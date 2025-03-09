Top Core HR Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo brings HR data to life and provides tools to customize workflows for any HR process, policy, or checklist. With GoCo, organizations receive a dedicated support team that sets them up for success and remains available after implementation. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo offers everything needed to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. The mission of GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social sharing and community belonging around the globe. Teams and individuals that use Mirro are happier, highly engaged, and more productive. As a user-friendly and highly social platform, Mirro drives more than 5k monthly interactions between team members through recognition, OKRs, continuous feedback, and meaningful performance conversations. Innovative companies like Tazz, Hochland, Free Now, E Co., and noissue. use Mirro to empower their teams and nurture healthy, solid work relationships.
Superworks
superworks.com
Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain points of business leaders tired of dealing with clunky systems unable to meet the high standards of today’s employees. Designed for speed, it features a beautiful people directory, document storage, time off tracking, visual reporting, and connects existing systems through deep integrations. By supercharging Slack, GSuite and HR point solutions, Humaans not only streamlines HR processes but also brings value to everyone in the organisation. Additionally, Humaans caters for remote and distributed teams, helping increase agility of businesses no matter their set-up
BrioHR
briohr.com
BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.
Cinode
cinode.com
Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
kiwiHR
kiwihr.com
kiwiHR is HR software for SMEs and startups, offering tools for attendance tracking, leave management, onboarding, and employee data management to streamline HR processes.
Convenia
convenia.com.br
Centralize all HR and DP routines in one place. Management of CLT employees, internships, PJ and more. Try 14 days free!
Horilla
horilla.com
Horilla HRMS Software is a leading provider of comprehensive and customizable human resources solutions, offering a powerful software platform that is both free and flexible. Our commitment to open source principles allows organizations of all sizes and budgets to access advanced HR software without the burden of licensing fees. Our team of dedicated developers and HR professionals have designed a feature-rich HR software solution that encompasses a wide range of HR functions, including recruitment, employee onboarding, performance management, time and attendance tracking, payroll processing, benefits administration, and employee engagement. With a user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, our software can be tailored to meet the specific needs and workflows of each organization. As proponents of open source software, we believe in the power of collaboration and community-driven innovation. Our open source HR software enables organizations to leverage the collective expertise and contributions of a global community of developers, resulting in continuous improvements, new features, and enhanced security. Horilla Open Source HR Software is not only free but also provides organizations with full control over their HR technology stack. With the ability to access and modify the source code, organizations can customize the software to suit their unique requirements, integrate with existing systems, and ensure data privacy and security. We are committed to supporting our users throughout their journey with Horilla Open Source HR Software. Our dedicated support team is readily available to assist with implementation, customization, and troubleshooting, ensuring a smooth and successful adoption of our software. By choosing Horilla Open Source HRMS Software, organizations can harness the power of advanced HR technology, collaborate with a vibrant community, and optimize their HR processes without the financial constraints of licensing fees. We are dedicated to empowering organizations with cost-effective and customizable HR solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and organizational success. Horilla Open Source HR Software Features: • Open Source Recruitment Management Software • Open Source Employee Onboarding Software • Open Source Employee Database Management Software • Open Source Payroll Management Software • Open Source Attendance Management Software • Open Source Leave Management Software • Open Source Performance Management Software • Open Source Asset Management Software
MyHR
myhr.works
MyHR is an HR management app that streamlines processes like employee self-service, time tracking, performance management, recruitment, and analytics for businesses.
Kenjo
kenjo.io
Kenjo is a customizable HR platform for managing employee data, absences, performance reviews, and recruitment, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.
BrightHR
brighthr.com
BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.
Zelt
zelt.app
Zelt is the first way to manage all your company's employee administration in one place - from payroll to benefits, to devices and apps.
Youmanage
youmanage.co.uk
Say goodbye to outdated & time-consuming HR processes, tortuous multi-tab employee information spreadsheets and endless manual yearly entitlement calculations. Meet Youmanage – an all-in-one HR system encompassing all the key features to help your business grow. It provides you with an ultra-secure cloud location to store employee data, a means for employees to update their personal information virtually at any time, informative reporting & analytics to drive business, and the capability to track essential absence information including holidays, sickness and TOIL. Youmanage controls compliance risk, reduces administration costs, and increases workforce productivity through intelligent workflow automation, whilst delivering all the tools, information, and guidance that a people manager or HR professional needs for success. Give your HR team a higher focus. Remove time wasted trying to find and analyse information stored across multiple channels, allowing them to really aim towards solving business challenges and maximising the effectiveness of each and every employee.
