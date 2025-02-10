Top Cookie Tracking Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Cookies are small text files utilized to monitor user information such as IP addresses and browsing activities when they visit a company’s website. Cookie tracking software examines websites to detect and catalogue various tracking technologies like cookies, beacons, tags, tracking pixels, local objects, plugins, and integrated content such as videos. This enables companies to disclose these trackers to users, obtain consent for user tracking, and comply with privacy regulations such as GDPR and ePrivacy, which mandate user consent before enabling cookies. Cookie tracking software typically consists of lightweight scripts that are easily deployed on existing websites. Once a scan of cookies and trackers is completed, the software generates a cookie notice containing the findings. This notice can then be integrated by privacy teams into consent forms and privacy policies. Cookie tracking software often works alongside consent management software to automate the handling of user tracking preferences. It differs from tag management software, which focuses on assisting marketers in managing trackers primarily for advertising purposes. Cookie tracking software is specifically designed to assist a company’s privacy team in identifying website tracking technologies for compliance with privacy regulations, ensuring user data protection.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
Zendata
zendata.dev
Full stack cloud data protection platform via real-time privacy scanning, monitoring and remediation for Enterprises. Zendata is a full stack cloud data security platform designed to help CISOs, DevOps and Compliance teams embed privacy and security controls and protocols across their assets and SDLC. As data risk management continues to be prioritized with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC2, privacy compliance solutions must analyze processes across sites, applications, and devices in real-time with business insights generated via machine learning and natural language processing to ensure regulatory threats and fines are avoided. Zendata's consumer, SMB, and mid-market platforms are the start of a much larger ETL-like extraction, monitoring, and remediation play where enterprises benefit from: * Global Coverage: Unparalleled jurisdiction support with continuous updates based on laws of regions * 24X7 Support * Fortune 500 level Security and Trust
TRUENDO
truendo.com
TRUENDO is an all-in-one solution designed to help with your GDPR and CCPA compliance. It is a consent management platform that comes with built-in, automated privacy policy and cookie policy. TRUENDO is a highly automated, flexible, and reliable software that can be implemented on any website. It allows for easy management of any personal data collected on your website by tools such as cookies, pixels, and scripts. Its control panel also allows website managers to prove compliance within minutes, according to data protection regulations worldwide (GDPR, DSGVO, ePrivacy, CCPA etc.) The TRUENDO CMP scans your website regularly to detect any compliance violations, while blocking any data collection tools until consent is given by visitors. It also automatically adjusts the offered privacy policy according to the latest legislation making sure that your website is always compliant. Some of its key features: - Unlimited page views and sessions - Integrated privacy policy and cookie policy - Easy integration and fully automated - Customizable: adjust the color scheme to fit your website's design - Statistics and insights – learn more about your website traffic and improve targeting, while staying compliant - Available in 31 languages - Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) AAA-level conformance - IAB TCF 2 certified
consentmanager
consentmanager.net
consentmanager stands out as the ultimate cookie consent management tool, offering full customisation through its visual editor, CSS & HTML, and "PUR" capabilities. Its live reporting feature with 12 dimensions, over 30 metrics and API integration ensures you stay informed in real time. What sets it apart is its A/B testing and machine learning capabilities, allowing you to create and compare consent banners with an impressive average increase in results of over 15%. Whether you're fine-tuning your designs or looking for the best results, consentmanager has you covered, making it your trusted partner for web privacy and cookie compliance. Customers using the consentmanager CMP can benefit from its full compliance coverage of global privacy regulations such as GDPR, FADP, LGPD, CPRA and VCDPA. It also supports IAB TCF 2.2 and, as a Google certified partner, complies with Google Consent Mode v2.
