on earth. We learn from millions of Canadians on our platform as we bring them high quality healthcare delivered with expertise, convenience, and warmth. After all, health is everything.
inKin
inkin.com
inKin Corporate Wellness solution is a simple to use and efficient tool for: 1. Running friendly fitness competitions and helping employees track their well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle in the company; 2. Virtual team building and staff engagement; 3. Corporate wellness facilitation. inKin allows users to create private wellness spaces used for their personal or corporate use.
Ollie Health
ollie.health
Mental Health is the silent killer of company productivity. Depression & Anxiety is estimated to count for up to 400 million lost workdays annually. High-performing individuals & teams need access to mental health support that is finally affordable, anonymous and fits into your daily schedule. Introducing Ollie Credits. An on-demand healthcare benefit. Everyone in your team gets access to a company credit wallet to book mental health support sessions, fully anonymously. Build a healthy team, not just a happy one.
Nivati
nivati.com
Nivati is a multi-dimensional employee mental health and wellness platform—it's a fancy way of saying—we help companies reduce anxiety and depression and improve overall well-being in the workplace so companies can improve employee retention and performance.
Wellness 360
wellness360.co
Wellness360 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) wellness technology platform. It provides comprehensive employee wellness program to Healthcare Providers, Payers, Benefits Brokers, Wellness Companies, and Employers. Our mission is to provide people with the right tools to change their habits, improve their health & wellbeing, and reduce their risk of chronic diseases. Wellness360 optimizes wellness initiatives that offer tailor-made wellness solutions with HRA, coaching, personal & group challenges, events, etc., along with a rewards engine to encourage better employee engagement and a tracker to monitor progress. The turnkey solutions deliver better employee health, increased productivity, improved job satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and drive long-term behavioral changes. In short, the customizable responsive software program is built to suit every client's needs giving verifiable results. Core Features: • Biometric Screening • Health risk assessment (HRA) • Participant and Aggregate Reporting • Nutrition/Activity Tracker • Wellness Challenge Library • Native iOS and Android apps • Rewards and Incentive Management • White-label platform and app • Communication Hub • Participant and Aggregate Reporting • Real-time analytics • Annual Wellness Program Plan • Communications Plan and Materials • Program Manager's Guide • Ready-to-Go Wellness Programs • Outcomes Evaluation Report • Single Sign-On • Peer-to-peer messaging • Individual and team leaderboards • Education library and resources • Newsfeed and community for social wellness • Wearable and App device integration • Data Feeds • Health Coaching Programs
nilo.health
nilohealth.com
nilo.health is the mental well-being support for your entire workforce. Our platform gives employees access to 1:1 sessions with psychologists, self-guided programs and meditiations and expert-guided roundtables. It not only improves the mental well-being of team members, but also makes your company a better place to work, boosting productivity and reducing turnover. Our goal is simple: Make mental health support accessible for everyone, encourage people to take charge of their well-being, and help companies create positive work environments.
Headversity
headversity.com
headversity is the only workforce mental health platform based on the science of continuous practice and skill measurement. It’s an any-device solution that’s simplified for everyone, helping employees and teams build foundational skills in mental fitness, psychological safety, caring leadership, and respect in the workplace. Now impacting more than 3 million lives across 18 countries and 26 industries, headversity makes it easy to consistently apply core mental health skills in the course of daily work, leading to fewer claims, lower costs, and higher productivity.
Oliva Health
oliva.health
Oliva is the UK & Europe’s #1 rated employee mental wellbeing benefit. We help employees respond to pivotal moments that impact their mental wellbeing at work and beyond—driving staff retention and exceptional effort. We do this by: - Empowering individuals to take control of their mental wellbeing . Developing manager emotional intelligence - Helping HR teams create org-wide psychological safety And the results speak for themselves: ✅ 65% improved performance ✅ 73% improved retention ✅ 90% rate it as their favourite benefit overall
MoveSpring
movespring.com
MoveSpring is a fun, easy-to-use activity and step challenge platform for companies. Connect a wearable device or smartphone to track your activity, which syncs in real time to our native iOS, Android and web apps.
