Top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Software - Singapore

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) software comprises tools designed to monitor and evaluate the impact of CSR initiatives. Organizations use this software to effectively measure the success of their CSR efforts. It facilitates the management, administration, and tracking of various CSR programs, including environmentally sustainable operations, grants and sponsorships, sustainability management, community contributions, and corporate volunteer activities. These solutions enable companies to communicate their CSR achievements to customers, employees, and investors. Furthermore, CSR software assists businesses in continually enhancing their policies and practices to align with their CSR objectives.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable powers you with tools to launch, manage, measure and grow your social impact programs, locally and globally. From grants and CSR to awards and scholarship programs, we partner with you so you can start making a difference, fast. The start-to-finish platform makes your workflow smarter and more efficient, leading to better decisions and bigger impact. Easily report on success, distribute funds, prevent fraud and learn for the future—Submittable is flexible and powerful enough to grow alongside your programs. Submittable is used by more than 11 thousand organizations, from major foundations and corporations to governments, higher education, and more, and has accepted over 25 million applications to date.
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support causes, fundraise, and grow their philanthropic social profile. Commerce: Helping businesses build a culture focused on social impact and bring their ESG initiatives and CSR programs to life.
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins can create custom gifting and matching programs that channel charitable dollars into these accounts for employees to give away. Companies can also engage employees with volunteer opportunities that are created and managed internally or choose from one of the tens of thousands of activities made available through our volunteer activity database. Accessible on desktop or via our five-star rated mobile app, Groundswell maximizes program accessibility for employees that don't work at a computer, improving program equity. Key Features: Tax-Advantaged Personal Giving Accounts: Provide giving accounts powered by Donor-Advised Funds to your employees. Think of it as providing a 401(k) or HSA for charitable giving. Payroll Giving: Employees can access a unique routing and account number for their giving account and create a direct deposit directly with their payroll provider - no integration or monthly reconciliation required. Automated Matches: Automatically and instantly match funds into your employee's Personal Giving Account. You'll have ability to customize programs with individualized employee eligibility, have adjustable per-employee/ program match limits, and set specific timelines. Dollars for Doers: Incentivize volunteerism by offering a charitable match for submitted and approved volunteer hours. Gifts: Send charitable stipends to your employee's Personal Giving Accounts during moments that matter, like a work anniversary or promotion. Volunteer Events: Plan, manage, and report on volunteer events. Corporate grants: Corporate grants can be sent to more than 1.7 million qualifying nonprofits at zero additional fees. Reporting: Instantly assess the performance of your social impact program with Groundswell's real-time data and interactive dashboard. Next Day Distribution: Unlike other CSR platforms that take 60-90 days to send funds to charity, 90% of donations on Groundswell are distributed within 24 hours via electronic funds transfer.
Ecovadis
ecovadis.com
EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives, and philanthropy mission. ✓ All-in-one platform for employee donations and volunteering ✓ Automatic matching and disbursements of donations ✓ Define and launch your program with our experts ✓ Get up and running in days (not weeks or months) ✓ Donate to over 7.5 million fully vetted global nonprofits ✓ Donate through credit card, payroll, or PayPal ✓ Affordable and transparent pricing ✓ Real-time reportin
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly provides an all-in-one software to help HR & People Leaders create transformative workplace cultures of giving & corporate social responsibility (CSR). Create & scale your organization’s purpose-driven culture. Your team can donate, volunteer, give back, and create community impact – together. Employee engagement and retention increases by encouraging, coordinating, & celebrating philanthropy! Selflessly is Indiana’s first dual Certified B Corporation and Domestic Benefit Corporation. From Corporate Giving & Corporate Volunteering & Corporate Donating to Company Matching Donations, Group Volunteer Events, & Corporate Grant Management, we help with CSR and Philanthropy in a simple to use software. Check out our YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXZZGfGfwcw
Goodworld
goodworldnow.com
