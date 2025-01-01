Top Corporate Volunteering Platforms

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Corporate volunteering platforms provide organizations with the tools they need to organize, manage, and oversee volunteer initiatives. These solutions enhance employee engagement in mission-driven charities, programs, and events. They empower companies and HR departments to increase employee participation and involvement. Features of corporate volunteering solutions include internal dashboards for tracking progress, public-facing dashboards for showcasing company impact, and tools for managing employee engagement and rewards, among others.