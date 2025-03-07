Find the right software and services.
Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 businesses across the US with a single trusted system, competitive compensation tools, and expert guidance to help you empower your team. Because when your people thrive, your business thrives too. Learn more at https://gusto.com
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Zoho People
zoho.com
Crafted to build a happier workforce. We take care of your HR processes while you take care of your employees. From hiring, onboarding and attendance management to time tracking and appraisals, we've got it all covered.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 25,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Keka HR
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System. Keka HR is a people enabler. It automates people processes and helps build a motivated and committed workplace culture, transforming your company from good to great. With Keka, you can foster a high-performance culture that adapts, evolves, and scales, making your team more effective. As a leader in HR technology for small and medium enterprises, Keka is versatile and suitable for all industries.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is the HR platform that simplifies people management and modernizes the work experience for every employee—driving engagement, culture, and productivity. Bob is configurable for the way you operate—onsite, remote, or hybrid work. It empowers HR and managers to increase performance and retention, leading to healthier and more productive teams. With Bob, you can streamline your core HR processes such as onboarding, performance management, and compensation management using automated workflows to increase your efficiency, cover all touchpoints, and save precious time. Bob provides real-time quantifiable data that can inform strategic decisions that impact the bottom line. Bob helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. HiBob’s dedicated teams across the US, UK, Europe, Israel, and Australia are working every day to serve over 1,400 modern, fast-growing, mid-sized businesses.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to intelligently recruit, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their businesses. It serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri has forged relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on its mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams. Harri welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages, and the creation of 237K job listings.
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software designed to help businesses of all sizes improve their scheduling processes, streamline employee communication, and simplify time and attendance tracking. Some of the key features of Agendrix include: - Staff scheduling: Create, manage, and publish work schedules with ease, and quickly make changes as needed. - Time and attendance: Easily track employee work hours and attendance by turning any device into a punch clock that feeds your timesheets automatically. - Employee requests management: Review and approve employee requests submitted directly in the app, including leaves, replacements, and shift swaps. - Communication: Communicate with your team through the platform, and share schedules and messages in real time. - Reporting and analytics: Generate detailed reports and analytics on employee attendance and scheduling data. Thanks to its flexible pricing model, many optional add-ons, and cancel anytime policy, Agendrix's software is made to be affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform is cloud-based, meaning that it can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, and there are no installation or setup fees. With Agendrix’s newest HR module, businesses can onboard new employees more efficiently, centralize employee records and documents, and gather employee feedback through surveys. This helps businesses to streamline their HR processes and ensure that they are complying with regulations and best practices. Additionally, the ability to highlight good work every day through the High fives feature can help businesses to foster a positive work culture and improve employee morale. Overall, Agendrix is a comprehensive and user-friendly workforce management software that streamlines scheduling, internal communication, and workforce management processes. Employees love Agendrix, too, because it helps their managers build schedules that truly meet their needs—which goes a long way toward becoming a business people love to work for.
Paypro
payentry.com
Our talent acquisition solution helps your organization source, track, and evaluate quality talent so you can build an engaged, high-performing workforce more efficiently and cost effectively. This powerful solution automates and streamlines recruiting and hiring processes to support a paperless human capital management (HCM) environment. It provides a positive candidateexperience that makes it easy for candidates to provide information, search for jobs, and apply online.
