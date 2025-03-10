Find the right software and services.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
Millie
milliegiving.com
Millie is a workplace giving platform that facilitates charitable giving and volunteering, helping businesses create impactful social programs.
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.
Lets
joinlets.de
Lets app helps companies manage corporate volunteering initiatives, track social impact, and connect with non-profits to align with their values.
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly is software that helps HR leaders manage corporate social responsibility and employee philanthropy, facilitating donations, volunteering, and community impact initiatives.
Visit.org
visit.org
Visit.org is an enterprise SaaS company delivering purpose for a more engaged workforce. With its proprietary content across 90+ countries, Visit.org is providing the infrastructure and content for purpose-driven employee and client engagement. Whether you are in CSR, ESG, DEI, or HR, we help you connect your employees to the issues they care about — giving them a powerful reason to keep showing up.
Field Day
fieldday.com
Field Day is a platform that helps companies build employee volunteer programs and corporate giving programs that foster community and strengthen culture in the workplace. By empowering employees to volunteer together with and match donations to local nonprofits, companies provide meaningful teambuilding experiences while engaging employees in their social impact initiatives. With Field Day, your company can: - Provide employees with a centralized hub for volunteer activities - Discover and plan group volunteer events with local nonprofits - Create and track corporate giving programs - Simplify event coordination with automated processes - Gather survey results, photos, and impact statements from each event - Collect independent volunteer time reported by employees - Track total social impact from your dashboard Learn more at fieldday.com/companies. – For nonprofits, Field Day is a free, easy-to-use volunteer event management tool that lets you manage, plan, and track your group volunteer events. Create event pages with automated coordination tasks, plan events with local companies, and track everything from your reporting dashboard. Learn more at fieldday.com/nonprofits.
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives, and philanthropy mission. ✓ All-in-one platform for employee donations and volunteering ✓ Automatic matching and disbursements of donations ✓ Define and launch your program with our experts ✓ Get up and running in days (not weeks or months) ✓ Donate to over 7.5 million fully vetted global nonprofits ✓ Donate through credit card, payroll, or PayPal ✓ Affordable and transparent pricing ✓ Real-time reportin
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins can create custom gifting and matching programs that channel charitable dollars into these accounts for employees to give away. Companies can also engage employees with volunteer opportunities that are created and managed internally or choose from one of the tens of thousands of activities made available through our volunteer activity database. Accessible on desktop or via our five-star rated mobile app, Groundswell maximizes program accessibility for employees that don't work at a computer, improving program equity. Key Features: Tax-Advantaged Personal Giving Accounts: Provide giving accounts powered by Donor-Advised Funds to your employees. Think of it as providing a 401(k) or HSA for charitable giving. Payroll Giving: Employees can access a unique routing and account number for their giving account and create a direct deposit directly with their payroll provider - no integration or monthly reconciliation required. Automated Matches: Automatically and instantly match funds into your employee's Personal Giving Account. You'll have ability to customize programs with individualized employee eligibility, have adjustable per-employee/ program match limits, and set specific timelines. Dollars for Doers: Incentivize volunteerism by offering a charitable match for submitted and approved volunteer hours. Gifts: Send charitable stipends to your employee's Personal Giving Accounts during moments that matter, like a work anniversary or promotion. Volunteer Events: Plan, manage, and report on volunteer events. Corporate grants: Corporate grants can be sent to more than 1.7 million qualifying nonprofits at zero additional fees. Reporting: Instantly assess the performance of your social impact program with Groundswell's real-time data and interactive dashboard. Next Day Distribution: Unlike other CSR platforms that take 60-90 days to send funds to charity, 90% of donations on Groundswell are distributed within 24 hours via electronic funds transfer.
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support causes, fundraise, and grow their philanthropic social profile. Commerce: Helping businesses build a culture focused on social impact and bring their ESG initiatives and CSR programs to life.
