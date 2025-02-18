Top Corporate Volunteering Platforms - Turks & Caicos Islands

Groundswell

groundswell.io

Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins can create custom gifting and matching programs that channel charitable dollars into these accounts for employees to give away. Companies can also engage employees with volunteer opportunities that are created and managed internally or choose from one of the tens of thousands of activities made available through our volunteer activity database. Accessible on desktop or via our five-star rated mobile app, Groundswell maximizes program accessibility for employees that don't work at a computer, improving program equity. Key Features: Tax-Advantaged Personal Giving Accounts: Provide giving accounts powered by Donor-Advised Funds to your employees. Think of it as providing a 401(k) or HSA for charitable giving. Payroll Giving: Employees can access a unique routing and account number for their giving account and create a direct deposit directly with their payroll provider - no integration or monthly reconciliation required. Automated Matches: Automatically and instantly match funds into your employee's Personal Giving Account. You'll have ability to customize programs with individualized employee eligibility, have adjustable per-employee/ program match limits, and set specific timelines. Dollars for Doers: Incentivize volunteerism by offering a charitable match for submitted and approved volunteer hours. Gifts: Send charitable stipends to your employee's Personal Giving Accounts during moments that matter, like a work anniversary or promotion. Volunteer Events: Plan, manage, and report on volunteer events. Corporate grants: Corporate grants can be sent to more than 1.7 million qualifying nonprofits at zero additional fees. Reporting: Instantly assess the performance of your social impact program with Groundswell's real-time data and interactive dashboard. Next Day Distribution: Unlike other CSR platforms that take 60-90 days to send funds to charity, 90% of donations on Groundswell are distributed within 24 hours via electronic funds transfer.