Pletox
pletox.com
An all-in-one platform built to automate and optimise workforce management with workflows like HR, Payroll, Chat, Projects, Tasks, Operations and more.
HRlab
hrlab.de
A centralized and automated Human Capital Management Platform. Agile, cloud based, secure and effective.
Buk
buk.app
Buk is an app that helps users organize tasks and manage workflows efficiently, providing tools to improve productivity and simplify digital processes.
altHR
althr.my
altHR is a HR Super App for companies created to be more than just a HR solution. Powered by CelcomDigi, Malaysia's leading mobile connectivity service provider, altHR is a cloud-based HR software that focuses on helping Malaysian companies digitalise HR processes and drive better employee empowerment and engagement. Built with core features such as paperless leaves and expense management, time tracking, and attendance management, altHR aims to digitalise your HR effort with our free and quick-to-start plan.
HRWize
hrwize.com
From employee information, time off tracking, training, performance management, succession planning and everything in between – you can be assured that the information you need will always be just a click away. With a dedicated service team of accredited HR professionals, we don’t just hand you a tool, we help you streamline your processes and increase the efficiencies of your HR operations and stay with you throughout your implementation journey and beyond
Criterion HCM
criterionhcm.com
HCM Without Compromise HR, Payroll, Talent Engagement Software as Dynamic as Your People Criterion provides human capital management (HCM) software for midmarket organizations in construction, financial services, nonprofits and higher education, empowering them to streamline their critical HR, payroll, talent engagement, and workforce management processes. Criterion HCM is available direct to customers and through a global partner network in more than 10 countries.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
Collage HR
collage.co
Collage is Canada's leading bilingual HR, Payroll and Benefits management platform built specifically for the needs of SMBs. Platform features include employee record keeping, new hire onboarding, benefits administration, time off tracking, recruiting (ATS), performance reviews, HR reporting, and full-service payroll management. Collage also digitizes group benefits by syncing with any insurance provider in Canada.
Kolay iK
kolayik.com
In Türkiye's first personnel management software, manage and report more than permission and overtime, performance evaluation, payroll, shift and much more.
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is powerful modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses. Since 2010, we've helped thousands of companies worldwide save hours a week on everyday HR tasks like leave management, employee file management and onboarding, time tracking, performance management, infraction tracking, and certification management. Choose the modules you need and the number of users for an HRIS that fits your business needs and budget. Get started today with a free 21-day trial (www.purelyhr.com/trial) or a live demo.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Hailey HR
haileyhr.com
One place for all HR processes. With user experience and clarity your co-workers will love. Get to know our platform and book a demo today!
SixFifty
sixfifty.com
SixFifty, a company that helps businesses automate employment law compliance and documentation, today released the first phase of its Employment Law Informatics Project (ELIP), an effort to catalog, summarize, and encode the logic of every employment law in the United States, to enhance both academic legal research and practical business use. SixFifty automates state-specific research, document drafting, and ongoing legal updates, removing the hassles and guesswork from HR compliance. SixFifty helps HR teams confidently take on complex state-specific compliance work on their own. With SixFifty, you can draft customized employment documents (like policies, agreements, and state addenda) in just minutes—without having to pay an arm and a leg to have a lawyer draft them for you.
greytHR
greythr.com
greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your team to progress with rich, real-time insights - Engage, motivate and enable your employees to own their own careers - Unlock exceptional employee growth in record time. Build, deploy and maintain best in class skills and career paths with Progression. Join thousands of teams driving real employee growth and cutting down attrition today.
CezanneHR
cezannehr.com
Headquartered in the UK and trusted by thousands of HR professionals worldwide, Cezanne HR is the modern, all-in-one HR system for mid-sized organisations with 100 - 3000 employees. Packed full of smart time-saving features, Cezanne HR has everything needed to better manage, engage, connect and support employees, wherever they are. Cezanne HR covers the complete employee life-cycle, from recruitment and onboarding, through core HR and absence and timesheet management to performance, employee recognition and career & succession planning. Alongside integrations third party payroll systems, Cezanne HR offers a smart managed payroll service to UK organisation.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR and recruitment management tool that automates employee management, leave requests, and performance tracking in one platform.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Armano
armano.io
Armano is a comprehensive HR solution offering features like time tracking, talent management, file and document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management. It caters to small to medium-sized businesses with competitive pricing and a user-friendly platform.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.
Officient.io
officient.io
Officient.io simplifies HR administration by automating tasks, improving data management, and enhancing team collaboration for growing businesses.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Humi
humi.ca
Humi is a cloud-based HR software for Canadian businesses, streamlining HR, payroll, benefits, and employee management in compliance with local regulations.
