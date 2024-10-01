App store for web apps
Top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Software - Faroe Islands
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) software comprises tools designed to monitor and evaluate the impact of CSR initiatives. Organizations use this software to effectively measure the success of their CSR efforts. It facilitates the management, administration, and tracking of various CSR programs, including environmentally sustainable operations, grants and sponsorships, sustainability management, community contributions, and corporate volunteer activities. These solutions enable companies to communicate their CSR achievements to customers, employees, and investors. Furthermore, CSR software assists businesses in continually enhancing their policies and practices to align with their CSR objectives.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable powers you with tools to launch, manage, measure and grow your social impact programs, locally and globally. From grants and CSR to awards and scholarship programs, we partner with you so you can start making a difference, fast. The start-to-finish platform makes your workflow smarter an...
Clarity AI
clarity.ai
Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of January 2023, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 360,000 funds, 198 countries, and 199 loc...
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse enables everyone to engage, organize, and understand the impact of positive social change. The mission of GivePulse is to activate all individuals and their affinity/employee resource groups to lift their community to new heights. They do this by providing a platform to list, find, organiz...
Selflessly
selflessly.io
Selflessly provides an all-in-one software to help HR & People Leaders create transformative workplace cultures of giving & corporate social responsibility (CSR). Create & scale your organization’s purpose-driven culture. Your team can donate, volunteer, give back, and create community impact – toge...
Socialsuite
socialsuitehq.com
Socialsuite takes the complexity out of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. Socialsuite helps organizations to measure, monitor and report on their progress to create value through ESG in order to raise capital, improve brand & reputation, as well as mitigate risk. Socialsuite’s s...
Move the Chain
movethechain.com
Move the Chain is an employee engagement and corporate social responsibility platform that helps you stay connected with your company’s philanthropic initiatives, allows you to join communities and participate in Employee Resource Group (ERGs) engagements, join fundraisers and volunteering events, a...
Handprint
handprint.tech
Handprint’s technology enables companies to restore ecosystems that are critical for planetary health, in a transparent, digitized, and quantified way. Our team is actively searching for critically damaged ecosystems on the planet and carefully onboarding the most powerful and verified on-site proje...
allcolibri
get.allcolibri.com
allcolibri is a simple online solution that enables brands to empower their customers to make a real social and ecological impact.
Goodworld
goodworldnow.com
Goodworld is a social impact platform for companies and nonprofits. Launch, manage, and measure your CSR and ESG programs with easy to use tools for purpose-driven business. Your social impact platform engages employees and customers with the causes they care about. Through donations, volunteering a...
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds, now a part of WizeHive, is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) software for workplace giving and matching, employee volunteering, and grants management. Bright Funds supports employers of all sizes, helping them to deliver on their employee engagement, CSR initiatives...
Ecovadis
ecovadis.com
EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading part...
Groundswell
groundswell.io
Groundswell is a corporate social impact platform that effortlessly manages donation matching, gifting, and volunteer programs that empower employees to make an impact on causes that matter most to them. Our platform provides employees with tax-advantaged personal giving accounts. Corporate admins c...
Kambeo
kambeo.io
Kambeo connects those who need help with those looking to help like no platform has before. Cause: Offering a complete toolset to help nonprofits raise more money, reach more people, and realize their mission. Community: Empowering changemakers to find purpose, use their skills for good, support cau...