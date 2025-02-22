Top Corporate Learning Management Systems - Thailand

Find the right software and services.

Corporate learning management systems (LMS) play a crucial role in helping organizations streamline the organization, monitoring, and oversight of training initiatives for employees, customers, and external partners. These systems are instrumental in managing tailored training programs that encompass onboarding, professional growth, and compliance training. Companies leverage corporate LMS platforms to allocate courses to both employees and external users, monitoring their advancement through course modules and assessments. Courses are either generated using integrated tools within the LMS or through dedicated course authoring software. Acting as a centralized hub for learning materials, corporate LMS facilitates efficient content delivery for employee development and customer training, benefiting both learners and administrators alike.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with LearnUpon.
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to provide the right training for any team and every use, while giving expert guidance and support every step of the way. Backed by Epignosis, a global leader in learning technologies, TalentLMS is on a mission to democratize training, serving over 70, 000 teams worldwide. One platform for all your training needs - Bringing together all training tools and materials in one convenient place, TalentLMS also integrates easily with the apps and services you already use, so training fits into your work life without interruptions. All the features you need, none you don’t - Easy to learn, easy to use, and easy to like, TalentLMS has all the features you need to get up and running fast. Now, you get complete control of your training and can offer learning experiences people love. How you’ll use TalentLMS - Build training courses easily, add tests and quizzes, and host live sessions. Get started even faster by offering your teams ready-made courses from TalentLibrary. - Organize your training so that learners stay on track and you manage without a mess. - Customize your training hub by designing every detail, adding a homepage, and localizing languages for everyone. - Deliver great learning experiences on any device, add gamification for even better adoption, and stay connected with communication tools. - Scale your training by automating tasks, creating sub-accounts, and analyzing results with reports.
Zoho Learn
zoho.com
Zoho Learn is a cloud-based knowledge and learning management platform for businesses. With Zoho Learn, you can centralize your company’s information, create interactive courses, and get detailed reports on the progress of your learners. With powerful features for effortless content creation and collaborative authoring, an easy-to-use course builder, built-in assessment tools, and powerful reporting, Learn is a full-fledged training tool for businesses of all sizes.
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps science-driven methodology ensures not only effective knowledge absorption but also enduring retention.
WorkRamp
workramp.com
WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud built for the modern enterprise. Through self-guided learning modules, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification paths, WorkRamp allows teams to build customized learning experiences at scale for employees, customers, and partners. With WorkRamp, training is easy to build and deploy for learning teams--and businesses save on costs and resources by consolidating learning across the entire business. Learn more by visiting workramp.com.
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to the goals of your organization. We help thousands of customers globally, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in-app authoring, learning pathways, and compliance training and reporting. As the world’s largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Open LMS helps organizations deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Open LMS is part of Learning Technologies Group plc’s award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses. Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net.
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, vocational training, corporates, and all types of enterprise learning. From improving your teaching and student outcomes to streamlining training, onboarding, and compliance management, you'll build more active and engaging online learning spaces with Moodle. When you choose Moodle, you benefit from Moodle's 20+ years of expertise in educational technology and you become part of a global community of people who love our online learning platform and our values. You can get support from our active community forums, access Moodle's certified integrations, and explore over 2000 open source plugins. Or, for expert advice, end-to-end support, and services, including site setup and hosting, customisations, and training, unlock unparalleled expertise and dedicated 24/7 support through our global network of Moodle Certified Partners and Service Providers.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
BECOME A DEVOPS EXPERT THROUGH OUR LEARN-BY-DOING PLATFORM. KodeKloud believes in the learn-by-doing teaching approach. We believe this teaching approach allows our students to reach their highest potential, which will help you build a successful DevOps career.
