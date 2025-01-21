Top Cookie Tracking Software - Serbia

CookieYes

CookieYes is a consent management solution that helps to collect and manage cookie consent on your website. By adding the CookieYes cookie banner, you can effectively ask the users for consent to use cookies and give them the control to accept or deny consent or decide which type of cookies they want to consent to. Key features: * Cookie banner customization Generate a consent banner with custom content, design, layout, buttons, and branding. Geo-target the banner based on user location and display an auto-translated banner as per the user’s preferred language. * Granular user control Enable users to give granular consent for different categories of cookies, using the cookie category preview. Add the cookie audit table so users can make an informed decision. * Detailed consent logs Record all user consents to demonstrate proof of compliance. Log the IP address (anonymized), country, consent status, and time and date of consent in a centralized format. * Advanced website scanning Scan your website for cookies, activate hidden trackers, identify and organize them into categories and generate a detailed cookie audit report. * Automatic script blocking Auto-detect and block third-party cookie scripts on your website until the user gives consent through the cookie banner. Add third-party scripts that you want to block on your website. * Developer-friendly Add advanced CSS customization, custom branding to align with your website’s design. Support browser’s Do Not Track (DNT) status with our in-app integrations.