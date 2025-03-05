Find the right software and services.
Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. With the magic of Miro's Intelligent Canvas, visualizing concepts, ideas, and solutions as a team can happen anywhere — no dry-erase markers needed. Sync, flow, and feel the connection of working side by side with your team — even in remote, distributed, or hybrid work environments. Miro's customers love using Miro to: * Run online meetings and team workshops * Brainstorm new ideas and designs on a limitless board * Edit, annotate and mark up documents and PDFs * Take digital notes with an Apple Pencil (and reduce paper use!) * Easily collect resources, photos, docs, links, and references * Plan and manage agile workflows and scrum rituals * Create user journeys, map processes, and develop personas * Teach and facilitate interactive classes in a collaborative space * Create a vision board of ideas and inspiration Miro allows you to create anytime, anywhere. With over 200+ pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop interface, and no limit on collaborators, working on a Miro board is fast and fun.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, enabling brands to connect more effectively with their customers. By facilitating the capture of valuable first-party data, Flowcode empowers businesses to enhance their marketing strategies and optimize customer engagement. This innovative solution is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where understanding consumer behavior is essential for driving conversions and fostering brand loyalty. Targeted primarily at brands seeking to improve their customer interactions, Flowcode serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, entertainment, and hospitality. Its tools are designed to optimize conversion funnels, allowing businesses to identify and map customer interests accurately. This capability is especially beneficial for organizations looking to create personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. By leveraging Flowcode, brands can unlock unique experiences that not only attract customers but also encourage repeat engagement. One of the standout features of Flowcode is its ability to facilitate over 711 million engagements, showcasing its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences at major venues and events. This level of engagement demonstrates Flowcode's capacity to drive meaningful interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, the platform is trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500, indicating its reliability and effectiveness in meeting the needs of large-scale enterprises. Flowcode's unique selling points include its seamless integration of physical and digital touchpoints, enabling brands to gather actionable insights from customer interactions. The platform provides tools for real-time analytics, allowing businesses to track engagement metrics and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach not only enhances marketing efforts but also fosters a deeper understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns. In summary, Flowcode stands out in the technology landscape by offering a comprehensive solution that connects brands with their customers in innovative ways. By focusing on first-party data collection and engagement optimization, Flowcode equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the evolving digital landscape and build lasting relationships with their audience.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage sub-accounts and share assets from one client account to many. With VBOUT, you can: * Manage all your social media from one place. * Engage with your customers by creating and sending winning email campaigns. * Design stunning, personalized and dynamic landing pages with no coding. * Create automations with an intuitive visual builder. * Nurture leads from click to close - and beyond. * Grow and maintain your audience lists easily. * Track and analyze all your marketing activities on a customizable dashboard. The platform has easy drag-and-drop landing pages and forms, an intuitive visual automation builder, social media management, email marketing tools and a growing library of pre-built templates for a broad range of marketing campaigns. In-depth, native analytics and lead tracking provide marketers a full view of their pipeline, list engagement and campaign performance. Growing businesses and agencies trust VBOUT’s flexible platform and award-winning, free premium support to help them attract the right customers, convert more visitors into customers, and run complete marketing campaigns in one easy-to-use platform.
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more than 87,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise is the easiest way to create viral giveaways & contests, landing pages and engaging forms such as surveys and quizzes. Woorise helps small businesses connect with an audience, collect leads, and close sales.
Unicorn Platform
unicornplatform.com
Unicorn Platform is a simple landing page builder for tech startups. Over 5,000 of talented founders and marketers from SaaS, mobile apps, desktop apps and tech products use our magic to build a website for their project.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marketer or completely new to web design, Leadpages helps you build an online presence you and your audience will love. A trusted leader since 2013, Leadpages is powered by a team of conversion-marketing masterminds as well as the friendliest tech support team on the planet. Why choose Leadpages to build your online business? Because you need a website that works for your business and hustles as hard as you do. With Leadpages, every page you publish is rigorously optimized to collect leads and close sales. There's no hassle and no tech skills required. Just choose a professionally-design template, use the Drag & Drop Builder to make it you're own, click publish, and then share it with the world.
RevSites
revsites.com
RevSites is a landing page builder that makes it easy to do what a traditional website can’t. Engage with your audience, collect leads, turn browsers into buyers and build your revenue.
