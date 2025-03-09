Top Corporate Learning Management Systems - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Corporate learning management systems (LMS) play a crucial role in helping organizations streamline the organization, monitoring, and oversight of training initiatives for employees, customers, and external partners. These systems are instrumental in managing tailored training programs that encompass onboarding, professional growth, and compliance training. Companies leverage corporate LMS platforms to allocate courses to both employees and external users, monitoring their advancement through course modules and assessments. Courses are either generated using integrated tools within the LMS or through dedicated course authoring software. Acting as a centralized hub for learning materials, corporate LMS facilitates efficient content delivery for employee development and customer training, benefiting both learners and administrators alike.
Trakstar Learn
learn.trakstar.com
Learn is an easy to use, award winning online training platform. Keep your employees and managers on track with training from anywhere. Develop high performing teams with consistent, beautiful, easy-to-use online training with Trakstar Learn. We make it easy to onboard employees, create courses, add quizzes and track results. Upload your files and create an online course in minutes that can be assigned to any group of users. Get a demo of Learn today! Learn is an employee, customer and partner online training platform. Our learning management system (LMS) helps companies onboard and train employees using their own content or from our content library.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Sana AI
sana.ai
Sana is an AI-powered learning platform that enables organizations to access and share knowledge, automate administrative tasks, and perform faster than ever before. The platform offers tools and functionalities such as creating live and self-paced learning experiences, simplifying live learning, managing chaos with smart auto-automations, and clarifying impact with intuitive analytics. The platform is designed to help businesses build immersive onboarding programs, organize compliance training, streamline employee education, develop leadership skills, and enable sales representatives with tools to access knowledge and build skills. Sana is a complete learning management system that offers AI-assisted search capabilities, personalized learning paths, collaboration tools, and personalized reviews. The platform integrates with a wide range of third-party tools and offers multilingual support. It also provides automated administration features such as user onboarding and offboarding, custom user attributes, and customizable access rights. Sana is trusted by industry leaders and offers a personalized learning experience with interactive elements, such as polls and quizzes, personalized homepage, recommendations, and project assignment upload. The platform aims to save time, scale up and allow organizations to focus on the fun stuff. With Sana, organizations can unlock their knowledge and empower their teams to learn fast, retain knowledge, and automate administrative tasks.
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is a workplace learning platform that offers tools for training, content delivery, and progress tracking to enhance employee skills and performance.
7taps
7taps.com
7taps is a microlearning platform that enables fast creation of educational content, allowing users to convert files into engaging courses with quizzes and progress tracking.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for employees, customers, and partners by providing software ranked at the top of its industry for ease of use (9.9 out of 10).
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a learning management platform for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and fostering communication in hybrid work environments.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sales, service, soft-skills, wellbeing, leadership and compliance, upskilling your entire business is easy! Take advantage of our ready-to-go training suites, or craft your own learning pathways with our flexible automations and easy to use interface. Working with our team of learning experts, we'll help you build a training program that's aligned to your business outcomes so that you know you're getting the best return on your investment. We also take great care to ensure that you're getting the most out of the RedSeed LMS, which is why every RedSeed customer gets a dedicated success manager for the lifetime for their account - at no extra cost! Learn more at: www.redseed.com
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPARKS Authoring Tool. Link this to our extensive Learning Management System (LMS) and you have all the means you need to create the best possible digital learning experience. Or choose the FastPass for those looking for smooth registration of visitors. Furthermore, we guarantee the best possible support for every customer.
CLASSUM
classum.com
CLASSUM is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and collaboration in educational settings through posts, live sessions, and chats.
Disco
disco.co
Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
eduMe
edume.com
eduMe is the training platform of choice for the frontline workforce. We partner with global retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, on-demand and logistics companies across the world, including Uber, Marriott, Kering and Blue Cross Blue Shield, to seamlessly deliver immersive, consumer-grade training, in the flow of work, allowing them to improve onboarding, efficiency and retention, with a lower cost. eduMe is integrated into the HR and communication tools your frontline already uses such as Workday, Microsoft Teams, Beekeeper, and Fountain, and can be accessed in one tap meaning training meets them in the digital flow they're already in, for minimal friction and maximal engagement. Easy and quick to create, with pioneering formats made to engage the modern learner, eduMe improves lesson completion rates and with it your ability to successfully drive behavior change, improve workforce (and customer) experience, productivity, safety, compliance and retention, for smoother operations and a healthier bottom line. eduMe is a certified Workday partner with Workday Ventures an investor. It has offices in Los Angeles, USA and in London, UK. Find out more at www.edume.com.
Shieldbyte LMS
shieldbytelms.com
ShieldbyteLMS platform empowers global organizations to Upright Corporate Employee Training. It simplifies the augmentation of employee knowledge for Governance, Risk, Security, and Compliance training for the worldwide workforce. Self-paced e-learning courses and quizzes accessible from anywhere for affordable subscription models meet your learning and development needs. ShieldbyteLMS is an integrated LMS platform with pre-configured courses and bring your content (BYOC). It enhances employee progress and performance visibility through metrics, quizzes, and badges and acknowledges with certificates. Our Academy Excellence practice enables Organizations to address these challenges by architecting and delivering World-class training capabilities while acting as a Key Pillar in any successful Skill Transformation. It provides seamless visualization of intellectual capital with a collaborative dashboard and course evolution.