Secure Privacy
secureprivacy.ai
Secure Privacy helps businesses make their websites compliant with GDPR (Europe), CCPA (California), and LGPD (Brazil) with an industry-leading cookie consent & banner management solution. Make your website GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD-compliant with our powerful, intuitive, and secure solution - in under 30 minutes! Please contact us if you have any questions about GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, or other international data privacy laws.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers is the leading privacy & consent management for companies in 100+ countries. Seers is a fast-growing company and increased its customers by 1040% in 2020 compared to 2019. It has developed and launched 10 AI-based digital solutions on its software as a service (SAAS) platform to resolve data privacy compliance problems for companies. These solutions enable companies to comply with data privacy regulations worldwide including GDPR, CCPA, PECR and LGPD in a cost-effective and efficient manner and protect them against hefty fines (up to £18 million or 4% of annual turnover - whichever is higher) by the regulator, as well as, loss of reputation and business. The solutions are: - Consent Management Platform (Cookie Consent) - Data Subject Request Management - Incident and Breach Management Platform - Data Privacy Impact Assessments - Privacy Policies and Template Packs - GDPR Staff eTraining - GDPR, PECR, Cyber Security Audits and Assessments - Privacy Expert Platform Seers market-leading GDPR & CCPA compliant solutions are top-rated and also available on leading marketplaces including Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify and PrestaShop.
DATEV
datev.de
DATEV in one sentence: tax consultants, lawyers, auditors, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities, and founders using DATEV software that meets all requirements at high standards regarding reliability, topicality, data protection, and data security portrait DATEV’s history is a story of persistent expansion: founded in Nuremberg, Germany in 1966, DATEV consistently developed from a national service provider to one operating throughout Europe. With increasing globalization, DATEV fulfills the task according to its statutes, namely supporting its members domestically and abroad. DATEV has its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, an Information Office in Brussels, Belgium, and associated companies in Italy, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. The DATEV principle Each auditor and tax consultant has his or her own performance profile, different clients, personal requirements and individual working practice. Therefore, DATEV's offer is a flexible modular concept made up of software, services and knowledge, open for every specialization, office size and structure. Entrepreneur and tax consultant DATEV supports the cooperation of auditors' and tax consultants' offices and companies. An individually adjusted distribution and interlocking of working processes develops synergy potentials; for example in the accounting sector. DATEV provides the ideal software for task sharing. The DATEV computer center works as a data turntable.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies" by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader" by Forrester.
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates the scanning of your website; from the highest traffic pages and user paths to the dark corners of your company’s web presence. ObservePoint gives you the ability to see what’s performing below acceptable standards, trace it back to the source, and quickly see a path to improvement. Ensure privacy compliance standards, validate landing pages, confirm data tracking, clearly see your entire marketing tech stack, validate your ecommerce engines, and much more. ObservePoint presents the reality of what’s happening on your website and gives you a clear map to make it even better.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
Trust Intelligence Platform helps organizations connect data, teams, and processes. OneTrust’s mission is to enable the responsible use of data and AI. Its platform simplifies the collection of data with consent and preferences, automates the governance of data with integrated risk management across privacy, security, IT/tech, third-party, and AI risk, and activates the responsible use of data by applying and enforcing data policies across the entire data estate and lifecycle. OneTrust supports seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to drive rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as a market pioneer and leader, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. * Consent & Preferences: Streamline consent and preference management for consumer transparency. * Privacy Automation: Enable responsible use throughout the data lifecycle by operationalizing your privacy program. * Tech Risk & Compliance: Scale your resources and optimize your risk and compliance lifecycle. * Third-Party Management: Automate third-party management from intake to risk assessment, mitigation, ongoing monitoring, and reporting.
CookieFirst
cookiefirst.com
Cookie consent management platform CMP. CookieFirst offers automated cookie consent, periodic cookie scans, an automated cookie policy generator in 40+ languages, integrations with Google Tag Manager and Google Consent Mode and many other consent management features for compliance with international privacy laws like the GDPR, ePrivacy, LGPD, CCPA, Law 25 and PDPA.
Cookie Script
cookie-script.com
Cookie-Script is an easy-to-use solution to comply with all cookie regulations. Scan your website cookies and let visitors control their privacy.