Session Rewind
sessionrewind.com
Optimize your web experience with video recordings of user behavior. Accurately record every session and issue for just $14/month.
GreatPages
greatpages.com.br
Create absurdly fast and optimized pages, convert your visitors and grow your business with the most powerful landing page creator on the market.
Pagewiz
pagewiz.com
Pagewiz is the do-it-yourself landing page platform that lets you create, publish, and split-test landing pages on the fly.
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
BITHUB
the-bithub.com
BITHUB is the ultimate solution for individuals and solopreneurs looking to establish or improve their online presence. Create professional Landing Pages in minutes with our: - User-friendly builder - Built-in SEO - QR code generator Elevate your online presence and reach more clients than ever before. No coding skills required, customize your template to match your branding and start showcasing your business today! With BITHUB, you can easily create a validation landing page to test a new product or service idea, promotional landing page for running ads and marketing campaigns, portfolio landing page to attract more clients, and even create a company profile landing page to share who you are and what your business does, and generate leads. Plus, BITHUB offers analytics and forms tools, and the ability to appear on search engines. Upgrade your online presence, try BITHUB today!
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A/B experiments. User segmentation and 50+ integrations. PostHog has everything you need to build better products. - BUILD BETTER: Roll out new features safely with feature flags, debug issues with session recordings and plan new features with correlation analysis -- all in PostHog. - DEVELOP BETTER: Expect an SDK, API, event pipelines, an SQL-like syntax for deep analysis, and an open-source app platform. - SCALE BETTER: US or EU hosting available, powered by ClickHouse. Everything is SOC2 certified, GDPR-ready, and HIPAA-compliant. PostHog is scalable to teams of any size and priced based on usage. It's entirely open source, so you can inspect every line of code, make suggestions or even build directly on top of the product to add new features and integrations.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps with the online collaborative tools. Simple and powerful visual UX platform. Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Planning — Team Work — Organize Everything — Create and present hi-fi prototypes — Plan and Store Content — Communicate with the Client — Increase Sales — Work Offline
Onepage
onepage.io
The website-building tool you'll enjoy using. It helps to build Websites, Landing-pages, Linktree's, Quizzes swiftly. Then connect them together, all with one tool. Focused on productivity and UX aspects, it's supplied with hotkeys, command-line and remarkably fast software-performance.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling.
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user experience and conversions. Easily set up, execute, and analyze A/B tests to make data-driven decisions. Witness real-time results and derive actionable insights to optimize your website. 🌟 Use Cases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOVE_CptbpM&list=PLc0hsqim_6rWTZ39SPcHPlHejFnXvMs0U&index=4 Unleash the full potential of your website with Plerdy. From traffic source analysis, scroll depth tracking to identifying the most interactive elements on your site, and usability issues - Plerdy is your one-stop solution. 🔥 Heatmaps Empower your strategy with Plerdy's dynamic heatmaps. Capture real-time user behaviors including scroll depth, cursor hover, text selection, and more. Break down data by traffic sources or devices and make informed decisions to enhance usability and engagement. 💬 Pop-Up Forms & NPS Leverage Plerdy's versatile pop-up forms to capture feedback, inform customers, or collect leads. With over 25 customization options, tailor your messages to specific audience segments and optimize engagement. 🔍 SEO Checker Boost your SEO with zero site load impact. Plerdy's SEO Checker provides daily automated analysis, detailed reports, and insights based on the Google mobile-first index algorithm to enhance your site's visibility and performance. 🎥 Session Replay Dive deep into user navigation patterns with Plerdy's session replay. Segment recordings by traffic channels or devices, tag videos, and uncover hidden insights to optimize the user journey. 📊 Conversion Rate and Events Never miss an event with Plerdy's automated tracking. Create conversion funnels, analyze user drop-off points, and optimize the journey to boost conversions. 💼 Sales Performance (E-commerce Tracking) Enhance your e-commerce strategy with Plerdy's sales performance insights. Analyze product interactions, uncover non-performing items, and tailor your offerings to maximize sales and profitability. 🛠 Customization and Integration Plerdy is easily customizable and seamlessly integrates with your existing ecosystem, ensuring a smooth and efficient optimization process. Embark on a journey of seamless optimizations and elevated performance with Plerdy. Your path to enhanced conversions, user experience, and SEO is just a click away. Explore, Experiment, and Excel! ✨
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journey. Uncover real-time replays, click breakdowns, and more to optimize user experiences and boost engagement. We believe data is key to unlocking success, and with WebTrackFlow, you have a trusted partner to navigate the digital landscape. Propel your online presence with actionable insights – join us on the journey to your website's full potential.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what really grabs your customers attention • Increase efficiencies across your design cycle with predictive analytics • Improve conversion rates across all channels • Improve ROI by maximising your share of attention across channels The biggest brands & agencies use Dragonfly AI to measure and optimise the performance of their content, including Sony, GSK, and BBDO. To learn more, visit Dragonflyai.co
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. Follow a data-driven design approach for better results.
