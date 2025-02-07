Top Conversion Rate Optimization Tools - Slovakia

UXtweak

UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex Website Testing, Session Recording, Card Sorting, Tree Testing, Mobile testing, Prototype Testing, Competitive Usability Testing, and more. These tools allow you to examine your website from the perspective of your users and determine what is most essential to them. UXtweak is an incredibly flexible tool that enables you to test not only one or two functions of your website, but throughout the entire lifecycle of the website, from sketching specific features, prototyping, testing your finished product or testing your competition. With enhanced analytics that provides an in-depth perspective into your website even for individuals who know nothing about UX, such as stakeholders, everything has been carefully crafted to be as accessible as it can be for the research participants as well as the study conductors. Additionally, it provides an excellent opportunity for those willing to evaluate your website for usability problems. You can integrate a portion of our code into your website to let your visitors know they can help influence the design the way they want to see it. To let research participants know they are valued, you may also give them incentives. You can also use other options for study participants recruitment, such as a sharable link with anyone you want, or use some of our testers, from over 130 countries, with 2000+ specific characteristics you can select to make your testing as efficient as possible. UXtweak identifies usability problems on your website that you may not be aware of. It's up to you to repair them as you see fit. High bounce rates, high abandonment rates, and low conversion rates are all indications that something isn't functioning properly. Use UXtweak to identify the issue, get user input, and then make adjustments in response to the results.