Top Core HR Software - Dominican Republic

Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
MyHR
myhr.works
Smart HR software. Expert HR support. MyHR integrates smart HR software and HR advisory support to simplify people management for everyone.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Crafted to build a happier workforce. We take care of your HR processes while you take care of your employees. From hiring, onboarding and attendance management to time tracking and appraisals, we've got it all covered.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
BrightHR
brighthr.com
Meet the most popular HR software and support service for SMEs. With HR advice, staff wellbeing and even a clocking in app, discover how BrightHR saves you time, money & effort now.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Mekari Talenta
talenta.co
Mekari Talenta supports businesses with reliable HR software for advanced online management systems to manage attendance & employee salary. Try now! Mekari Talenta is an online HR application with a comprehensive system; HR operations become more effective and efficient. Come try it now!
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR is the software that allows companies to digitize the routine processes of their human resources departments by simplifying and automating them. Sesame HR is a great ally for managers, executives and HR managers to save time in their processes and focus their efforts on improving the exper...
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to ...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better empl...
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but fo...
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software designed to help businesses of all sizes improve their scheduling processes, streamline employee communication, and simplify time and attendance tracking. Some of the key features of Agendrix include: - Staff scheduling: Create, manage...
Horilla
horilla.com
Horilla HRMS Software is a leading provider of comprehensive and customizable human resources solutions, offering a powerful software platform that is both free and flexible. Our commitment to open source principles allows organizations of all sizes and budgets to access advanced HR software without...
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million,...
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Kenjo
kenjo.io
Kenjo is a complete and customisable Human Resources platform, designed to help HR departments on a daily basis. Kenjo allows users to manage documents, manage vacations and absences, carry out performance reviews, and select new talents. It also offers payroll reports. Kenjo is perfect for small an...
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Paypro
payentry.com
Our talent acquisition solution helps your organization source, track, and evaluate quality talent so you can build an engaged, high-performing workforce more efficiently and cost effectively. This powerful solution automates and streamlines recruiting and hiring processes to support a paperless hum...
Humi
humi.ca
Humi is a complete, cloud-based HR software solution designed and built for companies in Canada. Humi’s best-in-one people management solution combines HR, payroll, benefits, hiring, time off, time tracking, and more to streamline your people operations needs and save you time so you can get back to...
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich fea...
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and ...
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboa...
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense...
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to inte...
Bambee
bambee.com
Bambee provides businesses with on-demand access to a dedicated HR Manager and easy-to-use software to process payroll with ease, build employee schedules, manage company policies, and more. We take the stress out of managing people and staying compliant with employment regulations by offering exper...
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
Alexis HR
alexishr.com
AlexisHR frees up time for people operations through automating administrative tasks while giving valuable insights about their people. Customize the platform in such a way that it fits your needs and workflows around onboarding, time management, documentation, reviews and much more. By using Alexis...
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving milli...
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps...
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
kiwiHR
kiwihr.com
HR software that makes your life easier - SMEs, startups: save up to 30% of your time with intuitive and comprehensive HR management software designed to meet your specific needs.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Sleekr
sleekr.co
Sleekr HR is an online HR solution to help businesses start their modern HR information system. We simplify and automate many processes HR to enable you to do efficient work.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard you...
Officient.io
officient.io
Get more out of HR administration. In every growing company, HR management involves a mountain of administration that takes up a lot of valuable time. The good news? Officient brings overview and much more.