Usercentrics
usercentrics.com
Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). It enables businesses to collect, signal, manage, and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations such as the GDPR, ePrivacy, Digital Markets Act, CCPA/CPRA, and more. All of this while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with customers. Usercentrics CMP seamlessly integrates with Google Consent Mode and the TCF 2.2, enabling you to run and display advertising campaigns in the EU/EEA and UK. Adhering to Google’s requirements for publishers and advertisers helps ensure uninterrupted display of your ads, conversion tracking, and analytics optimization. It believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. Cookiebot CMP is its plug-and-play consent solution, its App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing. Its Usercentrics Preference Manager enables smooth capture and management of users' preferences and marketing permissions, while empowering them with full control. Helping clients like Daimler, ING, and Telefónica achieve privacy compliance, Usercentrics is active in more than 180 countries, with over 3,000 partners, and handles more than 6.7 billion consents every month.
CookieYes
cookieyes.com
CookieYes is a consent management solution that helps to collect and manage cookie consent on your website. By adding the CookieYes cookie banner, you can effectively ask the users for consent to use cookies and give them the control to accept or deny consent or decide which type of cookies they want to consent to. Key features: * Cookie banner customization Generate a consent banner with custom content, design, layout, buttons, and branding. Geo-target the banner based on user location and display an auto-translated banner as per the user’s preferred language. * Granular user control Enable users to give granular consent for different categories of cookies, using the cookie category preview. Add the cookie audit table so users can make an informed decision. * Detailed consent logs Record all user consents to demonstrate proof of compliance. Log the IP address (anonymized), country, consent status, and time and date of consent in a centralized format. * Advanced website scanning Scan your website for cookies, activate hidden trackers, identify and organize them into categories and generate a detailed cookie audit report. * Automatic script blocking Auto-detect and block third-party cookie scripts on your website until the user gives consent through the cookie banner. Add third-party scripts that you want to block on your website. * Developer-friendly Add advanced CSS customization, custom branding to align with your website’s design. Support browser’s Do Not Track (DNT) status with our in-app integrations.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
Data privacy regulations are changing daily with new laws being introduced across the globe. Keeping up with these changes and remaining compliant is necessary for any organization who wants to avoid fines and loss of consumer trust. Using the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform, privacy leaders can simplify and automate their privacy program. This single platform experience is delivered through its unique combination of privacy frameworks, insights, intelligence, knowledge and operations. Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of continuous privacy intelligence, coupled with a fully-automated platform for end-to-end privacy management, that’s essential for navigating today’s ever-changing digital world.
TermsFeed
termsfeed.com
Generator of Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions, EULA, Disclaimer, and more. For websites, mobile apps, SaaS, Facebook. TermsFeed is an all-in-one compliance software for businesses to create and manage legal policies such as Privacy Policies, T&Cs, get user consent for cookies through Consent Management Platform (CMP) and more.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Osano
osano.com
Osano is an all-in-one data privacy platform that helps organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy programs. The platform provides an easy-to-use solution for consent, data subject rights, assessments, vendor risk management, and more, helping organizations stay compliant, increase trust with their customers and partners, and do the right thing. With Osano, privacy professionals can manage their complete privacy program in one place, avoiding using multiple tools or complex platforms with time-consuming implementations that keep organizations out of compliance longer. Osano's platform saves time and effort by automating complex compliance tasks, avoiding the errors and risk that come with manual processes. Features such as consent management automation and subject rights automation free up privacy professionals to focus on their most critical priorities. Privacy regulations are complex and constantly changing, and keeping up-to-date on the latest regulatory changes requires a dedicated team of professionals. Osano's global team of privacy experts continuously monitors the privacy landscape for everything from new laws to data protection authority rulings and updates Osano’s platform accordingly. Osano Regulatory Guidance provides summaries and action items of all privacy and legal changes globally, helping you comply with privacy regulations in 50+ countries and build trust with customers and partners. Unlike most privacy vendors that offer complex, difficult-to-use solutions, Osano provides a simple and intuitive platform backed by the industry’s only “No fines. No Penalties” pledge. This pledge assures customers that they can rely on the platform to stay compliant without fear of fines or penalties. Some of the world's most trusted brands, including Barclays, New Relic, and Vera Bradley, rely on Osano for their data privacy.