Goodworld is a social impact platform for companies and nonprofits. Launch, manage, and measure your CSR and ESG programs with easy to use tools for purpose-driven business. Your social impact platform engages employees and customers with the causes they care about. Through donations, volunteering and impact rewards, your people can take action on social justice, climate change, education, mental health and other important issues in support of over 1.7 million vetted nonprofits. Our customer support is world class and our approach is data driven, multiplying your impact with every dollar given. Goodworld is a leader in CSR and Social Impact software. Empower your employees, customers and communities to drive positive social change together using our secure (PCI level 4 compliant) platform. Grow your bottom line with purpose and impact, you can actually measure. Goodworld’s solutions: Employee engagement and retention Customer engagement Rewards and loyalty Rapid response Impact reporting Goodworld’s features: Giving and Matching Volunteering Rewards Events and Auctions Integrations Learn more at goodworldnow.com
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse enables everyone to engage, organize, and understand the impact of positive social change. The mission of GivePulse is to activate all individuals and their affinity/employee resource groups to lift their community to new heights. They do this by providing a platform to list, find, organize, measure, and story-tell the impacts of employee giving, community engagement, philanthropy, service-learning, and volunteerism. From day one, their goal has been to solve tough social problems and grand challenges through the use of technology. Today, keeping true to that original mission, their civic engagement platform supports and scales the work of thousands of nonprofits, associations, institutions, businesses, and organizations. To support modern volunteering, GivePulse has introduced unique features to accommodate mobile employees, such as native iOS and Android Apps and QR mobile check-in. Due to their large university and college network (with Ivy, private, public research, and community college institutions), GivePulse enables businesses unique and collaborative opportunities to engage in research and meet future civically engaged candidates. Additionally, their leaderboard functionality is gamified and tied to employee’s giving and volunteering activities. Nonprofits and community partners receive complimentary access to the platform, including a dedicated online giving page and robust event management capabilities.
allcolibri
get.allcolibri.com
allcolibri is a simple online solution that enables brands to empower their customers to make a real social and ecological impact.
Handprint
handprint.tech
Handprint’s technology enables companies to restore ecosystems that are critical for planetary health, in a transparent, digitized, and quantified way. Our team is actively searching for critically damaged ecosystems on the planet and carefully onboarding the most powerful and verified on-site projects. As a platform, we allow them to access funding at scale and multiply the positive effects of these projects. For companies that want to act but don't know how, we've done the work of curating a range of high-quality, verified, and impactful projects, and we offer the flexibility to seamlessly sponsor multiple causes for any amount or frequency. Companies like Microsoft, Clarins, Lazada, and financial institutions like Idemia, Thunes, Credit Agricole use Handprint in their sustainability efforts to fund projects that truly benefit people and the planet. Any digital platform (marketplace, website, digital wallet, e-store) can increase engagement, acquisition and retention by integrating Handprint’s Tracking & Engagement API into their user experiences.
Move the Chain
movethechain.com
Move the Chain is an employee engagement and corporate social responsibility platform that helps you stay connected with your company’s philanthropic initiatives, allows you to join communities and participate in Employee Resource Group (ERGs) engagements, join fundraisers and volunteering events, and stay up to date with your company’s overall progress and impact, directly on Slack and Microsoft Teams!
Clarity AI
clarity.ai
Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of January 2023, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 360,000 funds, 198 countries, and 199 local governments – the broadest data coverage in the market with up to 13 times more than other leading players. Clarity AI delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce, and reporting. One way Clarity AI delivers on its mission to bring societal impact to markets is by ensuring its capabilities are delivered directly into clients' workflows through integrations with BlackRock - Aladdin, Refinitiv an LSEG business, BNP Manaos, Allfunds, and Simcorp. Additionally, Clarity AI's sustainability insights also reach more than 150 million consumers on the Klarna platform. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and its client network manages tens of trillions in assets.
Socialsuite
socialsuitehq.com
Socialsuite takes the complexity out of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. Socialsuite helps organizations to measure, monitor and report on their progress to create value through ESG in order to raise capital, improve brand & reputation, as well as mitigate risk. Socialsuite’s software makes ESG reporting fast, simple, and affordable. Companies can start building a baseline report in under 60 minutes and start reporting publicly within 30 days. Start your ESG journey - today.
