Corporate Volunteering Platforms
Top Corporate Volunteering Platforms

Corporate volunteering platforms provide organizations with the tools they need to organize, manage, and oversee volunteer initiatives. These solutions enhance employee engagement in mission-driven charities, programs, and events. They empower companies and HR departments to increase employee participation and involvement. Features of corporate volunteering solutions include internal dashboards for tracking progress, public-facing dashboards for showcasing company impact, and tools for managing employee engagement and rewards, among others.

Submittable

Submittable

submittable.com

Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.

Millie

Millie

milliegiving.com

Millie is a workplace giving platform that facilitates charitable giving and volunteering, helping businesses create impactful social programs.

GivePulse

GivePulse

learn.givepulse.com

GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.

Lets

Lets

joinlets.de

Lets app helps companies manage corporate volunteering initiatives, track social impact, and connect with non-profits to align with their values.

Selflessly

Selflessly

selflessly.io

Selflessly is software that helps HR leaders manage corporate social responsibility and employee philanthropy, facilitating donations, volunteering, and community impact initiatives.

Visit.org

Visit.org

visit.org

Visit.org is an enterprise SaaS platform that connects employees with purpose-driven initiatives, enhancing engagement in areas like CSR, ESG, DEI, and HR.

Field Day

Field Day

fieldday.com

Field Day helps companies create volunteer and giving programs, allowing employees to engage in community service and track their impact with local nonprofits.

Bright Funds

Bright Funds

hello.brightfunds.org

Bright Funds is a platform for managing corporate giving, employee volunteering, and grants, facilitating donations to global nonprofits and enhancing employee engagement.

Groundswell

Groundswell

groundswell.io

Groundswell is a corporate platform for managing employee donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs with tax-advantaged accounts and easy access for all staff.

Kambeo

Kambeo

kambeo.io

Kambeo connects those needing assistance with those willing to help, supporting nonprofits in fundraising and empowering individuals and businesses for social impact.

