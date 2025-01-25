Top Core HR Software - United Arab Emirates

Find the right software and services.
Core human resource (HR) software, also known as human capital management (HCM) software, centralizes employee information within a unified system. These core HR systems are designed to manage essential data such as payroll and benefits within an accessible, centralized database. While traditionally referred to as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human resource management systems (HRMS), the term HCM has become more prevalent recently. Businesses use core HR software to maintain detailed employee profiles, store important documents, and analyze organizational trends from a comprehensive perspective. Typically used by HR departments, these systems allow HR managers to monitor employee records and generate reports on key metrics. Many core HR solutions include self-service features, enabling employees to update their benefits or contact details independently, thereby streamlining HR processes. Often, core HR software is integrated within a broader HR management suite or offers compatibility with third-party HR applications to enhance its functionality across various HR operations.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Crafted to build a happier workforce. We take care of your HR processes while you take care of your employees. From hiring, onboarding and attendance management to time tracking and appraisals, we've got it all covered.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution with top-rated customer support that makes it easy to streamline your HR processes and data. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo has everything you need to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. Our mission at GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social sharing and community belonging around the globe. Teams and individuals that use Mirro are happier, highly engaged, and more productive. As a user-friendly and highly social platform, Mirro drives more than 5k monthly interactions between team members through recognition, OKRs, continuous feedback, and meaningful performance conversations. Innovative companies like Tazz, Hochland, Free Now, E Co., and noissue. use Mirro to empower their teams and nurture healthy, solid work relationships.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain points of business leaders tired of dealing with clunky systems unable to meet the high standards of today’s employees. Designed for speed, it features a beautiful people directory, document storage, time off tracking, visual reporting, and connects existing systems through deep integrations. By supercharging Slack, GSuite and HR point solutions, Humaans not only streamlines HR processes but also brings value to everyone in the organisation. Additionally, Humaans caters for remote and distributed teams, helping increase agility of businesses no matter their set-up
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard your new joiners fully digitally - HR admin: manage paid time off, employee database and documents, payroll (for Singapore and Malaysia, more to come!), expense claims, timesheets... - Performance management: track KPIs / OKRs, manage performance appraisal, gather 360° feedback...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich feature set it offers, can help optimize all areas of your business and be a key differentiator between you and your competitors. Wherever your employees are based, either working remotely or from the office, Time Champ helps you to identify where they are spending their time during the working day, allowing you to ensure their time is being spent productively. Time champ also helps companies to effectively measure the productivity of the teams in an instant using a comprehensive dashboard. At a glance you can see how many team members are working, how many are absent or late and who are the most, or least, productive employees in a single screen. This information can then be used to drive performance & productivity gains. Time Champ collects various metrics, KPIs and presents them in beautifully laid out analytical charts and reports. With the ability to drill down into problem areas, Time Champ makes life much easier to analyze and find solutions for the problems quickly.
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to intelligently recruit, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their businesses. It serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri has forged relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on its mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams. Harri welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages, and the creation of 237K job listings.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Zelt
zelt.app
Zelt is the first way to manage all your company's employee administration in one place - from payroll to benefits, to devices and apps.
Youmanage
youmanage.co.uk
Say goodbye to outdated & time-consuming HR processes, tortuous multi-tab employee information spreadsheets and endless manual yearly entitlement calculations. Meet Youmanage – an all-in-one HR system encompassing all the key features to help your business grow. It provides you with an ultra-secure cloud location to store employee data, a means for employees to update their personal information virtually at any time, informative reporting & analytics to drive business, and the capability to track essential absence information including holidays, sickness and TOIL. Youmanage controls compliance risk, reduces administration costs, and increases workforce productivity through intelligent workflow automation, whilst delivering all the tools, information, and guidance that a people manager or HR professional needs for success. Give your HR team a higher focus. Remove time wasted trying to find and analyse information stored across multiple channels, allowing them to really aim towards solving business challenges and maximising the effectiveness of each and every employee.
Pletox
pletox.com
An all-in-one platform built to automate and optimise workforce management with workflows like HR, Payroll, Chat, Projects, Tasks, Operations and more.
HRlab
hrlab.de
A centralized and automated Human Capital Management Platform. Agile, cloud based, secure and effective.
Buk
buk.app
People are the most valuable asset of your organization. Organize and simplify all your processes with the latest technology.
altHR
althr.my
altHR is a HR Super App for companies created to be more than just a HR solution. Powered by CelcomDigi, Malaysia's leading mobile connectivity service provider, altHR is a cloud-based HR software that focuses on helping Malaysian companies digitalise HR processes and drive better employee empowerment and engagement. Built with core features such as paperless leaves and expense management, time tracking, and attendance management, altHR aims to digitalise your HR effort with our free and quick-to-start plan.
