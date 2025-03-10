Top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Software

Find the right software and services.
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) software comprises tools designed to monitor and evaluate the impact of CSR initiatives. Organizations use this software to effectively measure the success of their CSR efforts. It facilitates the management, administration, and tracking of various CSR programs, including environmentally sustainable operations, grants and sponsorships, sustainability management, community contributions, and corporate volunteer activities. These solutions enable companies to communicate their CSR achievements to customers, employees, and investors. Furthermore, CSR software assists businesses in continually enhancing their policies and practices to align with their CSR objectives.
Clarity AI
clarity.ai
Clarity AI is a platform that analyzes environmental and social data for investors and consumers, covering a vast range of companies and funds globally.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.
Handprint
handprint.tech
Handprint connects companies with verified ecosystem restoration projects, enabling funding and supporting sustainability efforts through a digital platform.
Goodworld
goodworldnow.com
Goodworld connects users to social impact initiatives, enabling donations, volunteering, and engagement with verified nonprofits on various causes.
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly is software that helps HR leaders manage corporate social responsibility and employee philanthropy, facilitating donations, volunteering, and community impact initiatives.
Socialsuite
socialsuitehq.com
Socialsuite takes the complexity out of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. Socialsuite helps organizations to measure, monitor and report on their progress to create value through ESG in order to raise capital, improve brand & reputation, as well as mitigate risk. Socialsuite’s software makes ESG reporting fast, simple, and affordable. Companies can start building a baseline report in under 60 minutes and start reporting publicly within 30 days. Start your ESG journey - today.
Move the Chain
movethechain.com
Move the Chain is an employee engagement and corporate social responsibility platform that helps you stay connected with your company’s philanthropic initiatives, allows you to join communities and participate in Employee Resource Group (ERGs) engagements, join fundraisers and volunteering events, and stay up to date with your company’s overall progress and impact, directly on Slack and Microsoft Teams!
allcolibri
get.allcolibri.com
allcolibri is a simple online solution that enables brands to empower their customers to make a real social and ecological impact.
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives, and philanthropy mission. ✓ All-in-one platform for employee donations and volunteering ✓ Automatic matching and disbursements of donations ✓ Define and launch your program with our experts ✓ Get up and running in days (not weeks or months) ✓ Donate to over 7.5 million fully vetted global nonprofits ✓ Donate through credit card, payroll, or PayPal ✓ Affordable and transparent pricing ✓ Real-time reportin
Ecovadis
ecovadis.com
EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins can create custom gifting and matching programs that channel charitable dollars into these accounts for employees to give away. Companies can also engage employees with volunteer opportunities that are created and managed internally or choose from one of the tens of thousands of activities made available through our volunteer activity database. Accessible on desktop or via our five-star rated mobile app, Groundswell maximizes program accessibility for employees that don't work at a computer, improving program equity. Key Features: Tax-Advantaged Personal Giving Accounts: Provide giving accounts powered by Donor-Advised Funds to your employees. Think of it as providing a 401(k) or HSA for charitable giving. Payroll Giving: Employees can access a unique routing and account number for their giving account and create a direct deposit directly with their payroll provider - no integration or monthly reconciliation required. Automated Matches: Automatically and instantly match funds into your employee's Personal Giving Account. You'll have ability to customize programs with individualized employee eligibility, have adjustable per-employee/ program match limits, and set specific timelines. Dollars for Doers: Incentivize volunteerism by offering a charitable match for submitted and approved volunteer hours. Gifts: Send charitable stipends to your employee's Personal Giving Accounts during moments that matter, like a work anniversary or promotion. Volunteer Events: Plan, manage, and report on volunteer events. Corporate grants: Corporate grants can be sent to more than 1.7 million qualifying nonprofits at zero additional fees. Reporting: Instantly assess the performance of your social impact program with Groundswell's real-time data and interactive dashboard. Next Day Distribution: Unlike other CSR platforms that take 60-90 days to send funds to charity, 90% of donations on Groundswell are distributed within 24 hours via electronic funds transfer.
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support causes, fundraise, and grow their philanthropic social profile. Commerce: Helping businesses build a culture focused on social impact and bring their ESG initiatives and CSR programs to life.
