Top Corporate Volunteering Platforms - Uzbekistan

Corporate volunteering platforms provide organizations with the tools they need to organize, manage, and oversee volunteer initiatives. These solutions enhance employee engagement in mission-driven charities, programs, and events. They empower companies and HR departments to increase employee participation and involvement. Features of corporate volunteering solutions include internal dashboards for tracking progress, public-facing dashboards for showcasing company impact, and tools for managing employee engagement and rewards, among others.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable powers you with tools to launch, manage, measure and grow your social impact programs, locally and globally. From grants and CSR to awards and scholarship programs, we partner with you so you can start making a difference, fast. The start-to-finish platform makes your workflow smarter and more efficient, leading to better decisions and bigger impact. Easily report on success, distribute funds, prevent fraud and learn for the future—Submittable is flexible and powerful enough to grow alongside your programs. Submittable is used by more than 11 thousand organizations, from major foundations and corporations to governments, higher education, and more, and has accepted over 25 million applications to date.
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support causes, fundraise, and grow their philanthropic social profile. Commerce: Helping businesses build a culture focused on social impact and bring their ESG initiatives and CSR programs to life.
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins can create custom gifting and matching programs that channel charitable dollars into these accounts for employees to give away. Companies can also engage employees with volunteer opportunities that are created and managed internally or choose from one of the tens of thousands of activities made available through our volunteer activity database. Accessible on desktop or via our five-star rated mobile app, Groundswell maximizes program accessibility for employees that don't work at a computer, improving program equity. Key Features: Tax-Advantaged Personal Giving Accounts: Provide giving accounts powered by Donor-Advised Funds to your employees. Think of it as providing a 401(k) or HSA for charitable giving. Payroll Giving: Employees can access a unique routing and account number for their giving account and create a direct deposit directly with their payroll provider - no integration or monthly reconciliation required. Automated Matches: Automatically and instantly match funds into your employee's Personal Giving Account. You'll have ability to customize programs with individualized employee eligibility, have adjustable per-employee/ program match limits, and set specific timelines. Dollars for Doers: Incentivize volunteerism by offering a charitable match for submitted and approved volunteer hours. Gifts: Send charitable stipends to your employee's Personal Giving Accounts during moments that matter, like a work anniversary or promotion. Volunteer Events: Plan, manage, and report on volunteer events. Corporate grants: Corporate grants can be sent to more than 1.7 million qualifying nonprofits at zero additional fees. Reporting: Instantly assess the performance of your social impact program with Groundswell's real-time data and interactive dashboard. Next Day Distribution: Unlike other CSR platforms that take 60-90 days to send funds to charity, 90% of donations on Groundswell are distributed within 24 hours via electronic funds transfer.
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives, and philanthropy mission. ✓ All-in-one platform for employee donations and volunteering ✓ Automatic matching and disbursements of donations ✓ Define and launch your program with our experts ✓ Get up and running in days (not weeks or months) ✓ Donate to over 7.5 million fully vetted global nonprofits ✓ Donate through credit card, payroll, or PayPal ✓ Affordable and transparent pricing ✓ Real-time reportin
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly provides an all-in-one software to help HR & People Leaders create transformative workplace cultures of giving & corporate social responsibility (CSR). Create & scale your organization’s purpose-driven culture. Your team can donate, volunteer, give back, and create community impact – together. Employee engagement and retention increases by encouraging, coordinating, & celebrating philanthropy! Selflessly is Indiana’s first dual Certified B Corporation and Domestic Benefit Corporation. From Corporate Giving & Corporate Volunteering & Corporate Donating to Company Matching Donations, Group Volunteer Events, & Corporate Grant Management, we help with CSR and Philanthropy in a simple to use software. Check out our YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXZZGfGfwcw
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse enables everyone to engage, organize, and understand the impact of positive social change. The mission of GivePulse is to activate all individuals and their affinity/employee resource groups to lift their community to new heights. They do this by providing a platform to list, find, organize, measure, and story-tell the impacts of employee giving, community engagement, philanthropy, service-learning, and volunteerism. From day one, their goal has been to solve tough social problems and grand challenges through the use of technology. Today, keeping true to that original mission, their civic engagement platform supports and scales the work of thousands of nonprofits, associations, institutions, businesses, and organizations. To support modern volunteering, GivePulse has introduced unique features to accommodate mobile employees, such as native iOS and Android Apps and QR mobile check-in. Due to their large university and college network (with Ivy, private, public research, and community college institutions), GivePulse enables businesses unique and collaborative opportunities to engage in research and meet future civically engaged candidates. Additionally, their leaderboard functionality is gamified and tied to employee’s giving and volunteering activities. Nonprofits and community partners receive complimentary access to the platform, including a dedicated online giving page and robust event management capabilities.
Millie
milliegiving.com
Millie's workplace giving platform is designed to make charitable giving and volunteering fun, accessible, and impactful. As big believers that change comes from everyone, Millie is on a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to start and grow social impact programs. The platform offers a personalized experience that helps companies build a culture of giving back, amplifying the impact of their employees, customers, and bottom line.
Lets
joinlets.de
Lets GmbH offers solutions in the field of corporate volunteering & giving to help companies reach, retain and sustainably motivate their employees. Lets makes it possible to manage all volunteering initiatives, communication and employees in one place to save time and resources. One of the great benefits of engaging with Lets is also the ability to measure a company's social and environmental impact. With an impact dashboard, companies can track the success of their projects in real time and optimize their CSR initiatives. Lets also promotes a meaningful corporate culture by enabling companies to demonstrate their values in action and make social engagement easy. Lets thus serves as an interface between companies and the non-profit world to find projects that precisely match the company's goals. In this way, lets makes social sustainability an integral part of the corporate culture.
Field Day
fieldday.com
Field Day is a platform that helps companies build employee volunteer programs and corporate giving programs that foster community and strengthen culture in the workplace. By empowering employees to volunteer together with and match donations to local nonprofits, companies provide meaningful teambuilding experiences while engaging employees in their social impact initiatives. With Field Day, your company can: - Provide employees with a centralized hub for volunteer activities - Discover and plan group volunteer events with local nonprofits - Create and track corporate giving programs - Simplify event coordination with automated processes - Gather survey results, photos, and impact statements from each event - Collect independent volunteer time reported by employees - Track total social impact from your dashboard Learn more at fieldday.com/companies. – For nonprofits, Field Day is a free, easy-to-use volunteer event management tool that lets you manage, plan, and track your group volunteer events. Create event pages with automated coordination tasks, plan events with local companies, and track everything from your reporting dashboard. Learn more at fieldday.com/nonprofits.
Visit.org
visit.org
Visit.org is an enterprise SaaS company delivering purpose for a more engaged workforce. With its proprietary content across 90+ countries, Visit.org is providing the infrastructure and content for purpose-driven employee and client engagement. Whether you are in CSR, ESG, DEI, or HR, we help you connect your employees to the issues they care about — giving them a powerful reason to keep showing up.