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female students at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), to address the challenges they faced as learners. After only 3 years, CLASSUM is now used by over 3,700 institutions in 23 countries worldwide, and continues to break communication barriers and build learning environments that foster growth and collaboration. Users include institutions such as KAIST, Yonsei University, and Ewha Womans University, as well as global corporations including LG, Samsung Electronics, Shiseido, Hyundai, World Vision, and Prudential. Our goal is to bring learners and educators together in a space where they can communicate freely and comfortably. We want to create and expand spaces where healthy interactions and collaboration can take place naturally inside and outside the classroom. Learners can freely interact on CLASSUM, engaging in Q&A and discussions through text and other media that fit their communication needs in this digital age. Educators using CLASSUM to communicate with their students have experienced increased student engagement and reduced admin work. In April 2021, CLASSUM raised a $6M Series A led by Pearl Abyss Capital and Storm Ventures along with existing investors Big Basin Capital and Smilegate Investment. Our founder and CEO, Chaerin Lee, was recently recognized as a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2021 for CLASSUM’s innovative approach to communication challenges in education. CLASSUM was also selected as one of GSV Cup back in 2020, which highlights inspiring EdTech and talent technology startups across six continents.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a new age performance management software that redefines performance appraisals by simplifying and incorporating elements of employee engagement into the performance review process. With Engagedly you can get 360 Feedback and continuous performance reviews done easily. It takes minutes, not days to set up and run a review process that employees will appreciate, help managers save time and provide HR with detailed analytics too. Engagedly also incorporates employee engagement tools within the performance review process by elegantly dovetailing social, ideas, communication, rewards and recognition, alignment of company values, pulse surveys, learning modules and more. Baked within Engagedly is a goal management system which allows you to cascade goals across the team and regularly check-in progress. Engagedly makes performance review simple and refreshing for fast-growing companies.
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPARKS Authoring Tool. Link this to our extensive Learning Management System (LMS) and you have all the means you need to create the best possible digital learning experience. Or choose the FastPass for those looking for smooth registration of visitors. Furthermore, we guarantee the best possible support for every customer.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sales, service, soft-skills, wellbeing, leadership and compliance, upskilling your entire business is easy! Take advantage of our ready-to-go training suites, or craft your own learning pathways with our flexible automations and easy to use interface. Working with our team of learning experts, we'll help you build a training program that's aligned to your business outcomes so that you know you're getting the best return on your investment. We also take great care to ensure that you're getting the most out of the RedSeed LMS, which is why every RedSeed customer gets a dedicated success manager for the lifetime for their account - at no extra cost! Learn more at: www.redseed.com
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for employees, customers, and partners by providing software ranked at the top of its industry for ease of use (9.9 out of 10).
Disco
disco.co
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
eduMe
edume.com
eduMe is the training platform of choice for the frontline workforce. We partner with global retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, on-demand and logistics companies across the world, including Uber, Marriott, Kering and Blue Cross Blue Shield, to seamlessly deliver immersive, consumer-grade training, in the flow of work, allowing them to improve onboarding, efficiency and retention, with a lower cost. eduMe is integrated into the HR and communication tools your frontline already uses such as Workday, Microsoft Teams, Beekeeper, and Fountain, and can be accessed in one tap meaning training meets them in the digital flow they're already in, for minimal friction and maximal engagement. Easy and quick to create, with pioneering formats made to engage the modern learner, eduMe improves lesson completion rates and with it your ability to successfully drive behavior change, improve workforce (and customer) experience, productivity, safety, compliance and retention, for smoother operations and a healthier bottom line. eduMe is a certified Workday partner with Workday Ventures an investor. It has offices in Los Angeles, USA and in London, UK. Find out more at www.edume.com.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
Trakstar Learn
learn.trakstar.com
Learn is an easy to use, award winning online training platform. Keep your employees and managers on track with training from anywhere. Develop high performing teams with consistent, beautiful, easy-to-use online training with Trakstar Learn. We make it easy to onboard employees, create courses, add quizzes and track results. Upload your files and create an online course in minutes that can be assigned to any group of users. Get a demo of Learn today! Learn is an employee, customer and partner online training platform. Our learning management system (LMS) helps companies onboard and train employees using their own content or from our content library.