Alexis HR
alexishr.com
AlexisHR frees up time for people operations through automating administrative tasks while giving valuable insights about their people. Customize the platform in such a way that it fits your needs and workflows around onboarding, time management, documentation, reviews and much more. By using Alexis, you will have all your people data in one place meaning that you get access to reports, statistics and trends that can help you leverage HRs strategic value to the organization.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to manage more than 400,000 people. Breathe is endorsed and recommended by a network of more than 600 partners. Organisations that use Breathe include AgeUK, Huel, The Wildlife Trust, Scrub Daddy, Dryrobe, RSPCA and more. Features include: Product features include: - Holiday & Leave Management - Sickness & Absence Monitoring - Performance Management - Expense Management - Employee Scheduling - Time Tracking - Employee Database & Analytics - Unlimited Document Storage - Rota, Time & Attendance Start your 14-day trial today and see how Breathe’s intuitive products can help you and your business.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform that seamlessly manages your entire employee experience and streamlines HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. As an HR ecosystem, PeopleForce offers six fully-functional and customizable products: CoreHR, Recruit, Perform, Pulse, Time, and Desk, meeting the diverse needs of businesses and providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines processes and enhancing operational efficiency. With PeopleForce, you have the flexibility to choose and pay for the specific products you require, ensuring cost-effectiveness and maximizing the value of your investment. What employees can do in the app: – Track leave balance information up-to-date – Request and manage time off, specifying the reason for the absence, nudge approvers – Get quick access to personal profiles and contact details with searchable employees' directory – See who’s out today and the reasons for their absence – Access to up-to-date company news and announcements – Overview of the to-dos, view and complete assigned tasks – Access their documents Managers additionally – receive notifications with leave requests and can quickly review and approve or reject them. – easily manage your tasks, approvals and to-dos. PeopleForce's mission is to empower businesses to move forward while focusing on people, not processes, creating an empowering and enjoyable workplace environment. As a game-changer in revolutionizing the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees, PeopleForce has become the go-to choice for 600+ businesses, including innovators such as Deloitte, Rakuten, Reply, Roosh, AJAX, and many others.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense for your business. Save time and money with Eddy. Hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees—all in a single, simple system.
Bambee
bambee.com
Bambee provides businesses with on-demand access to a dedicated HR Manager and easy-to-use software to process payroll with ease, build employee schedules, manage company policies, and more. We take the stress out of managing people and staying compliant with employment regulations by offering expert HR guidance and support every step of the way. With Bambee by your side, ensure your business stays protected and your team is thriving. Key Product Features: Dedicated HR Manager Workforce Management Software 2-day Direct Deposit Payroll Time and Attendance Tracking Job Descriptions and Offer Letter Support Custom and Compliant HR Policies Onboarding Workflows Employee Training Videos Performance Management Tools Corrective Action Tools Termination Risk Assessments End of Employment Guidance Document Storage and Retention And more!
Horilla
horilla.com
Horilla HRMS Software is a leading provider of comprehensive and customizable human resources solutions, offering a powerful software platform that is both free and flexible. Our commitment to open source principles allows organizations of all sizes and budgets to access advanced HR software without the burden of licensing fees. Our team of dedicated developers and HR professionals have designed a feature-rich HR software solution that encompasses a wide range of HR functions, including recruitment, employee onboarding, performance management, time and attendance tracking, payroll processing, benefits administration, and employee engagement. With a user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, our software can be tailored to meet the specific needs and workflows of each organization. As proponents of open source software, we believe in the power of collaboration and community-driven innovation. Our open source HR software enables organizations to leverage the collective expertise and contributions of a global community of developers, resulting in continuous improvements, new features, and enhanced security. Horilla Open Source HR Software is not only free but also provides organizations with full control over their HR technology stack. With the ability to access and modify the source code, organizations can customize the software to suit their unique requirements, integrate with existing systems, and ensure data privacy and security. We are committed to supporting our users throughout their journey with Horilla Open Source HR Software. Our dedicated support team is readily available to assist with implementation, customization, and troubleshooting, ensuring a smooth and successful adoption of our software. By choosing Horilla Open Source HRMS Software, organizations can harness the power of advanced HR technology, collaborate with a vibrant community, and optimize their HR processes without the financial constraints of licensing fees. We are dedicated to empowering organizations with cost-effective and customizable HR solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and organizational success. Horilla Open Source HR Software Features: • Open Source Recruitment Management Software • Open Source Employee Onboarding Software • Open Source Employee Database Management Software • Open Source Payroll Management Software • Open Source Attendance Management Software • Open Source Leave Management Software • Open Source Performance Management Software • Open Source Asset Management Software
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR is the software that allows companies to digitize the routine processes of their human resources departments by simplifying and automating them. Sesame HR is a great ally for managers, executives and HR managers to save time in their processes and focus their efforts on improving the experience of their employees.
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll and retirement on one easy-to-use platform.
Mekari Talenta
talenta.co
Mekari Talenta supports businesses with reliable HR software for advanced online management systems to manage attendance & employee salary. Try now! Mekari Talenta is an online HR application with a comprehensive system; HR operations become more effective and efficient. Come try it now!
