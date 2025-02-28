Find the right software and services.
Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips. Or customize your own funnels. Clickfunnels comes with training, tutorials, and smooth 3rd party app, email, and payment integration. Users have built working funnels in as little as 10 minutes!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
flowpoint.ai
flowpoint.ai
In the digital age, understanding user behavior on websites is crucial for enhancing user experiences and increasing conversion rates. This is where Flowpoint.ai steps in, revolutionizing the way businesses analyze website traffic. With its AI-powered analytics, Flowpoint.ai offers a deep dive into why users drop off, providing actionable insights that can significantly improve website performance. Designed for marketers, UX/UI designers, and web developers, Flowpoint.ai simplifies the complex task of data analysis, making it accessible and actionable for all levels of digital proficiency.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what really grabs your customers attention • Increase efficiencies across your design cycle with predictive analytics • Improve conversion rates across all channels • Improve ROI by maximising your share of attention across channels The biggest brands & agencies use Dragonfly AI to measure and optimise the performance of their content, including Sony, GSK, and BBDO. To learn more, visit Dragonflyai.co
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales and learn more about your website visitors Our Session Recordings and Dynamic Heatmaps allow you to see where people clicked, scrolled and tapped on your website to see what’s stopping them from buying. Drill down into a single person’s visitor journey using Optimizable Segments to watch session replays of frustrated or confused visitors. See the bigger picture by looking at an aggregate view of what people engage with the most - or least - with Dynamic Heatmaps. Use a Scroll Heatmap to see if people are scrolling far enough down the page to see your calls to action or if they’re leaving before you can convert them. Reduce cart abandonment The powerful combination of Live Chat & a live view of your visitors can prevent abandoned carts. If you see someone struggling in real time, you can use Live Chat to see if you can help them find what they need or answer their questions. Lucky Orange Announcements tool allows you to create a pop up highlighting an upsell opportunity, offer a discount or ask for a product review.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data teams to connect sentiment signals with other data sources to intentionally design the next best action. Providing deeper and more immediately actionable insights beyond conventional web and product analytics that can only surface what’s happening but not why, Fullstory is the only behavioral data platform that provides the context needed to build in-the-moment experiences that drive revenue. With automatically captured, indexed, and semantically structured first-party data— served up to your data ecosystem or through our product analytics with session replay, Fullstory’s behavioral data is ready-made for AI. Enterprises no longer waste countless hours and resources analyzing data origination, updating incomplete or incorrect data, defining data sets across teams, and reformatting data to integrate within existing tech stacks. Teams spend less time analyzing and more time boosting revenue with in-the-moment personalized experiences and accurate predictions based on real-time actions and data.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences quickly, while ensuring privacy and accessibility. This results in faster growth, greater agility and happier customers. We power the new digital experience, made more human.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. With the magic of Miro's Intelligent Canvas, visualizing concepts, ideas, and solutions as a team can happen anywhere — no dry-erase markers needed. Sync, flow, and feel the connection of working side by side with your team — even in remote, distributed, or hybrid work environments. Miro's customers love using Miro to: * Run online meetings and team workshops * Brainstorm new ideas and designs on a limitless board * Edit, annotate and mark up documents and PDFs * Take digital notes with an Apple Pencil (and reduce paper use!) * Easily collect resources, photos, docs, links, and references * Plan and manage agile workflows and scrum rituals * Create user journeys, map processes, and develop personas * Teach and facilitate interactive classes in a collaborative space * Create a vision board of ideas and inspiration Miro allows you to create anytime, anywhere. With over 200+ pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop interface, and no limit on collaborators, working on a Miro board is fast and fun.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
Builder.io
builder.io
Builder gives developers and marketers AI-enabled tools to quickly transform designs into optimized web and mobile experiences. It provides an AI-powered design-to-code tool (Visual Copilot) that automatically turns Figma designs into clean code and a visual content management system (Visual CMS) that lets marketers quickly build, iterate, and optimize web and mobile experiences without being dependent on engineering.