GoSkills
goskills.com
GoSkills is a leading online learning platform dedicated to providing interactive, personalized, and irresistible learning experiences. By merging a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) and a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into a unified hub, GoSkills equips organizations to create and manage engaging learning experiences that elevate their training programs. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoSkills facilitates the discovery and creation of personalized learning content. The platform’s built-in Course Builder and AI assistant, Genie, simplify course creation, making it easy for anyone to create polished courses quickly and effectively. GoSkills boasts an award-winning library of over 100 business courses, all led by renowned industry experts. Courses are bespoke, curated, created in-house, and regularly updated to ensure high-quality standards are met at every level. Each course employs a gamified microlearning approach, ensuring that learning is both enjoyable and impactful, thereby boosting engagement and learning retention.
Centrical
centrical.com
Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.
Shieldbyte LMS
shieldbytelms.com
ShieldbyteLMS platform empowers global organizations to Upright Corporate Employee Training. It simplifies the augmentation of employee knowledge for Governance, Risk, Security, and Compliance training for the worldwide workforce. Self-paced e-learning courses and quizzes accessible from anywhere for affordable subscription models meet your learning and development needs. ShieldbyteLMS is an integrated LMS platform with pre-configured courses and bring your content (BYOC). It enhances employee progress and performance visibility through metrics, quizzes, and badges and acknowledges with certificates. Our Academy Excellence practice enables Organizations to address these challenges by architecting and delivering World-class training capabilities while acting as a Key Pillar in any successful Skill Transformation. It provides seamless visualization of intellectual capital with a collaborative dashboard and course evolution.
BrainCert
braincert.com
BrainCert makes your eLearning journey easier and helps you deliver high-impact training with measurable results that accelerates your employee, partner, and customer growth at scale. BrainCert platform is designed to deliver any type of training online, from creating, marketing, and selling courses, tests, products, and live classes to specific use cases such as creating & delivering assessments for academic and certification needs, compliance training, workplace skills improvement, proctored exams, customer and partner training, as well as real-time collaboration using an integrated virtual classroom. BrainCert comes with over 300+ premium features and rich integrations to create and deliver engaging learning experiences using gamification, certificates & badges, whiteboards, learning path, assignments, landing pages, e-mail marketing, automations, reports & analytics, and more! Security and compliance are at the center of BrainCert's enterprise-grade platform. We are SOC2 Type II & ISO 27001:2013 certified and compliant with HIPAA & GDPR.
Teachfloor
teachfloor.com
Teachfloor is a social learning platform designed to enhance engagement and boost knowledge retention through interactive features. Intuitive course creation tools and a flexible learning management system make it easy to build and deliver dynamic training programs. Benefits: - Increased Engagement: Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing through social features. - Streamlined Course Creation: Intuitive tools allow for efficient development of engaging content. - Personalized Learning: Cater to diverse learning styles with multimedia and interactive elements. - Unwavering Support: Dedicated customer support ensures a smooth learning journey. Teachfloor empowers you to: - Deliver impactful training programs that resonate with learners. - Cultivate a collaborative learning environment for knowledge retention. - Achieve your learning objectives with a comprehensive and user-friendly platform. Unleash the power of social learning with Teachfloor!