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich feature set it offers, can help optimize all areas of your business and be a key differentiator between you and your competitors. Wherever your employees are based, either working remotely or from the office, Time Champ helps you to identify where they are spending their time during the working day, allowing you to ensure their time is being spent productively. Time champ also helps companies to effectively measure the productivity of the teams in an instant using a comprehensive dashboard. At a glance you can see how many team members are working, how many are absent or late and who are the most, or least, productive employees in a single screen. This information can then be used to drive performance & productivity gains. Time Champ collects various metrics, KPIs and presents them in beautifully laid out analytical charts and reports. With the ability to drill down into problem areas, Time Champ makes life much easier to analyze and find solutions for the problems quickly.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Buk
buk.app
People are the most valuable asset of your organization. Organize and simplify all your processes with the latest technology.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a dynamic People Operations Platform that connects and visualizes all your people data to empower your organization through insights, alignment, and action. ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop’s People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and retain talent, streamline and scale your operations, stabilize HR costs, and protect your business. Let us do that heavy lifting so you can focus on getting your business to the next level.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Sage HR
sage.hr
An award-winning HR technology company that provides attendance, performance & recruitment management for customers worldwide. Free 14-day trial! Easy Setup! Cancel any time! All-in-one HR software that transforms how small and medium-sized businesses manage and engage their people. Whether it’s simple leave management or end-to-end HR management, Sage HR helps small businesses work more effectively, by automating and streamlining their HR tasks across the employment journey. Unlike other solutions that involve multiple and disparate systems, Sage HR allows businesses to access and manage everything they need from a single digital platform, delivering amazing work-life experiences for everyone in the process. Key features of Sage HR include: • Core HR and leave management • Shift scheduling and timesheets • Performance management • Onboarding and offboarding • Employee records and database • Asset management • Expenses management • Reports and analytics • Recruitment
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies since 2004 to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools needed to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of its Talent Management platform. ClearCompany is a full-spectrum Talent Management platform that helps organizations achieve their missions by uniting people, platforms, and processes to maximize employees’ talent. Its unique approach puts company mission at the center of every client’s talent processes. As the only HR software provider unifying recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement, the ClearCompany platform supports organizations throughout the entire employee lifecycle.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Officient.io
officient.io
Get more out of HR administration. In every growing company, HR management involves a mountain of administration that takes up a lot of valuable time. The good news? Officient brings overview and much more.
Youmanage
youmanage.co.uk
Say goodbye to outdated & time-consuming HR processes, tortuous multi-tab employee information spreadsheets and endless manual yearly entitlement calculations. Meet Youmanage – an all-in-one HR system encompassing all the key features to help your business grow. It provides you with an ultra-secure cloud location to store employee data, a means for employees to update their personal information virtually at any time, informative reporting & analytics to drive business, and the capability to track essential absence information including holidays, sickness and TOIL. Youmanage controls compliance risk, reduces administration costs, and increases workforce productivity through intelligent workflow automation, whilst delivering all the tools, information, and guidance that a people manager or HR professional needs for success. Give your HR team a higher focus. Remove time wasted trying to find and analyse information stored across multiple channels, allowing them to really aim towards solving business challenges and maximising the effectiveness of each and every employee.
HRlab
hrlab.de
A centralized and automated Human Capital Management Platform. Agile, cloud based, secure and effective.
CezanneHR
cezannehr.com
Headquartered in the UK and trusted by thousands of HR professionals worldwide, Cezanne HR is the modern, all-in-one HR system for mid-sized organisations with 100 - 3000 employees. Packed full of smart time-saving features, Cezanne HR has everything needed to better manage, engage, connect and support employees, wherever they are. Cezanne HR covers the complete employee life-cycle, from recruitment and onboarding, through core HR and absence and timesheet management to performance, employee recognition and career & succession planning. Alongside integrations third party payroll systems, Cezanne HR offers a smart managed payroll service to UK organisation.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Pletox
pletox.com
An all-in-one platform built to automate and optimise workforce management with workflows like HR, Payroll, Chat, Projects, Tasks, Operations and more.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
kiwiHR
kiwihr.com
HR software that makes your life easier - SMEs, startups: save up to 30% of your time with intuitive and comprehensive HR management software designed to meet your specific needs.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Armano
armano.io
Armano is a comprehensive HR solution offering features like time tracking, talent management, file and document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management. It caters to small to medium-sized businesses with competitive pricing and a user-friendly platform.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
