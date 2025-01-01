App store for web apps

Top Core HR Software

Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

BrightHR

BrightHR

brighthr.com

BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Sesame HR

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

greytHR

greytHR

greythr.com

greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Mekari Talenta

Mekari Talenta

talenta.co

Mekari Talenta is an HR management app that helps businesses manage employee data, attendance, and salary efficiently online.

OnPay

OnPay

onpay.com

OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.

Workstream

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

factoHR

factoHR

factohr.com

factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

Horilla

Horilla

horilla.com

Horilla is an open-source HR software platform that provides customizable solutions for recruitment, onboarding, payroll, attendance, and performance management.

Agendrix

Agendrix

agendrix.com

Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, and employee communication for businesses of all sizes.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

Time Champ

Time Champ

timechamp.io

Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.

Breathe

Breathe

breathehr.com

Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.

Justworks

Justworks

justworks.com

Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

Netchex

Netchex

netchex.com

Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.

MyHR

MyHR

myhr.works

MyHR is an HR management app that streamlines processes like employee self-service, time tracking, performance management, recruitment, and analytics for businesses.

Worksy

Worksy

worksy.io

Worksy is HR software for medium to large organizations, offering tools for payroll, attendance, leave, performance, recruitment, and HR analytics.

PeopleForce

PeopleForce

peopleforce.io

PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.

Kenjo

Kenjo

kenjo.io

Kenjo is a customizable HR platform for managing employee data, absences, performance reviews, and recruitment, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.

Harri

Harri

harri.com

Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.

WebHR

WebHR

web.hr

WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.

Buk

Buk

buk.app

Buk is an app that helps users organize tasks and manage workflows efficiently, providing tools to improve productivity and simplify digital processes.

BrioHR

BrioHR

briohr.com

BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

Superworks

Superworks

superworks.com

Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.

HRLocker

HRLocker

hrlocker.com

HRLocker is a cloud-based HR and recruitment management tool that automates employee management, leave requests, and performance tracking in one platform.

altHR

altHR

althr.my

altHR is a cloud-based HR app for Malaysian companies, streamlining processes like leave management, expense tracking, and employee engagement through a user-friendly platform.

Zelt

Zelt

zelt.app

Zelt manages employee administration tasks like payroll, benefits, devices, and apps in a single platform to improve organizational efficiency.

Paypro

Paypro

payentry.com

Paypro is a talent acquisition app that helps organizations source, track, and evaluate candidates, streamlining the recruiting and hiring process.

Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator

employeenavigator.com

Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.

Alexis HR

Alexis HR

alexishr.com

Alexis HR automates HR tasks, streamlines workforce management, and provides analytics for better decision-making and improved employee experience.

Multiplier

Multiplier

usemultiplier.com

Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.

Sleekr

Sleekr

sleekr.co

Sleekr is an online HR management app that streamlines payroll, employee data, and business administration for efficient HR operations.

Empeon

Empeon

empeon.com

Empeon is an HCM platform that streamlines HR and payroll management for healthcare and homecare organizations, offering features for scheduling, time tracking, and employee self-service.