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marketer or completely new to web design, Leadpages helps you build an online presence you and your audience will love. A trusted leader since 2013, Leadpages is powered by a team of conversion-marketing masterminds as well as the friendliest tech support team on the planet. Why choose Leadpages to build your online business? Because you need a website that works for your business and hustles as hard as you do. With Leadpages, every page you publish is rigorously optimized to collect leads and close sales. There's no hassle and no tech skills required. Just choose a professionally-design template, use the Drag & Drop Builder to make it you're own, click publish, and then share it with the world.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that empowers your entire team to build production-grade web apps fast, from internal tools to customer-facing products and websites. Plasmic breaks through the boundaries of no-code, integrating with your codebase for endless possibilities.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not personalized. Reporting is confusing. Making changes takes weeks waiting for developers. Growing revenue means paying for more traffic. AFTER CONVERTFLOW: All of your store’s conversion campaigns are organized in one dashboard. Reporting is clear. Running funnel experiments is easy. Making changes takes minutes with the funnel builder. You increase ROAS and maximize revenue per website visitor. Launch List Growth Funnels: • Grow your email & SMS list faster by targeting personalized offers to new & returning shoppers • Choose from 100+ list subscribe templates • Launch popups, sticky bars, embeds, and landing pages • Personalize by product interest, shopping cart & more • Syncs with Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Product Quiz Funnels: • Product quizzes uncover shopper preferences, segment shoppers into the right audiences and make personalized product recommendations • Quiz templates for a wide range of industries • Display as popups, pages, and embeddable formats • Conditional product recommendations using answers & scores • Sync answers to Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Cart Upsell Funnels: • Grow AOV with 1-click upsells & cart cross-sells • Triggers based on product just added to cart • Display cross-sells as popups, on pages, and with embeds • Shoppers can add all products to cart with a single click • Target cross-sells to returning subscriber segments Launch Cart Abandonment Funnels: • Prevents shopping cart abandonment before it happens by making offers to exiting shoppers • Triggers on desktop when mouse moves to exit or on mobile when back button is clicked • Triggers pre-cart abandonment email & SMS sequences Build Landing Page Funnels: • Create & A/B test landing pages that match your ad campaigns, without waiting on developers • Choose from dozens of landing page templates • Create multi-step personalized sales funnels • Host pages on your own custom domain, sync to Shopify pages, or embed anywhere
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
LightFunnels
lightfunnels.com
Lightfunnels is a cloud-based funnel builder website that helps you to convert clicks into leads and sales. In Lightfunnels, you can sell digital and physical products, set up upsell and downsell, split test different landing pages, build your email list, sign up for webinars, and online courses. Lightfunnels has an easy-to-use page builder and a variety of features that will help turn visitors into customers.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the public. Trusted by over 50,000 customers.
Kickpages
kickpages.com
With Kickpages, you can create landing pages, sales funnels, membership sites, full websites, and lots more! Founded in 2017, Kickpages is a part of First Ignition Media, based in Donegal, Ireland. With a global, distributed design, and development team, Kickpages is an innovative platform at the cutting edge of the page builder market.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
AdOptics
adoptics.com
AdOptics provides a conversion improvement service that operates at the ad level. The main component of the service is automated A/B testing for Google Ads.
Pagemaker
pagemaker.io
Pagemaker.io is world's first landing page editor for eCommerce. Create stunning landing pages in mins and explore our large set of Templates, modules, layouts and editing options.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A/B experiments. User segmentation and 50+ integrations. PostHog has everything you need to build better products. - BUILD BETTER: Roll out new features safely with feature flags, debug issues with session recordings and plan new features with correlation analysis -- all in PostHog. - DEVELOP BETTER: Expect an SDK, API, event pipelines, an SQL-like syntax for deep analysis, and an open-source app platform. - SCALE BETTER: US or EU hosting available, powered by ClickHouse. Everything is SOC2 certified, GDPR-ready, and HIPAA-compliant. PostHog is scalable to teams of any size and priced based on usage. It's entirely open source, so you can inspect every line of code, make suggestions or even build directly on top of the product to add new features and integrations.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a cutting-edge CS and revenue platform built on a unique data model and insights engine to super-charge customer success, account management, and revenue teams across the globe. RevSetter unlocks the efficiency of your revenue-facing teams – starting with a streamlined onboarding and fast time-to-value, it’s fully customizable for ICs, managers, and the C-Suite and capable of powering the actions and workflows of the full revenue journey. We built our platform to address the market’s current challenges, while also future-proofing the evolving needs of revenue teams worldwide. It’s time to empower your business with a comprehensive set of solutions ranging from automated workflows, robust data management, dynamic customer journeys, product usage analytics, and much more – all in one innovative solution.
Narrative BI
narrative.bi
Turn your data into meaningful narratives. Receive valuable insights from your marketing and advertising data automatically. Connect all your data sources in one place. Zero coding.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just a few minutes.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT metrics. Add deep context to any piece of feedback via full session replay features. Create user segments and track every user from the moment they log in. Survey only the cohorts that are important to you and understand your user experiences throughout the entire lifecycle from trial to churn. Wrap it all up with branded feature portals, and public roadmaps, and a centralized location for all your feedback to reduce feedback overhead by 70% and increase feedback closure times by 10X. No code? No problem, start instantly with a code-free browser extension, perfect for internal QA and bug tracking. It’s the platform built to make small teams mighty
