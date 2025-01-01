App store for web apps

Top Conversion Rate Optimization Tools

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.

Wix

Wix

wix.com

Wix is a website builder that enables users to create and manage websites effortlessly, offering design templates, eCommerce tools, and SEO features.

Webflow

Webflow

webflow.com

Webflow is a visual web development platform that enables users to design, build, and launch custom websites without coding.

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Elicit

Elicit

elicit.org

Elicit is an AI-powered research assistant that helps classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search literature effectively.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Sentry

Sentry

sentry.io

Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Duda is a no-code website builder for agencies and businesses to create and manage professional websites with tools for e-commerce, SEO, and client management.

Framer

Framer

framer.com

Framer is a web design tool that allows users to create responsive websites easily without coding, featuring an intuitive interface and real-time collaboration.

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Microsoft Clarity is a free analytics tool that tracks user behavior on websites through session recordings and heatmaps to improve user experience.

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels

clickfunnels.com

ClickFunnels is an online platform for creating sales funnels, allowing users to design pages that convert visitors into leads and customers without technical skills.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

mixpanel.com

Mixpanel tracks user interactions with apps, providing analytics tools for engagement analysis, targeted communication, and performance optimization.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

Builder.io

Builder.io

builder.io

Builder.io is a platform that allows developers and marketers to create optimized web and mobile experiences from designs, using AI tools for coding and content management.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.

Plasmic

Plasmic

plasmic.app

Plasmic is a visual development platform that enables teams to build, manage, and customize responsive web apps and sites efficiently, with minimal coding needed.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Dorik

Dorik

dorik.com

Dorik is an AI website builder that enables users to create and host websites easily without coding or design skills.

Taplink

Taplink

taplink.at

Taplink allows users to create customizable landing pages for Instagram, centralizing multiple links and supporting payments, product embeds, and analytics integration.

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Unbounce is a landing page builder that helps users create and optimize high-converting pages using a drag-and-drop interface and AI-powered features.

TWIPLA

TWIPLA

twipla.com

TWIPLA is a website analytics platform that provides insights into visitor behavior, traffic statistics, and user experience through features like heatmaps and session recordings.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.

Yandex Metrica

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Yandex Metrica is a free web analytics service that tracks website traffic and user behavior, providing insights into performance and engagement.

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Amplitude is a product analytics platform that tracks user behavior to optimize digital products and improve customer engagement through data-driven insights.

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.

Acumbamail

Acumbamail

acumbamail.com

Acumbamail is a marketing platform for managing email and SMS campaigns, landing pages, surveys, and analytics, suitable for various business sizes.

PostHog

PostHog

posthog.com

PostHog is an open-source platform for product analytics, feature flagging, A/B testing, and session recording, designed to help developers improve software products.

Pendo

Pendo

pendo.io

Pendo is a product experience platform that helps teams understand user behavior, implement in-app guidance, and collect feedback to enhance software experiences.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

FlowMapp is a UX design tool for creating sitemaps, user flows, and wireframes, enabling collaborative planning and organization of digital experiences.

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Smartlook analyzes user behavior on websites and mobile apps through session recordings, heatmaps, and custom tracking to improve usability and conversion rates.

Onepage

Onepage

onepage.io

Onepage is a website-building tool for creating websites, landing pages, quizzes, and more, with features for productivity and fast performance.

Dragonfly AI

Dragonfly AI

dragonflyai.co

Dragonfly AI uses predictive heatmaps to analyze content performance by showing what captures audience attention, helping improve design efficiency and conversion rates.

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode is a QR code generator for businesses that enables data collection and engagement tracking to optimize marketing efforts.

Phonesites

Phonesites

phonesites.com

Phonesites lets you create websites, landing pages, surveys, pop-ups, and digital business cards quickly using your phone.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.

Swipe Pages

Swipe Pages

swipepages.com

Swipe Pages is a cloud-based landing page builder for creating mobile-optimized AMP pages, focusing on speed and conversion without extensive design skills.

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.

Pagemaker

Pagemaker

pagemaker.io

Pagemaker.io is an eCommerce landing page editor that allows users to create landing pages quickly using various templates and customization options.

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

UXtweak is a user research platform for usability testing and user behavior analysis across websites, apps, and prototypes, offering various testing tools and participant recruitment options.

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a platform for creating and sharing customer journey maps and personas, facilitating collaboration and project standardization.

Stormly

Stormly

stormly.com

Stormly uses AI to provide insights into user behavior, suggest focus areas, and create custom dashboards for product improvement.

Chartbeat

Chartbeat

chartbeat.com

Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Involve.me is a tool for creating interactive content like quizzes, forms, and landing pages to enhance customer engagement and collect data.

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Lucky Orange helps analyze website visitor behavior using tools like heatmaps, session recordings, and live chat to improve conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment.

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.

