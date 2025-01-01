Top Core HR Software

Find the right software and services.
Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
BrightHR
brighthr.com
BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
greytHR
greythr.com
greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Mekari Talenta
talenta.co
Mekari Talenta is an HR management app that helps businesses manage employee data, attendance, and salary efficiently online.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.
factoHR
factohr.com
factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.
Horilla
horilla.com
Horilla is an open-source HR software platform that provides customizable solutions for recruitment, onboarding, payroll, attendance, and performance management.
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, and employee communication for businesses of all sizes.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
MyHR
myhr.works
MyHR is an HR management app that streamlines processes like employee self-service, time tracking, performance management, recruitment, and analytics for businesses.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is HR software for medium to large organizations, offering tools for payroll, attendance, leave, performance, recruitment, and HR analytics.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
Kenjo
kenjo.io
Kenjo is a customizable HR platform for managing employee data, absences, performance reviews, and recruitment, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.
Buk
buk.app
Buk is an app that helps users organize tasks and manage workflows efficiently, providing tools to improve productivity and simplify digital processes.
BrioHR
briohr.com
BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
Superworks
superworks.com
Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR and recruitment management tool that automates employee management, leave requests, and performance tracking in one platform.
altHR
althr.my
altHR is a cloud-based HR app for Malaysian companies, streamlining processes like leave management, expense tracking, and employee engagement through a user-friendly platform.
Zelt
zelt.app
Zelt manages employee administration tasks like payroll, benefits, devices, and apps in a single platform to improve organizational efficiency.
Paypro
payentry.com
Paypro is a talent acquisition app that helps organizations source, track, and evaluate candidates, streamlining the recruiting and hiring process.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.
Alexis HR
alexishr.com
Alexis HR automates HR tasks, streamlines workforce management, and provides analytics for better decision-making and improved employee experience.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Sleekr
sleekr.co
Sleekr is an online HR management app that streamlines payroll, employee data, and business administration for efficient HR operations.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is an HCM platform that streamlines HR and payroll management for healthcare and homecare organizations, offering features for scheduling, time tracking, and employee self-service.