HRWize
hrwize.com
From employee information, time off tracking, training, performance management, succession planning and everything in between – you can be assured that the information you need will always be just a click away. With a dedicated service team of accredited HR professionals, we don’t just hand you a tool, we help you streamline your processes and increase the efficiencies of your HR operations and stay with you throughout your implementation journey and beyond
Criterion HCM
criterionhcm.com
HCM Without Compromise HR, Payroll, Talent Engagement Software as Dynamic as Your People Criterion provides human capital management (HCM) software for midmarket organizations in construction, financial services, nonprofits and higher education, empowering them to streamline their critical HR, payroll, talent engagement, and workforce management processes. Criterion HCM is available direct to customers and through a global partner network in more than 10 countries.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
Collage HR
collage.co
Collage is Canada's leading bilingual HR, Payroll and Benefits management platform built specifically for the needs of SMBs. Platform features include employee record keeping, new hire onboarding, benefits administration, time off tracking, recruiting (ATS), performance reviews, HR reporting, and full-service payroll management. Collage also digitizes group benefits by syncing with any insurance provider in Canada.
Kolay iK
kolayik.com
Manage and report leave and overtime, performance evaluation, payroll, shifts and much more with Kolay HR, Turkey's first personnel management software.
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is powerful modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses. Since 2010, we've helped thousands of companies worldwide save hours a week on everyday HR tasks like leave management, employee file management and onboarding, time tracking, performance management, infraction tracking, and certification management. Choose the modules you need and the number of users for an HRIS that fits your business needs and budget. Get started today with a free 21-day trial (www.purelyhr.com/trial) or a live demo.
Armano
armano.io
Armano is a comprehensive HR solution offering features like time tracking, talent management, file and document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management. It caters to small to medium-sized businesses with competitive pricing and a user-friendly platform.
Hailey HR
haileyhr.com
One place for all HR processes. With user experience and clarity your co-workers will love. Get to know our platform and book a demo today!
SixFifty
sixfifty.com
SixFifty, a company that helps businesses automate employment law compliance and documentation, today released the first phase of its Employment Law Informatics Project (ELIP), an effort to catalog, summarize, and encode the logic of every employment law in the United States, to enhance both academic legal research and practical business use. SixFifty automates state-specific research, document drafting, and ongoing legal updates, removing the hassles and guesswork from HR compliance. SixFifty helps HR teams confidently take on complex state-specific compliance work on their own. With SixFifty, you can draft customized employment documents (like policies, agreements, and state addenda) in just minutes—without having to pay an arm and a leg to have a lawyer draft them for you.
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better employee engagement and all-around time savings. The greytHR software is used by 20,000+ organizations and 2 million users in India, and 20+ countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Salient Features: ● Core HR ● Onboarding software ● Employee lifecycle management ● Leave & Attendance management ● Payroll management (for India and Middle East) ● 100% HR Compliances (for India & Middle East) ● Document management ● HR Reports and Analytics ● Employee Portal and mobile app ● Integrations & REST API. greytHR is much more than just great software. We take pride in our passionate service, a vibrant HR community, and helpful learning resources.
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your team to progress with rich, real-time insights - Engage, motivate and enable your employees to own their own careers - Unlock exceptional employee growth in record time. Build, deploy and maintain best in class skills and career paths with Progression. Join thousands of teams driving real employee growth and cutting down attrition today.
CezanneHR
cezannehr.com
Headquartered in the UK and trusted by thousands of HR professionals worldwide, Cezanne HR is the modern, all-in-one HR system for mid-sized organisations with 100 - 3000 employees. Packed full of smart time-saving features, Cezanne HR has everything needed to better manage, engage, connect and support employees, wherever they are. Cezanne HR covers the complete employee life-cycle, from recruitment and onboarding, through core HR and absence and timesheet management to performance, employee recognition and career & succession planning. Alongside integrations third party payroll systems, Cezanne HR offers a smart managed payroll service to UK organisation.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
BrightHR
brighthr.com
Meet the most popular HR software and support service for SMEs. With HR advice, staff wellbeing and even a clocking in app, discover how BrightHR saves you time, money & effort now.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Folks
mwsserver.com
Folks provides SMEs with powerful HR software solutions at a lower cost. Beyond being a software rooted in your culture, Folks is a dynamic partner that cares about your business's success. We become a part of the family, helping you reach your goals and having fun along the way. That's your kind of HR!
Paypro
payentry.com
Our talent acquisition solution helps your organization source, track, and evaluate quality talent so you can build an engaged, high-performing workforce more efficiently and cost effectively. This powerful solution automates and streamlines recruiting and hiring processes to support a paperless human capital management (HCM) environment. It provides a positive candidateexperience that makes it easy for candidates to provide information, search for jobs, and apply online.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