JoomlaLMS
joomlms.com
JoomLMS is a multifunctional Learning Management System with a variety of useful online training tools for instructors and learners, which can be found in much more expensive LMS solutions. JoomLMS has been included in the list of Top Academic LMS by Talented Learning, independent research and consulting organization, and was distinguished with Great User Experience and Rising Star Awards by an independent software review platform – FinancesOnline. The LMS interface is clean, uncluttered and easy to work with. - SCORM and AICC compliant, - mobile compatible, - iOS and Android Mobile apps, - a course builder, - modern layout, - quizzing and testing, - multiple user roles, - multiple payment systems support, - social collaboration tools, - a wide range of reports, - data import/export All the courses are created with the help of an in-built course builder. A teacher or an LMS administrator proceeds from one step to another filling in all the necessary fields. All the learning materials are uploaded in the corresponding sections of JoomLMS. You can either upload the learning materials (documents, videos, links, presentations etc.) one by one or import a SCORM/AICC package. JoomlaLMS is SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant and works fine with any Authoring tool supporting those formats. To assess the students’ knowledge there is a quiz tool with 13 question types available. It is also possible to import questions or add questions from the question pool (for example if you create a final test). Once all the course materials are uploaded they can be united into learning paths. JoomLMS contains a number of reports for presenting an enormous amount of information. A teacher can check who and when accessed the eLearning materials and contact students in case they don’t spend enough time on studying; check which questions and learning paths took the most time to accomplish and revise them if necessary; the documents download statistics provides insights into the types of materials in demand. JoomLMS allows creating assignments and assigning them to a particular group of students if necessary. The section also provides insight into the statistics of tasks performing. For example, a teacher can check whether a student has completed the task, grade it and send an email-notification to that student. Graded assignments can be added to the Gradebook manually. The JoomLMS price is based on a price-per-active-learner model. Only the students enrolled in at least one course are counted by the license, teachers and LMS administrators are not counted. The JoomLMS cost starts from $299/year. It is also possible to purchase a perpetual license and use the LMS system for life. The best way to get to know the system and decide whether it suits the school’s needs is to test it yourself, especially since the company offers a 30-days free trial with no credit card information required. To try JoomlaLMS you need to submit your request at the JoomLMS website www.joomlms.com
Innform
innform.io
Innform LMS is the all-in-one online training tool for modern teams. Customers can try Innform Pro free for 14 days, with no credit card required. With Innform's award winning design, companies can create, assign and track their employee training from one place, and go live quickly thanks to Innform's powerful tools and rapid support. With Innform, admins can create engaging training courses using Video, SCORM, PDF, Powerpoint presentations and Quizzes. And thanks to its learner-first features like gamification, Innform engages learners with their ongoing training material and connects them with their trainers for a hands-on experience.
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practices to make every person like your best performing one. BigSpring’s reach extends globally with customers such as Google, Cisco, Pfizer, HSBC and others.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our: Document Control with Tablet eSign, Rapid Video-Based Learning and Blended Learning tools. In addition to this, the Nvolve Marketplace allows you to access a wide range of partner solutions which are already integrated with Nvolve and ready to use. Your Connected Workforce journey begins with Learning & Development but adds value across your entire business Connected Workforces transform the way factories and the supply chain are managed across many functions and works best when incorporated into a wider Workforce and Operational Excellence program allowing you to Get it Right the First Time and Every Time! Nvolve is for: • Learning & Development • ESG & Sustainability • Quality & OpEx • Health & Safety • Maintenance & Operations • Human Resources Available in 12 different languages, the Nvolve Platform is ISO 27001:2017 accredited and validated to GAMP5, in line with the application of the European EMA and US FDA regulations governing computer system validation.
BenchPrep
benchprep.com
BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform purpose-built to help candidates feel more confident and prepared going into their certification test while accelerating revenue growth for companies. Many of the world’s leading associations, credentialing bodies, and training companies trust BenchPrep to power their online study programs, including ACT, AAMC, ASCM, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, ISACA, McGraw-Hill Education, Springer Publishing, and more. More than 8 million learners have used BenchPrep to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com.
Beeline
beeline.life
Beeline is a modern training and knowledge community platform which makes setting up and operating a digital or blended learning style training academy for your business as easy as possible.
Cloud Assess
cloudassess.com
Empower your workforce with our real-time training and assessment platform that delivers for skills-driven, high-performance organisations & higher education providers. Our blended learning platform is designed for frontline workers, enabling on-the-go mobile training for technical and soft skills. Whether online, in-class, coach-led, or assessment-focused, our flexible solution streamlines learning for safety, compliance and growth. Unlike generic Learning Management Systems, Cloud Assess supports the delivery of practical assessments, ensuring genuine skill development for current and future needs. Identify gaps and exposure with our Skills Matrix and have complete flexibility in design with our authoring tools. Pro customers enjoy ultimate efficiency with automation, Single Sign-On and third-party integration. Available to everyone for FREE, is our extensive learning library, featuring thousands of free courses for various sectors and roles. With accredited content and hands-on assessments available for Pro accounts, we simplify upskilling. Transform your team by making continuous learning a daily routine. Explore free courses now at cloudassess.com/course-library and start closing skills gaps today!