BrainCert
braincert.com
BrainCert makes your eLearning journey easier and helps you deliver high-impact training with measurable results that accelerates your employee, partner, and customer growth at scale. BrainCert platform is designed to deliver any type of training online, from creating, marketing, and selling courses, tests, products, and live classes to specific use cases such as creating & delivering assessments for academic and certification needs, compliance training, workplace skills improvement, proctored exams, customer and partner training, as well as real-time collaboration using an integrated virtual classroom. BrainCert comes with over 300+ premium features and rich integrations to create and deliver engaging learning experiences using gamification, certificates & badges, whiteboards, learning path, assignments, landing pages, e-mail marketing, automations, reports & analytics, and more! Security and compliance are at the center of BrainCert's enterprise-grade platform. We are SOC2 Type II & ISO 27001:2013 certified and compliant with HIPAA & GDPR.
Teachfloor
teachfloor.com
Teachfloor is a social learning platform designed to enhance engagement and boost knowledge retention through interactive features. Intuitive course creation tools and a flexible learning management system make it easy to build and deliver dynamic training programs. Benefits: - Increased Engagement: Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing through social features. - Streamlined Course Creation: Intuitive tools allow for efficient development of engaging content. - Personalized Learning: Cater to diverse learning styles with multimedia and interactive elements. - Unwavering Support: Dedicated customer support ensures a smooth learning journey. Teachfloor empowers you to: - Deliver impactful training programs that resonate with learners. - Cultivate a collaborative learning environment for knowledge retention. - Achieve your learning objectives with a comprehensive and user-friendly platform. Unleash the power of social learning with Teachfloor!
JoomlaLMS
joomlms.com
JoomLMS is a multifunctional Learning Management System with a variety of useful online training tools for instructors and learners, which can be found in much more expensive LMS solutions. JoomLMS has been included in the list of Top Academic LMS by Talented Learning, independent research and consulting organization, and was distinguished with Great User Experience and Rising Star Awards by an independent software review platform – FinancesOnline. The LMS interface is clean, uncluttered and easy to work with. - SCORM and AICC compliant, - mobile compatible, - iOS and Android Mobile apps, - a course builder, - modern layout, - quizzing and testing, - multiple user roles, - multiple payment systems support, - social collaboration tools, - a wide range of reports, - data import/export All the courses are created with the help of an in-built course builder. A teacher or an LMS administrator proceeds from one step to another filling in all the necessary fields. All the learning materials are uploaded in the corresponding sections of JoomLMS. You can either upload the learning materials (documents, videos, links, presentations etc.) one by one or import a SCORM/AICC package. JoomlaLMS is SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant and works fine with any Authoring tool supporting those formats. To assess the students’ knowledge there is a quiz tool with 13 question types available. It is also possible to import questions or add questions from the question pool (for example if you create a final test). Once all the course materials are uploaded they can be united into learning paths. JoomLMS contains a number of reports for presenting an enormous amount of information. A teacher can check who and when accessed the eLearning materials and contact students in case they don’t spend enough time on studying; check which questions and learning paths took the most time to accomplish and revise them if necessary; the documents download statistics provides insights into the types of materials in demand. JoomLMS allows creating assignments and assigning them to a particular group of students if necessary. The section also provides insight into the statistics of tasks performing. For example, a teacher can check whether a student has completed the task, grade it and send an email-notification to that student. Graded assignments can be added to the Gradebook manually. The JoomLMS price is based on a price-per-active-learner model. Only the students enrolled in at least one course are counted by the license, teachers and LMS administrators are not counted. The JoomLMS cost starts from $299/year. It is also possible to purchase a perpetual license and use the LMS system for life. The best way to get to know the system and decide whether it suits the school’s needs is to test it yourself, especially since the company offers a 30-days free trial with no credit card information required. To try JoomlaLMS you need to submit your request at the JoomLMS website www.joomlms.com
Innform
innform.io
Innform LMS is the all-in-one online training tool for modern teams. Customers can try Innform Pro free for 14 days, with no credit card required. With Innform's award winning design, companies can create, assign and track their employee training from one place, and go live quickly thanks to Innform's powerful tools and rapid support. With Innform, admins can create engaging training courses using Video, SCORM, PDF, Powerpoint presentations and Quizzes. And thanks to its learner-first features like gamification, Innform engages learners with their ongoing training material and connects them with their trainers for a hands-on experience.
