Top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Software

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) software comprises tools designed to monitor and evaluate the impact of CSR initiatives. Organizations use this software to effectively measure the success of their CSR efforts. It facilitates the management, administration, and tracking of various CSR programs, including environmentally sustainable operations, grants and sponsorships, sustainability management, community contributions, and corporate volunteer activities. These solutions enable companies to communicate their CSR achievements to customers, employees, and investors. Furthermore, CSR software assists businesses in continually enhancing their policies and practices to align with their CSR objectives.
Clarity AI
clarity.ai
Clarity AI is a platform that analyzes environmental and social data for investors and consumers, covering a vast range of companies and funds globally.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.
Handprint
handprint.tech
Handprint connects companies with verified ecosystem restoration projects, enabling funding and supporting sustainability efforts through a digital platform.
Goodworld
goodworldnow.com
Goodworld connects users to social impact initiatives, enabling donations, volunteering, and engagement with verified nonprofits on various causes.
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly is software that helps HR leaders manage corporate social responsibility and employee philanthropy, facilitating donations, volunteering, and community impact initiatives.
Socialsuite
socialsuitehq.com
Socialsuite simplifies ESG reporting, allowing organizations to measure and report their ESG progress efficiently and affordably.
Move the Chain
movethechain.com
Move the Chain is a platform for employee engagement and CSR that connects users to philanthropic initiatives and events via Slack and Microsoft Teams.
allcolibri
get.allcolibri.com
allcolibri is an online platform that helps brands engage customers in making positive social and ecological contributions.
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds is a platform for managing corporate giving, employee volunteering, and grants, facilitating donations to global nonprofits and enhancing employee engagement.
Ecovadis
ecovadis.com
The EcoVadis app helps organizations assess and improve their sustainability performance with scorecards and benchmarks for ESG practices.
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate platform for managing employee donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs with tax-advantaged accounts and easy access for all staff.
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those needing assistance with those willing to help, supporting nonprofits in fundraising and empowering individuals and businesses for social impact.