Grapedrop
grapedrop.com
Grapedrop is a powerful website and landing page no-code builder, allowing you to build highly converting web projects with an easy-to-use builder. Great for lead generation, selling products, portfolios, events, and more.
Fabl
fabl.co
Acquired by Britelite Immersive in January 2021, Fabl was developed to increase audience engagement while decreasing production and management costs for brand publishers, Fabl’s comprehensive software platform enables marketers themselves to build, manage, deploy and analyze engagement and conversion data across scaling branded content programs; no agencies, developers or designers required. Fabl increases content marketing page engagement by an average of 6x when compared to most CMS platforms. As easy-to-use as any landing page builder, as robust as any CMS — Fabl is a content marketing, management and publishing platform for the efficient production of highly engaging, data-driven content pages at scale. Beyond a typical content marketing platform, Fabl unshackles marketers from their cost, time and technological restrictions while exponentially increasing page engagement and conversion rates.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors to get actionable insights > Reduce time to resolve JS and API errors with inbuilt dev tools > Collaborate with your team members on customer experience problems > Get customer journey video replay, network logs, console logs, and stack traces all in one place Who can use Zipy? Zipy is most useful for Product teams, Business Analysts, Customer Success, Customer Support and Developers who have to solve customer problems. What will you achieve with Zipy? > Bring down TTR by 50% and save your support and development team’s debugging time > Reduce customer churn by proactively fixing their problems > Build a better product and GTM strategy based on user behaviour understanding by product and analyst teams
Heyflow
heyflow.com
Heyflow helps you converting website visitors into leads, sign-ups, and sales. Using its drag-and-drop builder, you can create sign-up funnels, lead generation flows and interactive multi-step forms to build an engaging website experience. Analyze the performance of your flows by natively integrating with the marketing tools growth marketers need. ** Build: Choose from 25+ building blocks to build a versatile flow in no time – just drag & drop! Define routes and if-this-then-that logic to engage smarter, more human, and simply better. Embed your flow on any website or just use it as stand-alone landing page. Your flow is optimized for mobile devices, 100% responsive, and loads blazingly fast even when your users have a slow internet connection. ** Design: Fully customize your flow to perfectly match your brand and convey your values. Leverage the power of style variables and a pixel-perfect experience. Over 30,000 icons in three coherent weights, 53 categories, and 720 subcategories are ready for you to speed up your workflow. ** Analyze: Understand your users’ behaviour with Heyflow's analytics dashboard. Measure your flow’s performance by natively integrating Google Tag Manager, Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel. Pass URL parameters automatically from your landing page to your flow. ** Integrate: Receive your responses via email, GSheets, Pipedrive, Slack, Asana, and over 2,000 other services via Zapier.
Unstack
unstack.com
Unstack is determined to power the next generation of entrepreneurs and marketing teams with one unified system for growing your business. The Unstack platform offers the fastest no-code website hosting for building beautiful marketing websites, membership sites, and dynamic landing pages. With a library of templates and ready-to-use design elements, you can launch any page in minutes—no dev resources required. Unstack also offers integrated A/B testing, SEO tools, form and contact management, and full-funnel metrics. Plus, Unstack’s one-click integrations let you work with all your go-to marketing tools. Ready to start building? Head to unstack.com to test out the platform for free.
AllClients
allclients.com
The #1 Client Management and Marketing Automation System for very small businesses. Designed for very small businesses. Easily manage your contacts, send emails, and put your marketing on auto-pilot.
