Top Corporate Wellness Software - Qatar

Bayzat is changing the way work works for the better. We’ve built innovative HR, payroll and insurance technology, and created a world-class employee experience that benefits everyone. By making it accessible to all employers, we’ll take businesses to the next level and open up entire new possibilities in work life. Our HR tech allows you to save time on HR processes such as leave management, employee record upkeep, tracking attendance and managing shift schedules for your employees. Our payroll tech makes us the UAE’s first automated payroll processing software and provides a streamlined experience to manage work expenses to both employer and employees. Bayzat has also changed the way people think about and interact with their medical policies. That means using your health insurance is easy, simple, intuitive and mobile! Our health insurance tech provides powerful features such as the ability to search for symptoms, benefits, treatments and clinics, make a doctor’s appointment, submit your medical claim on our app. For employees we’re redefining the work life experience with technology that provides work benefits, financial wellness and health support at your fingertips.