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practices to make every person like your best performing one. BigSpring’s reach extends globally with customers such as Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC and others.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our: Document Control with Tablet eSign, Rapid Video-Based Learning and Blended Learning tools. In addition to this, the Nvolve Marketplace allows you to access a wide range of partner solutions which are already integrated with Nvolve and ready to use. Your Connected Workforce journey begins with Learning & Development but adds value across your entire business Connected Workforces transform the way factories and the supply chain are managed across many functions and works best when incorporated into a wider Workforce and Operational Excellence program allowing you to Get it Right the First Time and Every Time! Nvolve is for: • Learning & Development • ESG & Sustainability • Quality & OpEx • Health & Safety • Maintenance & Operations • Human Resources Available in 12 different languages, the Nvolve Platform is ISO 27001:2017 accredited and validated to GAMP5, in line with the application of the European EMA and US FDA regulations governing computer system validation.
BenchPrep
benchprep.com
BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform purpose-built to help candidates feel more confident and prepared going into their certification test while accelerating revenue growth for companies. Many of the world’s leading associations, credentialing bodies, and training companies trust BenchPrep to power their online study programs, including ACT, AAMC, ASCM, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, ISACA, McGraw-Hill Education, Springer Publishing, and more. More than 8 million learners have used BenchPrep to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com.
Beeline
beeline.life
Beeline is a modern training and knowledge community platform which makes setting up and operating a digital or blended learning style training academy for your business as easy as possible.
Cloud Assess
cloudassess.com
Cloud Assess is a training and assessment platform that supports skill development through flexible learning options and offline access.
RomyLMS
romylms.com
RomyLMS is a new entrant to the LMS market. They have focused on core functionality over trendy features. Doing so has allowed the system to remain intuitive and easy to use. With RomyLMS, you can enter course material, assign it to users, and track those users' progress. The system has robust reporting and elements of gamification. We also designed the system with mobile devices in mind, so it is completely mobile responsive.
Centrical
centrical.com
Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
BizLibrary is a learning management system that enables businesses to deliver tailored training and development programs for employees.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L&D team focused on onboarding employees to the company tech stack, BrainStorm will make your job easier, and your results better. Activate dark users – BrainStorm is the only learning platform that proactively targets licensed users who haven’t logged in yet. When you convert dark users, your usage impact moves from incremental to exponential. Accelerate adoption – Don’t just teach users how, teach them when and why to use features and applications. BrainStorm is built to automate training that gets people to change the way they work. Expand feature use – Drive deeper and broader feature adoption. Help more users move beyond the basics and integrate their tools into their daily work processes. BrainStorm Features: * Targeted communications: Attract and activate unengaged learners through timely communications that inspires user action. * Role-based learning: Custom-content flows organized by groups ensure the right content is teed up for the right audience. * Course authoring: Upload and assemble your learning assets into BrainStorm Flows™, adaptive workflows that deliver relevant, timely learning to every learner. * Branching: Add branching to any flow to create personalized learning experiences that aligns to what the user wants to learn next. * Content packs: BrainStorm has hundreds of pre-built learning experiences for you to use, or modify, so you can hit the ground running. Reporting: See what’s driving behavior change with dynamic reporting.
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
D2L Brightspace is a learning management system that personalizes educational experiences across K-12, higher education, and corporate training.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a platform for creating and delivering online training, enabling organizations to develop engaging microlearning experiences easily.
Degreed
degreed.com
Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is an online learning platform that aggregates over 50,000 courses for professional development, integrating with various learning management systems.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Mineral
trustmineral.com
Trusted by more than 1 million companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Our proactive solutions take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, giving clients peace of mind. We combine data, technology, and human expertise to drive innovation and personalized guidance. Mineral solutions include online employee training, handbook and toolkit generation, live expert advice from a team of HR experts, and a comprehensive resource library of user-friendly compliance information and HR best practices created to save organizations time and money, including free webinars, guides and checklists. Mineral’s network of partnerships has enabled it to build the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit www.trustmineral.com and follow us on Twitter at @Trust_Mineral.
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a customizable learning management system for creating and managing educational content, offering course tools, analytics, and mobile accessibility.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
AdaptiveU
adaptiveu.io
AdaptiveU is a free learning platform that allows teams to create courses, track progress, and provide personalized content that adapts to users' needs.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is a sales enablement app that helps marketing and sales teams manage content and improve buyer interactions through insights and analytics.
SkillsBoard
skillsboarding.com
SkillsBoard is a skill management app that helps users track progress, set goals, and develop skills through personalized plans and collaborative feedback.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is a cloud-based Learning Management System that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver online training programs effectively.
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a cloud-based platform for documenting and managing onboarding, training, and standard operating procedures for organizations.
WizIQ
wiziq.com
WizIQ is an online learning platform that enables live classes and self-paced courses, offering tools for educators to manage teaching and track student progress.
WorkRamp
workramp.com
WorkRamp is a learning platform that enables organizations to create and manage customized training programs for employees, customers, and partners.
Zoho Learn
zoho.com
Zoho Learn is a cloud-based platform for creating, managing, and sharing training content, enabling businesses to facilitate employee learning and track progress.
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
KodeKloud is an online learning platform offering interactive courses and hands-on labs for IT and DevOps training, focusing on practical skills in cloud technologies.
LearnDash
learndash.com
LearnDash is a WordPress-based learning management system that enables users to create, manage, and sell online courses easily.