RomyLMS
romylms.com
RomyLMS is a new entrant to the LMS market. They have focused on core functionality over trendy features. Doing so has allowed the system to remain intuitive and easy to use. With RomyLMS, you can enter course material, assign it to users, and track those users' progress. The system has robust reporting and elements of gamification. We also designed the system with mobile devices in mind, so it is completely mobile responsive.
AdaptiveU
adaptiveu.io
Grow your team. Free learning platform, which lets you create courses, deliver and track progress.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-class content, and unrivaled strategic support. With L&D powered by BizLibrary, employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and ready to take on new challenges tomorrow.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L&D team focused on onboarding employees to the company tech stack, BrainStorm will make your job easier, and your results better. Activate dark users – BrainStorm is the only learning platform that proactively targets licensed users who haven’t logged in yet. When you convert dark users, your usage impact moves from incremental to exponential. Accelerate adoption – Don’t just teach users how, teach them when and why to use features and applications. BrainStorm is built to automate training that gets people to change the way they work. Expand feature use – Drive deeper and broader feature adoption. Help more users move beyond the basics and integrate their tools into their daily work processes. BrainStorm Features: * Targeted communications: Attract and activate unengaged learners through timely communications that inspires user action. * Role-based learning: Custom-content flows organized by groups ensure the right content is teed up for the right audience. * Course authoring: Upload and assemble your learning assets into BrainStorm Flows™, adaptive workflows that deliver relevant, timely learning to every learner. * Branching: Add branching to any flow to create personalized learning experiences that aligns to what the user wants to learn next. * Content packs: BrainStorm has hundreds of pre-built learning experiences for you to use, or modify, so you can hit the ground running. Reporting: See what’s driving behavior change with dynamic reporting.
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
Break free from the limitations of an LMS with D2L Brightspace, a learning innovation platform built to help you create highly personalized experiences that unlock learner potential at scale. Brightspace is built for learning at every stage of life—from the earliest days of school to higher education and beyond. - K–12: Create modern and flexible learning experiences that students and parents love. - Higher Education: Build highly personalized learning experiences that unlock potential. - Corporate: Deliver training to employees, customers, or partners. - Associations: Turn education and training into your competitive advantage. Digitize your courses Easily modernize your classroom experiences with easy-to-use technology and adopt digital tools commonly found in today’s best learning management systems. Optimize your outcomes Start implementing personalized learning experiences easily and at scale. Make smarter teaching decisions backed by data, save time by automating tasks, and improve learner engagement. Transform your experience When you’re ready, Brightspace can handle advanced learning modalities that further personalize the experience. From mastery-based learning to competency-based models, Brightspace’s robust capabilities will support the most advanced online or blended learning approaches. Unlock the power of partnership Get expertise that fits your needs at every step of your journey. We align our support, technical, and strategic consulting to your goals so that you get the most out of Brightspace. Whether you’re a first-time or long-term customer, we’re here to help.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver online training from a single integrated platform.
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers, and partners. All of these experiences can be uniquely branded and centrally managed from a single platform. - The industry’s most advanced AI capabilities. Customers can automate manual tasks like enrollments, translations, and content categorization. With generative AI built for learning, customers can create effective course materials in just a few clicks. - The power to scale with your organization as you expand into new and larger learning audiences, geographies, languages, and more. - A mobile app and integrations with all major software, including Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ industry-leading content providers. Our integrations with 70+ leading learning platforms and workplace apps allow your teams to take advantage of Go1 through your existing solutions.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is a lightweight LMS that enables businesses to deliver exceptional eLearning experiences to customers, employees, and partners. From unicorn SaaS like Brevo and Lokalise, to international organizations like Unicef and the UN and from global manufacturers such as Yamaha and LG to diverse institutions such as the Obama Foundation and Cardano Foundation, more than 9,000 companies have named LearnWorlds as their LMS of choice with 2M+ End Users and 300k+ Courses Created; here is why. Put users in the center of your academy Segment your users and build personalized learning paths according to their needs. Give learners access to relevant content only, keeping their path noise-free and your data safe. Engage learners with a variety of learning activities - video, eBooks, audio, SCORMs, quizzes, exams, certifications, and many more! Focus on what you do best - LearnWorlds supports more than 4,000 integrations to simplify your everyday processes. - Keep using your existing tech stack and connect to LearnWorlds via API or Webhooks. - An award-winning customer support team and dedicated customer success manager are set on helping you achieve your goals. Keep your academy safe & compliant - Maintain GDPR compliance and meet SSO requirements for maximum data protection. - Rest easy with an academy that runs smoothly on 8 daily backups, and 99.95% server uptime. - Create custom user roles and match access and permissions with responsibilities. A beautiful academy that is uniquely yours - LearnWorlds offers full white-label functionality to brand your academy. Use our industry leading Site Builder to effortlessly create and customize your online presence with zero coding. Make decisions based on real-time data - Analyze metrics & performance KPIs using a robust built-in Report Center to track content engagement. Take actions based on learner progress. Automatically share custom reports with stakeholders. Monetize your expertise - Sell online courses, bundles, and memberships, earn money, and accept payments securely via global & local payment gateways. If you still have questions, our sales team is here to help you make an educated decision on the LMS you truly need.