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is changing the way work works for the better. We’ve built innovative HR, payroll and insurance technology, and created a world-class employee experience that benefits everyone. By making it accessible to all employers, we’ll take businesses to the next level and open up entire new possibilities in work life. Our HR tech allows you to save time on HR processes such as leave management, employee record upkeep, tracking attendance and managing shift schedules for your employees. Our payroll tech makes us the UAE’s first automated payroll processing software and provides a streamlined experience to manage work expenses to both employer and employees. Bayzat has also changed the way people think about and interact with their medical policies. That means using your health insurance is easy, simple, intuitive and mobile! Our health insurance tech provides powerful features such as the ability to search for symptoms, benefits, treatments and clinics, make a doctor’s appointment, submit your medical claim on our app. For employees we’re redefining the work life experience with technology that provides work benefits, financial wellness and health support at your fingertips.
Calm
calm.com
Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better, and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date.
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted professional coaches fosters well-being and development to supercharge employee and organizational performance. When leading organizations offer Bravely to their employees, they scale the support offered by their People teams and managers and transform their cultures in an evolving world of work. Our global network of highly-vetted facilitators and coaches delivers content designed by leading workplace learning experts that is backed by not only the latest research but also the proprietary insight from hundreds of thousands of coaching sessions. We’re proud to support employees at world-class organizations like Zillow, Pinterest, and Autodesk.
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends the confines of the typical workday, bringing a holistic approach to work-life balance. With Woliba, organizations gain access to automated communication, real-time data, and analytics, empowering them to create a workplace that goes beyond the ordinary. Our platform is designed to foster a culture of connectivity, recognition, and growth, ensuring that every team member feels valued and engaged.
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pazcard is the only instrument your employees need to use.
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable is a Boston-based holistic wellness provider that empowers organizations of all sizes to create engaging employee well-being programs. Working with employers, health plans and properties across the world, Wellable has active users in more than 35 different countries. Clients partner with Wellable to support the physical and mental health of employees, strengthen organizational culture, and improve key workplace productivity metrics. Wellable offers a modular ecosystem of wellness technologies and services, enabling clients to choose the products that work best for their organizations. Core solutions include: - Award-winning wellness platform - Multimedia educational content - On-demand fitness and mindfulness classes - Integrated lifestyle spending accounts - Holistic health coaching - On-site or virtual wellness events and activities
Talkspace
talkspace.com
Talkspace is the most convenient and affordable way to improve your mental health. Get matched with a licensed therapist in your state from the comfort of your device, and message via text, audio, and video. Our subscription service provides high-quality mental health care to anyone ages 13 and up, and has already been used by over 1 million people. See what they have to say at love.talkspace.com.
Spring Health
springhealth.com
Spring Health's mission is to eliminate barriers to mental health. We combine clinically-proven technology with world-class providers to deliver precisely what your employees need.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and retain talent, streamline and scale your operations, stabilize HR costs, and protect your business. Let us do that heavy lifting so you can focus on getting your business to the next level.
Modern Health
joinmodernhealth.com
We make value-based care easily accessible, personalized, culturally centered, and actionable for employers, all in one app. Request a demo today.
Headspace
headspace.com
Your team’s mental health is everything. Loved by employees and tailored for today’s workplace, Headspace for Work is the only employee mental health solution for modern organizations that combines a popular, science-based application with a program fit for the enterprise. Through our member-loved meditation, mindfulness, and sleep app and custom enterprise products and services, we help organizations build more compassionate and productive cultures that drive serious outcomes. 70+ Million Downloads: A solution your team will use and love Enterprise Ready: Supporting 2,000+ top organizations globally Backed by Science: One of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company
FitOn
fitonapp.com
FitOn Health is the leading enterprise health and wellness platform. We provide whole-health solutions such as condition-management courses, and instant access to the widest variety of workout and meditation classes from world-class trainers, experts, and celebrities. We work with the top health plans and 19K+ enterprise customers to drive best-in-class engagement and provide an integrated solution through our digital platform and expansive network of fitness studios and gyms. We are a one-stop for preventative care helping your employees and members get more active and connect with coworkers, friends, and family–making a healthy lifestyle fun and motivating. FitOn Health has leading engagement with more than 13M members who have completed over 1 billion workout minutes taken.
