Top Corporate Volunteering Platforms - Niger
Corporate volunteering platforms provide organizations with the tools they need to organize, manage, and oversee volunteer initiatives. These solutions enhance employee engagement in mission-driven charities, programs, and events. They empower companies and HR departments to increase employee participation and involvement. Features of corporate volunteering solutions include internal dashboards for tracking progress, public-facing dashboards for showcasing company impact, and tools for managing employee engagement and rewards, among others.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable powers you with tools to launch, manage, measure and grow your social impact programs, locally and globally. From grants and CSR to awards and scholarship programs, we partner with you so you can start making a difference, fast. The start-to-finish platform makes your workflow smarter an...
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse enables everyone to engage, organize, and understand the impact of positive social change. The mission of GivePulse is to activate all individuals and their affinity/employee resource groups to lift their community to new heights. They do this by providing a platform to list, find, organiz...
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly provides an all-in-one software to help HR & People Leaders create transformative workplace cultures of giving & corporate social responsibility (CSR). Create & scale your organization’s purpose-driven culture. Your team can donate, volunteer, give back, and create community impact – toge...
Visit.org
visit.org
Visit.org is an enterprise SaaS company delivering purpose for a more engaged workforce. With its proprietary content across 90+ countries, Visit.org is providing the infrastructure and content for purpose-driven employee and client engagement. Whether you are in CSR, ESG, DEI, or HR, we help you co...
Field Day
fieldday.com
Field Day is a platform that helps companies build employee volunteer programs and corporate giving programs that foster community and strengthen culture in the workplace. By empowering employees to volunteer together with and match donations to local nonprofits, companies provide meaningful teambui...
Lets
joinlets.de
Lets GmbH offers solutions in the field of corporate volunteering & giving to help companies reach, retain and sustainably motivate their employees. Lets makes it possible to manage all volunteering initiatives, communication and employees in one place to save time and resources. One of the great be...
Millie
milliegiving.com
Millie's workplace giving platform is designed to make charitable giving and volunteering fun, accessible, and impactful. As big believers that change comes from everyone, Millie is on a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to start and grow social impact programs. The platform offers a person...
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives...
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins c...
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support cau...