Mineral
trustmineral.com
Trusted by more than 1 million companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Our proactive solutions take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, giving clients peace of mind. We combine data, technology, and human expertise to drive innovation and personalized guidance. Mineral solutions include online employee training, handbook and toolkit generation, live expert advice from a team of HR experts, and a comprehensive resource library of user-friendly compliance information and HR best practices created to save organizations time and money, including free webinars, guides and checklists. Mineral’s network of partnerships has enabled it to build the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit www.trustmineral.com and follow us on Twitter at @Trust_Mineral.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
SkillsBoard
skillsboarding.com
The 1st skills-based learning and talent management platform that engages people through a personal and certifying Passport
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The result is faster onboarding and training, more seamless delegation, consistent processes, increased accountability, and everybody stays in the know with your need-to-knows.
WizIQ
wiziq.com
WizIQ LMS provides a complete solution to tutors, institutes and organizations to deliver live online classes and launch self-paced courses. WizIQ is easy-to-use, affordable and gives the freedom to learners to access the courses from any location and device. With WizIQ, businesses can launch their own custom-branded learning/training portal with features such as virtual classroom, course builder, tests and assessment builder, customized mobile application, eCommerce and reports.
LearnDash
learndash.com
The most powerful learning management system for WordPress. Create professional, engaging courses in just a few clicks.
Acadle
acadle.com
Acadle helps you to create a unique real-time learning experience with the help of it's simple and intuit academy builder. Also makes it very developer and marketer-friendly with the help of 100s of integration, webhooks and APIs. Features such as gamification, leaderboard, live courses, certification etc. will make the learning more interesting and competitive Usecases: 1) Academy for inbound marketing: Launch free public academies to attract prospects to learn about a topic and upsell your product/services. 2) Customer and Partner Onboarding: Inspire customers/partners to explore more of your product's features and to understand the concrete benefits. 3) Employee training: It’s crucial that new employees be given the tools and information they need to reach their full potential, build an academy.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Sana AI
sana.ai
Sana is an AI-powered learning platform that enables organizations to access and share knowledge, automate administrative tasks, and perform faster than ever before. The platform offers tools and functionalities such as creating live and self-paced learning experiences, simplifying live learning, managing chaos with smart auto-automations, and clarifying impact with intuitive analytics. The platform is designed to help businesses build immersive onboarding programs, organize compliance training, streamline employee education, develop leadership skills, and enable sales representatives with tools to access knowledge and build skills. Sana is a complete learning management system that offers AI-assisted search capabilities, personalized learning paths, collaboration tools, and personalized reviews. The platform integrates with a wide range of third-party tools and offers multilingual support. It also provides automated administration features such as user onboarding and offboarding, custom user attributes, and customizable access rights. Sana is trusted by industry leaders and offers a personalized learning experience with interactive elements, such as polls and quizzes, personalized homepage, recommendations, and project assignment upload. The platform aims to save time, scale up and allow organizations to focus on the fun stuff. With Sana, organizations can unlock their knowledge and empower their teams to learn fast, retain knowledge, and automate administrative tasks.
