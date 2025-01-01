Top Cookie Tracking Software

Find the right software and services.
Cookies are small text files utilized to monitor user information such as IP addresses and browsing activities when they visit a company’s website. Cookie tracking software examines websites to detect and catalogue various tracking technologies like cookies, beacons, tags, tracking pixels, local objects, plugins, and integrated content such as videos. This enables companies to disclose these trackers to users, obtain consent for user tracking, and comply with privacy regulations such as GDPR and ePrivacy, which mandate user consent before enabling cookies. Cookie tracking software typically consists of lightweight scripts that are easily deployed on existing websites. Once a scan of cookies and trackers is completed, the software generates a cookie notice containing the findings. This notice can then be integrated by privacy teams into consent forms and privacy policies. Cookie tracking software often works alongside consent management software to automate the handling of user tracking preferences. It differs from tag management software, which focuses on assisting marketers in managing trackers primarily for advertising purposes. Cookie tracking software is specifically designed to assist a company’s privacy team in identifying website tracking technologies for compliance with privacy regulations, ensuring user data protection.
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
CookieFirst is a consent management platform that automates cookie consent, policy generation, and compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie Script helps businesses comply with cookie regulations by managing consent and privacy settings on their websites, allowing users to control cookie preferences.
DATEV
datev.de
The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform is a SaaS tool that enhances website conversion, customer support, and marketing with lead generation tools, chatbots, and analytics.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
TermsFeed helps businesses create legal documents like Privacy Policies and Terms & Conditions, manage user consent, and ensure compliance with data protection laws.
Osano
osano.com
Osano is a data privacy platform that helps organizations manage compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA through tools for consent, rights, and risk management.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
TrustArc is a privacy management platform that helps businesses comply with global data privacy regulations and manage user consent and preferences.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a consent management tool that helps websites collect and manage user cookie consent, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
Consentmanager is a cookie consent management tool that helps organizations collect, manage, and log user consent in compliance with global privacy regulations.
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses ensure their websites comply with GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD through cookie consent and banner management.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a consent management platform that helps businesses manage user consents for compliance with global privacy laws, integrating with various advertising frameworks.
Zendata
zendata.dev
Zendata is a cloud data security platform for enterprises, offering real-time privacy scanning and compliance monitoring to manage data risks.
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is a consent management platform for GDPR and CCPA compliance, offering automated privacy and cookie policies, data management tools, and compliance monitoring.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers app provides privacy and consent management solutions to help companies comply with global data protection regulations efficiently.
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
ObservePoint automates website scanning for compliance, data tracking, and data integrity, ensuring accurate collection and analysis across digital platforms.
