Top Core HR Software - Romania

Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich feature set it offers, can help optimize all areas of your business and be a key differentiator between you and your competitors. Wherever your employees are based, either working remotely or from the office, Time Champ helps you to identify where they are spending their time during the working day, allowing you to ensure their time is being spent productively. Time champ also helps companies to effectively measure the productivity of the teams in an instant using a comprehensive dashboard. At a glance you can see how many team members are working, how many are absent or late and who are the most, or least, productive employees in a single screen. This information can then be used to drive performance & productivity gains. Time Champ collects various metrics, KPIs and presents them in beautifully laid out analytical charts and reports. With the ability to drill down into problem areas, Time Champ makes life much easier to analyze and find solutions for the problems quickly.