Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.