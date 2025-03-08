Top Corporate Learning Management Systems - Uzbekistan

JoomlaLMS

joomlms.com

JoomLMS is a multifunctional Learning Management System with a variety of useful online training tools for instructors and learners, which can be found in much more expensive LMS solutions. JoomLMS has been included in the list of Top Academic LMS by Talented Learning, independent research and consulting organization, and was distinguished with Great User Experience and Rising Star Awards by an independent software review platform – FinancesOnline. The LMS interface is clean, uncluttered and easy to work with. - SCORM and AICC compliant, - mobile compatible, - iOS and Android Mobile apps, - a course builder, - modern layout, - quizzing and testing, - multiple user roles, - multiple payment systems support, - social collaboration tools, - a wide range of reports, - data import/export All the courses are created with the help of an in-built course builder. A teacher or an LMS administrator proceeds from one step to another filling in all the necessary fields. All the learning materials are uploaded in the corresponding sections of JoomLMS. You can either upload the learning materials (documents, videos, links, presentations etc.) one by one or import a SCORM/AICC package. JoomlaLMS is SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant and works fine with any Authoring tool supporting those formats. To assess the students’ knowledge there is a quiz tool with 13 question types available. It is also possible to import questions or add questions from the question pool (for example if you create a final test). Once all the course materials are uploaded they can be united into learning paths. JoomLMS contains a number of reports for presenting an enormous amount of information. A teacher can check who and when accessed the eLearning materials and contact students in case they don’t spend enough time on studying; check which questions and learning paths took the most time to accomplish and revise them if necessary; the documents download statistics provides insights into the types of materials in demand. JoomLMS allows creating assignments and assigning them to a particular group of students if necessary. The section also provides insight into the statistics of tasks performing. For example, a teacher can check whether a student has completed the task, grade it and send an email-notification to that student. Graded assignments can be added to the Gradebook manually. The JoomLMS price is based on a price-per-active-learner model. Only the students enrolled in at least one course are counted by the license, teachers and LMS administrators are not counted. The JoomLMS cost starts from $299/year. It is also possible to purchase a perpetual license and use the LMS system for life. The best way to get to know the system and decide whether it suits the school’s needs is to test it yourself, especially since the company offers a 30-days free trial with no credit card information required. To try JoomlaLMS you need to submit your request at the JoomLMS website www.joomlms.com