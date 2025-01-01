Top Core HR Software

App store for web apps

Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

BrightHR

BrightHR

brighthr.com

BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Mekari Talenta

Mekari Talenta

talenta.co

Mekari Talenta is an HR management app that helps businesses manage employee data, attendance, and salary efficiently online.

Sesame HR

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

greytHR

greytHR

greythr.com

greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

Horilla

Horilla

horilla.com

Horilla is an open-source HR software platform that provides customizable solutions for recruitment, onboarding, payroll, attendance, and performance management.

Breathe

Breathe

breathehr.com

Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

Workstream

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

OnPay

OnPay

onpay.com

OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Agendrix

Agendrix

agendrix.com

Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, and employee communication for businesses of all sizes.

Kenjo

Kenjo

kenjo.io

Kenjo is a customizable HR platform for managing employee data, absences, performance reviews, and recruitment, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.

Time Champ

Time Champ

timechamp.io

Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

factoHR

factoHR

factohr.com

factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.

MyHR

MyHR

myhr.works

MyHR is an HR management app that streamlines processes like employee self-service, time tracking, performance management, recruitment, and analytics for businesses.

Justworks

Justworks

justworks.com

Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

WebHR

WebHR

web.hr

WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.

Worksy

Worksy

worksy.io

Worksy is HR software for medium to large organizations, offering tools for payroll, attendance, leave, performance, recruitment, and HR analytics.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

Harri

Harri

harri.com

Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.

Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator

employeenavigator.com

Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

Buk

Buk

buk.app

Buk is an app that helps users organize tasks and manage workflows efficiently, providing tools to improve productivity and simplify digital processes.

Netchex

Netchex

netchex.com

Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.

Paypro

Paypro

payentry.com

Paypro is a talent acquisition app that helps organizations source, track, and evaluate candidates, streamlining the recruiting and hiring process.

Eddy

Eddy

eddy.com

Eddy is an all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses, enabling hiring, onboarding, management, and payment of employees in a single system.

PeopleForce

PeopleForce

peopleforce.io

PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

Craze

Craze

crazehq.com

Craze is an all-in-one app for startups that simplifies HR, payroll, and compliance, allowing founders to focus on business growth.

Humi

Humi

humi.ca

Humi is a cloud-based HR software for Canadian businesses, streamlining HR, payroll, benefits, and employee management in compliance with local regulations.

flair HR

flair HR

flair.hr

flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.

Multiplier

Multiplier

usemultiplier.com

Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.

Alexis HR

Alexis HR

alexishr.com

Alexis HR automates HR tasks, streamlines workforce management, and provides analytics for better decision-making and improved employee experience.

Superworks

Superworks

superworks.com

Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.

BrioHR

BrioHR

briohr.com

BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.

Bambee

Bambee

bambee.com

Bambee provides businesses with HR management tools, including payroll processing, employee scheduling, policy management, and dedicated HR support for compliance and efficiency.

Arcoro

Arcoro

arcoro.com

Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.

